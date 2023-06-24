« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jayden Danns  (Read 42300 times)

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,531
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #400 on: Today at 02:51:13 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:23:41 pm
Reminds me of Harry Kane but with a winners medal.
This. He looks a serious top class talent.

Kid's a baller.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #401 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Danns was beginning to get a look in and then concussed himself with that slightly mad challenge in the Forest keeper just before Darwins late winner. That kept him out for a while and by the time he was back, so were a few more senior players I think.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,054
  • JFT96
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #402 on: Today at 02:53:03 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 02:45:24 pm
Would rather he started over Nunez.

I dont know about that but hes definitely a more natural goal scorer
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,906
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #403 on: Today at 02:55:31 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:39:02 pm
Have no idea why he doesn't get a chance unless its a cup competition. Was he injured at the end of last year because we could have done with him when all our forwards played badly.

As far as I see, he's got a lot to offer.

He was out injured for 5 months, stress fracture in his back that ruled him out of pre-season. They've needed to bring him back slowly, remember the Mancs with Rashford? Plus he's got a lot of more senior players in front of him - he'll get more and more games as time goes by.
Logged
Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is knowing not to put it in a fruit salad

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #404 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 02:53:03 pm
I dont know about that but hes definitely a more natural goal scorer

He's one reason alone we can give up on Nunez, his movement touch and goal was brilliant today. Nunez has made goals but for 85 million you really want more goals.

Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #405 on: Today at 03:02:35 pm »
Is it not possible to praise Danns without using it as an excuse to make digs at other players? Its really tedious.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #406 on: Today at 03:02:39 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 02:26:00 pm
Reminds me of Kane but with a better footballing brain and more pace.

With a better footballing brain? :o
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,843
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #407 on: Today at 03:04:16 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:02:35 pm
Is it not possible to praise Danns without using it as an excuse to make digs at other players? Its really tedious.

Unfortunately some people are unable to praise someone without slagging someone else off in the process.
Logged

Online StL-Dono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,179
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #408 on: Today at 03:27:22 pm »
Of our youngsters, I can't tell if I'm most excited about Doak, Bajcetic, or him.  Let's just keep all three. 
Logged

Online duvva

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,516
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #409 on: Today at 03:41:52 pm »
He could score bucket loads. Always seem to instinctively inn the right place. Even with Jota and Nunez on the pitch, he saw more of the ball in the 6 yard box while he was on. Very promising
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,245
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #410 on: Today at 03:52:07 pm »
Think this lad can be a serious player for us. Seems to bully older more experienced defenders with ease.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #411 on: Today at 03:52:55 pm »
Hes brilliant, such a great understanding of where to be and how to use the ball
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,865
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #412 on: Today at 03:53:52 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 03:52:07 pm
Think this lad can be a serious player for us. Seems to bully older more experienced defenders with ease.

He is going to have to be good as Slot isnt into the younger players as much. Only the very best will make it.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,280
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #413 on: Today at 03:54:44 pm »
Maybe we're okay to move Doak on because he feel Rio is better.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #414 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm »
I think he looked great today. His running style and general physique doesnt half remind me of Erling Haaland. No pressure like 😂 I bet you a club like Borussia Dortmund would take him in a heart beat
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,607
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:11:57 pm »
Hes been great every time hes played for us. That was excellent the way he made that goal that he then scored.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 04:11:57 pm
Hes been great every time hes played for us. That was excellent the way he made that goal that he then scored.

He was like a battering ram. So direct, and then a really confident finish. Looks a proper powerhouse and composed striker
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,525
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:52:42 pm
Danns was beginning to get a look in and then concussed himself with that slightly mad challenge in the Forest keeper just before Darwins late winner. That kept him out for a while and by the time he was back, so were a few more senior players I think.

Yeah but with Jota and Salah struggling coming back and Nunez going massively off the boil (Diaz wasn't scoring either) there was scope to throw him in during the run in..I think we just hoped we could play Mo and Jota back into form.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,303
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:25:28 pm »
I would start Danns in League and Champions League games before Darwin Nunez...Genuinely.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,583
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:17:20 pm
He was like a battering ram. So direct, and then a really confident finish. Looks a proper powerhouse and composed striker
He's smart, has good instincts and can finish, things we've sorely lacked at times. After today's performance he deserves a few more run outs and hopefully can push his way into the first team. He'd save us a bomb if he can become a regular.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 