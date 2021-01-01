« previous next »
Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:47:18 pm
Samie:
I stand by evrey single letter I've posted on this thread today...
Just not necessarily in the same order?
Tepid water: Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:48:31 pm
MonsLibpool to S:
What do you mean by slag off? All I've seen in here are comparisons between Danns and Nunez. Which is understandable given that they are competing for the same position. If those comparisons lead to criticism of one or the other player, so what? Isn't discussion around such areas essentially the purpose of this forum?

For example if I go into the Tsimikas thread, the very post I see says...

...which, again, is absolutely fine. If I go into the Kelleher thread, people are comparing him, Allison and Mamardashvili and discussing who's better/worse.
Enjoy your Saturday evening mate. Some players are favorites while some like Jones and Robertson can get hammered (read their thread). I was personally surprised that their threads remained open given some comments.

You just have to accept it I'm afraid. With respect to Nunez, we need him playing and I don't  see Danns getting a lot of first minutes here from now to the end of the season.

If you don't want noise and long winded chat, be cautious in how you frame the message when it relates to the favorites and you'll save yourself the stress and valuable time. If you want to criticise/have a go (not saying you are) at a player, you can head over to Robbo or Jones' threads (tongue in cheek of course). They are fair game.

Have a good evening (assuming it's evening where you are) :D
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:52:42 pm
Ghost Town to Samie:
I stand by evrey single letter I've posted on this thread today...
Even the ones in the wrong places? ;)

EDIT: Damn it. Slower than Tepid!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
Samie to Ghost Town:
Even the ones in the wrong places? ;)

Those too. :)
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:58:38 pm
S to wige:
Lol 'innocent virgin'

People have lost their heads here.
At least you got the 'innocent' prefix.

I guess I'm the Captain Chaos of the virgin community.
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 07:00:01 pm
The G in Gerrard to MonsLibpool:
Enjoy your Saturday evening mate. Some players are favorites while some like Jones and Robertson can get hammered (read their thread). I was personally surprised that their threads remained open given some comments.

You just have to accept it I'm afraid. With respect to Nunez, we need him playing and I don't  see Danns getting a lot of first minutes here from now to the end of the season.

If you don't want noise and long winded chat, be cautious in how you frame the message when it relates to the favorites and you'll save yourself the stress and valuable time. If you want to criticise/have a go (not saying you are) at a player, you can head over to Robbo or Jones' threads (tongue in cheek of course). They are fair game.

Have a good evening (assuming it's evening where you are) :D
The favourites? Come on now.
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Too early for flapjacks? to smutchin:
Is it not possible to praise Danns without using it as an excuse to make digs at other players? Its really tedious.

It's perfectly normal to compare young players to the player(s) they are trying to get ahead of to get time on the pitch.
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 07:05:29 pm
The G in Gerrard to Too early for flapjacks?:
It's perfectly normal to compare young players to the player(s) they are trying to get ahead of to get time on the pitch.
It's not just Nunez he's competing against. Arguably he's competing against Diaz for that role at the moment?
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 07:07:33 pm
G Richards: Took his goal well. Got on the ball in the middle of the park, drove forward, skipped a challenge or two, laid it off to the right, kept going into the box, hopeful like all strikers with an instinct. Rebound came out and he stuck it away with aplomb. One touch.

I love his joy and his hunger.

I love his joy and his hunger.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
John C: As all of the sensible posters have pointed out, you're being an arse using this thread to have a go at Nunez.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 07:36:08 pm
vivabobbygraham: Not sure why the clamour to loan him out. He's still a kid. What he needs to continue his development is elite coaching, working with elite players, not having the ball hoofed up to him by some alehouse team where he's getting battered by some yard dog and the rest of his team mates are sending him hospital balls to see if he's tough enough. Let him be coached by Arne. Let him train with Jota, with Mo, Gakpo and Lucio, even Darwin who looked the happiest man on the pitch when he netted...pure class. This kid is the business, no doubt. Forget all the other academy stars, he is the real deal. Fuck loaning him out to Blackburn. He's A level not BTech
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 07:44:35 pm
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 08:35:18 pm
Illmatic to killer-heels:
He is going to have to be good as Slot isnt into the younger players as much. Only the very best will make it.

