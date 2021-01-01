Kelleher should deffo play. We're already having to field a weaker side due to injuries and resting, so it's important we don't weaken ourselves further. There's more chance Kelleher gets injured in training, also he doesn't exactly need a rest as a goalkeeper, he should be in there adding another match on to his record, this is the first time in his career he's ever had what you'd call a proper run in the side and there's no reason to put an end to that in a knockout game (a must win!)



As for rests no problems in VVD/Konate/Mac Allister/Endo etc missing out. I'd like Salah and Nunez to at least make the bench, which in general should be stronger than it was for the last couple of games. In terms of senior players who should start, I'd say Gomez, Tsimikas and Gakpo which should give us a good base at home to a Championship side who might even make changes themselves. Kelleher as well as I've mentioned. I just see no reason to play an ageing goalkeeper who has no future at the club, he's an emergency option and it isn't an emergency.



I also imagine Bradley can go again, if the thinking is that he can play against Forest too and maybe we get Trent back for Prague away?