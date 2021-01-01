Danns isn't competing with Chiesa or Salah, just as he's not competing with Gakpo. They're not seen as no9s by Slot.Who he's competing with is a Jota who hasn't locked down his spot by any means, and people (not myself) seem to think is ready to get injured again any second. Diaz who although he's done a decent impression of a no9 at times certainly isn't a natural to it and is a very different kind of forward in that position to Danns. And Darwin who is so out of favour and perhaps even behind Danns already that he's being talked about as a January departure never mind a summer one.Not saying it's a smash hit for him to stick around and see enough action. But if it was my career I wouldn't be keen to get out of Slot's eyeline when he's so clearly thinking about his long term plans for that position. I'd want myself right there in training every single day showing him, and backing myself to make the absolute most of any minutes he gave me in the next 5 months.
He's competing with six senior attackers. The Nunez bit is just wild
And Darwin who is so out of favour and perhaps even behind Danns already
Meanwhile in reality and not what you want to happen....
