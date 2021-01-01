« previous next »
Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #80 on: Today at 11:10:43 am
Mac Allister endo konate are not playing.
Konate would get a muscle injury. Endo 120 mins same with eliott. Mac allister's endurance isnt his strong point either & he is vital
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #81 on: Today at 11:17:55 am
Who's the ref on this one do we know yet?  Im sure the PGMOL loved hearing Klopp highlight how great their refs are and will reward us with a really good impartial ref like Tierney or someone
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #82 on: Today at 11:25:33 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:17:55 am
Who's the ref on this one do we know yet?  Im sure the PGMOL loved hearing Klopp highlight how great their refs are and will reward us with a really good impartial ref like Tierney or someone

Referee: Gary Neville

Fourth Official: Duncan Ferguson

Linos: Alex Ferguson, Jim Ratcliffe
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #83 on: Today at 11:29:51 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:17:55 am
Who's the ref on this one do we know yet?  Im sure the PGMOL loved hearing Klopp highlight how great their refs are and will reward us with a really good impartial ref like Tierney or someone

Pawson I believe.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #84 on: Today at 11:38:16 am
Listening to some Southampton fans they feel as if they should go strong as they feel automatic promotion is beyond them.

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #85 on: Today at 11:39:27 am
I'd start Adrian. I wouldn't risk Kelleher with Alisson being out until the international break.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #86 on: Today at 12:13:49 pm
Kelleher should deffo play. We're already having to field a weaker side due to injuries and resting, so it's important we don't weaken ourselves further. There's more chance Kelleher gets injured in training, also he doesn't exactly need a rest as a goalkeeper, he should be in there adding another match on to his record, this is the first time in his career he's ever had what you'd call a proper run in the side and there's no reason to put an end to that in a knockout game (a must win!)

As for rests no problems in VVD/Konate/Mac Allister/Endo etc missing out. I'd like Salah and Nunez to at least make the bench, which in general should be stronger than it was for the last couple of games. In terms of senior players who should start, I'd say Gomez, Tsimikas and Gakpo which should give us a good base at home to a Championship side who might even make changes themselves. Kelleher as well as I've mentioned. I just see no reason to play an ageing goalkeeper who has no future at the club, he's an emergency option and it isn't an emergency.

I also imagine Bradley can go again, if the thinking is that he can play against Forest too and maybe we get Trent back for Prague away?
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #87 on: Today at 12:13:54 pm
Quote from: frag on Today at 11:38:16 am
Listening to some Southampton fans they feel as if they should go strong as they feel automatic promotion is beyond them.



12 games to go and 5 points off second.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Reply #88 on: Today at 12:20:26 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:45:41 am
Thanks Jack.

Sneaking suspicion we'll see Nunez and Salah start this, maybe even Szobo and them come off at half time.

Will be great to see more of the kids get more minutes, exciting times.

If, and it's a big if, they are fit enough to play I think it would be better for them to come on at halftime and finish the game rather then start the game. 