What makes you say this? He just started a 16 year old kid - when older more experienced player who needed minutes.
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 09:34:50 pm
Asam to vivabobbygraham:
Not sure why the clamour to loan him out. He's still a kid. What he needs to continue his development is elite coaching, working with elite players, not having the ball hoofed up to him by some alehouse team where he's getting battered by some yard dog and the rest of his team mates are sending him hospital balls to see if he's tough enough. Let him be coached by Arne. Let him train with Jota, with Mo, Gakpo and Lucio, even Darwin who looked the happiest man on the pitch when he netted...pure class. This kid is the business, no doubt. Forget all the other academy stars, he is the real deal. Fuck loaning him out to Blackburn. He's A level not BTech

He looks the real deal, very confident lad with the ability to go with his swagger
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 09:50:19 pm
Fromola to vivabobbygraham:
Not sure why the clamour to loan him out. He's still a kid. What he needs to continue his development is elite coaching, working with elite players, not having the ball hoofed up to him by some alehouse team where he's getting battered by some yard dog and the rest of his team mates are sending him hospital balls to see if he's tough enough. Let him be coached by Arne. Let him train with Jota, with Mo, Gakpo and Lucio, even Darwin who looked the happiest man on the pitch when he netted...pure class. This kid is the business, no doubt. Forget all the other academy stars, he is the real deal. Fuck loaning him out to Blackburn. He's A level not BTech

He was an injury away from spending 6 months with Wayne Rooney at Plymouth. A great player but a hopeless manager and tactically inept.

I'd keep him till the summer.

Give him a proper pre-season and then Slot can assess whether to give him a proper go next year. It's uncertain whether a few other forwards will still be at the club next year and we'll probably sign a wide player rather than a striker.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 10:15:18 pm
impressed every time i see him play

great attitude to want to fight for the ball and play the right pass

also knows where to go in the penalty box to score the goals

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 10:17:48 pm

Asam: The way he moves on the pitch reminds me of Torres
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 10:38:23 pm
buttersstotch: Of the younger players around his age group, I've always thought from this time last year he's the one. He's got all the attributes to be a really good Premier League player. Not sure whether he'll make it here with us, but if you look at someone like Delap at Ipswich at the moment, Danns has got a lot of similar qualities. I do think a loan for 6 months would be good for him though.
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm
Avens to killer-heels:
He is going to have to be good as Slot isnt into the younger players as much. Only the very best will make it.

Like your distance covered claims, you're just making stuff up and passing it off as fact. Maybe chuck in an 'I think' at the start of your posts occasionally. Slot has a really track record of working with youth players.

From The Athletic's article about his success with working with young players:

- 'Academy graduates Teun Koopmeiners (then 21), Calvin Stengs (20), Owen Wijndal (19) and Myron Boadu (18) were four of AZs six most-used players in that curtailed season.'

- 'Under his charge, academy players were at the forefront of Feyenoords success.

In their 2022-23 title-winning campaign, academy graduates played 12,334 minutes in total, and 10,636 the following year.'
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 10:49:12 pm
God's Left Peg to Avens:
Like your distance covered claims, you're just making stuff up and passing it off as fact. Maybe chuck in an 'I think' at the start of your posts occasionally. Slot has a really track record of working with youth players.

From The Athletic's article about his success with working with young players:

- 'Academy graduates Teun Koopmeiners (then 21), Calvin Stengs (20), Owen Wijndal (19) and Myron Boadu (18) were four of AZs six most-used players in that curtailed season.'

- 'Under his charge, academy players were at the forefront of Feyenoords success.

In their 2022-23 title-winning campaign, academy graduates played 12,334 minutes in total, and 10,636 the following year.'

All right, but apart from the sanitation, medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, the fresh water system and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm
afc tukrish to John C:
As all of the sensible posters have pointed out, you're being an arse using this thread to have a go at Nunez.


Love the thread title change... ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 10:59:25 pm
The G in Gerrard to Fromola:
I'd keep him till the summer. If Darwin can't find a goal touch he can start getting more chances in the first team.
Not read the thread title then?
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 11:03:45 pm
stjohns: Made up for the lad and not for the first time. Going to be a real handful soon.
Stay fit fella.
Stay fit fella.
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 11:19:57 pm
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 11:20:22 pm
smutchin to Too early for flapjacks?:
It's perfectly normal to compare young players to the player(s) they are trying to get ahead of to get time on the pitch.

Im sure there are lots of interesting and worthwhile things that could be said by way of comparing Nunez and Danns - picking out the similarities and/or the points of difference in their playing style and technique.

But if its just snide digs like Nunez would have put that shot in row Z its maybe best not to bother.



Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm
kvarmeismydad: I wonder if he's any good in the air.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 11:36:03 pm
T. Finn: Honestly makes me think of Fernando Torres
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 11:41:34 pm
classycarra to Avens:
Like your distance covered claims, you're just making stuff up and passing it off as fact. Maybe chuck in an 'I think' at the start of your posts occasionally. Slot has a really track record of working with youth players.

