Yeah if theyre available Id expect them to get some minutes. Nothing anywhere approaching 90 though.
KelleherBradley Gomez Quansah TsmikasMcConnell Clark _________ Danns Gakpo
Elliot and Gordon or Koumas fill in the blanks. With Dom and Nunez on the bench.
Eliott played the full 120 on Sunday and we may need him Saturday depending on Grav's injury.
Yes maybe this KelleherBradley Gomez Quansah ScanlonClark McConnell TsimikasKoumas Danns Gakpo
