Author Topic: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February  (Read 845 times)

Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Liverpool vs Southampton

20:00, Wednesday 28th February
Anfield, Liverpool
FA Cup Fifth Round
Referee: Craig Pawson

Fresh from lifting the English Football League Cup following their extra-time victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield in Wednesday evening in the fifth round of the 2023-24 FA Cup. Jurgen Klopps Reds gave been in excellent form of late, with just a league defeat away to Arsenal amidst a strong run on Premier League wins, and arrive in the fifth round of the FA Cup after victories away to Arsenal & home to Norwich City. Their visiting promotion-hopefuls are going through a tricky run, having lost three of their last four Championship fixtures after dropping points via six draws in their previously twenty-two matches  the Saints arrive in the fifth found of the back of a third-round victory over Walsall and a 3-0 replay win over Watford.


Liverpool and Southampton have been drawn together in the FA Cup on eight previous occasions (with two of these requiring replays), with the last meeting also being a fifth round tie at Anfield  the hosts won 3-0, courtesy of goals from Ian Rush, Peter Beardsley, and Steve Nicol, before ultimately being beaten 4-3 in a Villa Park semi-final by Crystal Palace. The Reds are eight-time winners of the FA Cup, last lifting the trophy in 2022, whilst the Saints won their one FA Cup in 1976 and most-recently reached the final in 2003. Southampton last visited Anfield in November 2022, falling to a 3-1 defeat in Nathan Jones first match in charge, whilst the sides last meeting was on the final day of the 2023-24 season  with league matters already settled (Liverpool falling short of European Cup qualification and Southamptons relegation already confirmed), the sides played out an entertaining 4-4 draw.


After a very difficult period following their relegation from the Premier League in 2005, which included spending 2009-10 & 2010-11 League One, and eleven-year stay in the top flight from 2012-13 can be viewed positively from a Southampton perspective. Their first five seasons, in particular, were very successful  they enjoyed a relatively good showing on their return, finishing 14th, before four successive top-half finishes under Mauritio Pochettino, Ronald Koeman, and Claude Puel. The Saints rather lost their way from 2017-18 onwards, however  they showed occasional promise under Ralph Hasenhuttl, but eventually fell apart during a dreadful 2022-23 season in which they and say bottom of the table through more than half the season before their inevitable relegation.


Following their miserable campaign last season  and managerial uncertainly through spells with Hasenhuttl, Jones, & Ruben Selles at the helm  the appointment of former Wycombe Wanderers and Norwich defender, Russell Martin, as manager looked like a reasonably shrewd move. A former Scotland international, the young manager had shown promise during short spells with MK Dons & Swansea City. Martins Saints started the season well, but fell to four successive defeats in September that threatened to end their promotion hopes before their campaign had really got going. Southampton were excellent through autumn & much of winter, however, going unbeaten and dropping just twelve points in twenty-two league matches, whilst also progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup. Their form during the last couple of weeks has dropped off poorly, however, with defeats away to Bristol City and away to Hull City & Millwall seeing them lose touch with fellow promotion candidates Leeds United & Ipswich Town.


Contextual factors mean that neither Liverpool nor their visitors will identify the FA Cup a priority for the remainder of the season, with title- & promotion-challenges taking precedent, respectively, but both will see opportunity in this midweek fixture. For Russell Martins Southampton, a cup tie under the Anfield lights could be considered as freeing from the pressure that recent form has put upon them in the league  theres minimal expectancy on them for the match, and so a positive performance against the Premier League leaders could be just the tonic. Jurgen Klopp has seen his squad depleted of senior players during recent weeks, but the excellent performances of Liverpools crop of talented youngsters  not least in Sundays League Cup Final success  has transformed the shape of the squad in the eyes of supporters. Jarrell Quansah & Conor Bradley seem  like Caoimhin Kelleher before them  to have quickly established themselves as key squad players, and they & Bobby Clark can all be expected to start on Wednesday night. James McConnell & Jayden Danns have also already had a taste of  and contributed to  success with Liverpool, and both will hope to feature against Southampton, as the Reds seek to progress a memorable final few months of Jurgen Klopps time in charge of the club.

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm »
We'll obviously be fielding a fairly weak team but it'll be interesting to see how seriously Southampton take this too with their promotion push.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm »
Cheers Jack. Saints have had a wobble recently, as said they may rotate a few too.

If anyone gets our starting eleven spot on theyll have done very well. Even at keeper, Id play Kelleher but I guess theres a chance Adrian could get a very rare start. But Ill guess

Kelleher
Tsimikas
Quansah
Gomez
Bradley
McConnell
Clark
Koumas



At this point Ive given up! Is Gordon available? Real shame for Doak to be injured at this time. Wouldnt be against Darwin and Mo sharing 90 if theyre fit. Danns will probably start but then who else? Surely Diaz wont feature. Gakpo might I guess. Really hard to say!
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:42:59 pm »
given the match kicks off 8.00 pm wednesday gives players extra time to recover

macca and elliot could play 45 mins each

i am guessing that jurgen will wait until late on wednesday before working out the lineup

will be interesting to see what jurgen says about dom , mo and darwin in the press conference
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:48:11 pm »
Think you can rule out anyone who went the duration on Sunday. So thats Virgil, Endo, Diaz and Elliott. Kelleher too obviously but Im sure hed be capable of playing again, he may give Adrian the game though. Konate did 105 mins so probably should be left out too. There may be an argument to involve Elliott given hes probably the only one of that bunch who wont be down to start at Forest.

