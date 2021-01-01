« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February  (Read 1842 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:09:10 am »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 08:00:26 am
Yeah if theyre available Id expect them to get some minutes. Nothing anywhere approaching 90 though.

Maybe we can preplan their involvement.

Press conference at 1/1.30?
Online Fordy

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:25:40 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:41:06 am
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsmikas
McConnell Clark _____
____ Danns Gakpo



Elliot and Gordon or Koumas fill in the blanks.

With Dom and Nunez on the bench.
Online Nick110581

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:26:32 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:25:40 am
Elliot and Gordon or Koumas fill in the blanks.

With Dom and Nunez on the bench.

Eliott played the full 120 on Sunday and we may need him Saturday depending on Grav's injury.
Online Fordy

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:39:57 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:26:32 am
Eliott played the full 120 on Sunday and we may need him Saturday depending on Grav's injury.

Macca then.

We need an experienced player in midfield to help the two young lads.
Online Magix

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #44 on: Today at 08:58:43 am »
I think Macca starts in midfield along with McConnell and Clark, with a planned sub around the 60th minute mark (or even earlier). Gakpo likewise upfront with Danns and another youngster. To provide the experience in every part of the field.
Online Knight

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:12:42 am »
Don't want to see MacAllister anywhere near the starting 11 here. Lad needs a rest. Play 3 kids in midfield and 2 kids up front with Gapko.
Online phil236849

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:15:53 am »
Yes maybe this
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Scanlon
Clark McConnell Tsimikas
Koumas Danns Gakpo
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:17:21 am »
It's another trophy. I'd start Dom and Darwin if they're fit and look to take them off around the 60th minute.
Online Jwils21

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:20:30 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 09:15:53 am
Yes maybe this
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Scanlon
Clark McConnell Tsimikas
Koumas Danns Gakpo

Imagine telling someone at the start of the season we'd be ending February with that team, having just beaten Chelsea to win a cup using most of those players a few days prior.
Online SuperStevieNicol

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
I'd be playing Adrian, god forbid Kelleher gets an injury. Play all the kids and if any of Salah, Nunez & Dom can do a half even better.
