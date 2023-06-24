Reminds me of Harry Kane but with a winners medal.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Would rather he started over Nunez.
Have no idea why he doesn't get a chance unless its a cup competition. Was he injured at the end of last year because we could have done with him when all our forwards played badly.As far as I see, he's got a lot to offer.
I dont know about that but hes definitely a more natural goal scorer
Reminds me of Kane but with a better footballing brain and more pace.
Is it not possible to praise Danns without using it as an excuse to make digs at other players? Its really tedious.
Think this lad can be a serious player for us. Seems to bully older more experienced defenders with ease.
Hes been great every time hes played for us. That was excellent the way he made that goal that he then scored.
Danns was beginning to get a look in and then concussed himself with that slightly mad challenge in the Forest keeper just before Darwins late winner. That kept him out for a while and by the time he was back, so were a few more senior players I think.
He was like a battering ram. So direct, and then a really confident finish. Looks a proper powerhouse and composed striker
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