Biggest question mark for me is Salah, Darwin and Szoboszlai. I presume all could play some part, given it was apparently a late call yesterday. Theres an argument to leave them out completely but we know how much Klopp favours rhythm and there might be the chance to start a couple of them knowing you can take them off at half time.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm »
Kelleher
?   Quansah   Gomez   Tsimikas
McConnell   Clark   ?
Gordon   Danns   Gakpo

Not sure who takes the right back/third CM spot, but I'm guessing Gomez might play right back so the unknown one could be the centre half. Kelleher should continue, no reason to take him out, especially on a high. There'll be a lot of excitement around the ground to see some of these players after Sunday. Would love a first goal for Danns or really any of the youngsters. Salah and Nunez on the bench would be really nice. If the international break was after Forest I'd go stronger too. Keep the bench strong.

Perhaps a couple of the young lads could play themselves into contention for the game in Prague, though we'll hopefully have some more experienced players back by then too. I don't want to say the result is secondary or anything, it never will be at Liverpool, but it could be a hard one to win and it's understandable like. If the more experienced heads guide them through again we'll definitely have enough to beat them considering Southampton probably make changes too. Could end up being another really proud day for the academy.

Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:08:35 pm »
Am I right in saying this has to be settled on the night, no replay? Would it go to extra time or straight to pens?
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:10:20 pm »
Barring the keeper, I'd prefer to rest anyone who played the full 120 on Sunday (+Ibou)

In midfield, I'd like some experience alongside McConnell and Clark, so I'd start Mac alongside them with the hope of subbing him around 60-70 mins. Gakpo came off before extra time, so I'd start him too. The rest depends on the fitness of Mo, Dom & Darwin. Although looking at those celebrations, Dom & Darwin are perfectly fine! ;D If they can get some minutes in their legs, that would be great. Otherwise, Danns starts up front with Gakpo, and maybe we have to play Elliot and Diaz for a half each.

It wouldn't surprise me if Virg pushed to play, the man barely broke a sweat. ;D

Now we just have to wait and see what Klopp says in his press conference and on who gets through training tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Kelleher
?   Quansah   Gomez   Tsimikas
McConnell   Clark   ?
Gordon   Danns   Gakpo
I'm thinking Mabaya for right back, Koumas for the last spot if they're both fit. Really interested to see how the kids do pretty much on their own against a strong (for Championship level) Southampton side.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:57:14 pm
Kelleher
?   Quansah   Gomez   Tsimikas
McConnell   Clark   ?
Gordon   Danns   Gakpo

Not sure who takes the right back/third CM spot, but I'm guessing Gomez might play right back so the unknown one could be the centre half. Kelleher should continue, no reason to take him out, especially on a high. There'll be a lot of excitement around the ground to see some of these players after Sunday. Would love a first goal for Danns or really any of the youngsters. Salah and Nunez on the bench would be really nice. If the international break was after Forest I'd go stronger too. Keep the bench strong.

Perhaps a couple of the young lads could play themselves into contention for the game in Prague, though we'll hopefully have some more experienced players back by then too. I don't want to say the result is secondary or anything, it never will be at Liverpool, but it could be a hard one to win and it's understandable like. If the more experienced heads guide them through again we'll definitely have enough to beat them considering Southampton probably make changes too. Could end up being another really proud day for the academy.
Bradley came off on 72 mins, so he should be fit to start at rb. Mac came off on 87 mins, so should be able to start. Is Gordon fit? He wasn't on the bench yesterday.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:20:28 pm »
Craig Pawson. Fuck me. Bye for Southampton. Putting £1,000 on them to win.

Bent as fuck.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm »
Imagine if Luton beat city

Even if they dont , this trophy is very winnable .

That was the whole point of beating Arsenal

Kelleher
Gomez konate qansah Robertson

Mac McConnell Clark

Bradley Gakpo tsimikas
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:26:24 pm »
Whatever team we put out will be stronger than Southamptons.  We are at home, on the back of a Wembley triumph and will have 54000 home fans backing us.   Expect a vibrant atmosphere which will carry us home.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm
Imagine if Luton beat city

Even if they dont , this trophy is very winnable .

That was the whole point of beating Arsenal

Kelleher
Gomez konate qansah Robertson

Mac McConnell Clark

Bradley Gakpo tsimikas

Luton 9/1, worth a tenner.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:13:46 pm
I'm thinking Mabaya for right back, Koumas for the last spot if they're both fit. Really interested to see how the kids do pretty much on their own against a strong (for Championship level) Southampton side.

Mabaya makes Bajcetic look ever present sadly
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm
Bradley came off on 72 mins, so he should be fit to start at rb. Mac came off on 87 mins, so should be able to start. Is Gordon fit? He wasn't on the bench yesterday.

Klopp mentioned Gordon in passing in one of his post match interviews yesterday - sounded to me like he just didnt make the squad rather than being injured. But not sure as youd think hed have made the bench given our lack of attacking options and his relative experience compared to Nyoni or Koumas. He was on the bench for Luton so if its an injury its a new one.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm
Mabaya makes Bajcetic look ever present sadly

Seems like a while since hes been fit for the 21s.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:37:33 am »
Anyone who is in line to start at the weekend should not be starting this game imo. We can't afford more injuries and this should be the lowest priority competition of the remaining ones.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:39:01 am »
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistant referees: Adam Nunn & Steven Meredith
Fourth official: Rebecca Welch
VAR: Tony Harrington
Support VAR: Stuart Attwell
Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:51:58 am »
Play anyone that can walk.
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:53:24 am »
Where is Salah in his injury recovery?  Or Nunez?  Any chance of either getting 30 minutes at the end to be ready for the weekend?  Or are they still further away than that?
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:17:05 am »
Jay Spearing is lining up for this one isn't he?
Re: Liverpool vs Southampton (FA Cup Fifth Round) - 20:00, Wednesday 28th February
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:41:06 am »
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsmikas
McConnell Clark _____
____ Danns Gakpo