From The Athletic's article about his success with working with young players:

- 'Academy graduates Teun Koopmeiners (then 21), Calvin Stengs (20), Owen Wijndal (19) and Myron Boadu (18) were four of AZs six most-used players in that curtailed season.'

- 'Under his charge, academy players were at the forefront of Feyenoords success.

In their 2022-23 title-winning campaign, academy graduates played 12,334 minutes in total, and 10,636 the following year.'
wasnt the original comment referring to LFC? if so, isn't the most important stat the minutes for LFC this season, not historic stuff in the dutch league?
Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm
SamLad to smutchin:
Im sure there are lots of interesting and worthwhile things that could be said by way of comparing Nunez and Danns - picking out the similarities and/or the points of difference in their playing style and technique.

But if its just snide digs like Nunez would have put that shot in row Z its maybe best not to bother.
Samie thinks that kind of comment is fine - doubled down on it even.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
stockdam to Ghost Town:



It's three o'clock in the morning
We've danced the whole night through
And daylight soon will be dawning
Just one more waltz with you


One of the all time greats was our Philprobably the coolest guy on the planet at that time. Once heard never forgotten. RIP kid.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Today at 12:00:02 am
kvarmeismydad to T. Finn:
Honestly makes me think of Fernando Torres

I think he's got a Harry Kane type of profile. Just the size of him and his running style. A loan would be a good learning curve for him to get games in mens football.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Today at 12:08:36 am
Kalito to kvarmeismydad:
I think he's got a Harry Kane type of profile. Just the size of him and his running style. A loan would be a good learning curve for him to get games in mens football.
Lad's a unit already and looks a special talent. Looks like playing mens football is no problem for him.

He's better off getting minutes here and there. More importantly improve by playing and training with the first team players and learn and understand what Slot wants from his number 9.

Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Today at 12:09:47 am
classycarra to kvarmeismydad:
I think he's got a Harry Kane type of profile. Just the size of him and his running style. A loan would be a good learning curve for him to get games in mens football.
yeah me too. know in these early games he's looked sharp in the box, but it's him dropping back rather than leading the line which has stood out the most. bit like Jota does. likes to link up with players (including receiving with his back to goal or playmaking) rather than run off the shoulder to be the last to touch the ball
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Today at 12:30:54 am
MNAA to vivabobbygraham:
Not sure why the clamour to loan him out. He's still a kid. What he needs to continue his development is elite coaching, working with elite players, not having the ball hoofed up to him by some alehouse team where he's getting battered by some yard dog and the rest of his team mates are sending him hospital balls to see if he's tough enough. Let him be coached by Arne. Let him train with Jota, with Mo, Gakpo and Lucio, even Darwin who looked the happiest man on the pitch when he netted...pure class. This kid is the business, no doubt. Forget all the other academy stars, he is the real deal. Fuck loaning him out to Blackburn. He's A level not BTech

This. Very well said
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
Today at 01:12:21 am
kvarmeismydad: It's because I've watched him in the reserves and it's a waste of his time at his stage. Playing every week when there is a crowd and amongst players and managers where the demand and passion is there to take the 3 points is a good step for him. Ivr watched reserve games where they've won lost or drawn and ultimately it's no big deal. I'd loan him now with the option to recall and he'll come back
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #475 on: Today at 01:13:27 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:41:34 pm
wasnt the original comment referring to LFC? if so, isn't the most important stat the minutes for LFC this season, not historic stuff in the dutch league?

 ;D honestly mate.

"Slot isnt into the younger players as much. Only the very best will make it." *based entirely on his 6 months in charge of Liverpool. Ts and Cs apply.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #476 on: Today at 02:44:25 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:13:27 am
;D honestly mate.

"Slot isnt into the younger players as much. Only the very best will make it." *based entirely on his 6 months in charge of Liverpool. Ts and Cs apply.
didn't expect you'd be bothered by that question!

it was a discussion about Danns making it here, and how hard it is because only the best get a shot - how can you not follow the obvious context clues that it's a reference to how youth is being used here? ;D
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #477 on: Today at 02:48:06 am »
Going to be really good player this lad, the end.
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #478 on: Today at 03:10:44 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm
I wonder if he's any good in the H-air.

fixed

but honest question. where does he start with the youth? from his build i assume he is a no 9. Centre forward that likes to come in deep and build up play.

one thing for sure he doesnt look out of place vs accrington so thats where his level at least is at ;D
Re: Jayden Danns, yes DANNS, not fucking Nunez
« Reply #479 on: Today at 03:33:50 am »
Love how he kept running the entire time to get his goal. Great instincts
