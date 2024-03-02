« previous next »
Really like the way this lad takes the ball on the half turn and then lays it off to a charge on the wings, saw it a couple of times today, it's a lovely link to a charging winger / fullback
Quote from: SerbianScouser on March  2, 2024, 05:46:52 pm
He's definitely in the mix now. Mo, Darwin, Jota, Diaz, Danns, Cody...don't ever remember us having this kind of attacking depth. Ridiculous.

Don't forget Doak too
He looks a decent size for his age already.
Quote from: William Regal on March  2, 2024, 06:23:49 pm
Really like the way this lad takes the ball on the half turn and then lays it off to a charge on the wings, saw it a couple of times today, it's a lovely link to a charging winger / fullback

Yeah, he seems really composed* for an 18 year old just coming into the side and being brought on when we're looking for a goal.

*charging the opposition keeper aside.
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2024, 06:50:36 pm
Yeah, he seems really composed* for an 18 year old just coming into the side and being brought on when we're looking for a goal.

*charging the opposition keeper aside.
That was my favourite bit
Quote from: Bobinhood on March  2, 2024, 05:49:55 pm
Tall, lanky kid as well. Should fill out nicely over time.

For sure. Gonna be an absolute unit.
I think he will continue with the first team. Jurgen bringing him on at 0-0 shows that he sees the kid as someone who can make things happen at this level. He may not start, but he'll consistently get minutes off the bench because he is an absolute handful like Darwin and his size will attract defenders despite them knowing he is inexperienced and open space, especially in situations like today.
I think he should have 12 appearances at the very least by the end of the season if he keeps fit and continues to impress.
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  2, 2024, 06:46:20 pm
He looks a decent size for his age already.

He's a decent size for any age.
You can argue him crashing into their goalie won us the game.  :o
Quote from: Garlicbread on March  2, 2024, 08:07:26 pm
You can argue him crashing into their goalie won us the game.  :o

Then gets pushed, gets his head together and goes back to make sure the keeper is ok, but not before telling the lad who pushed him "Fuck off lad" at least that's how I saw it and I don't need to know the truth.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  2, 2024, 06:53:29 pm
That was my favourite bit
Haha mine too
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  2, 2024, 06:53:29 pm
That was my favourite bit

It was quite funny;D
He seemed more of a threat than Gakpo in a fraction of the time.
Want him to start versus Sparta.
Sometimes you watch a youth player play his first game (when he came on against Luton) and you instantly get the feeling that he's got a special talent. Danns definitely radiates that feeling.
Quote from: 6BigCups on March  2, 2024, 09:29:22 pm
He seemed more of a threat than Gakpo in a fraction of the time.

Yeah, wanted that sub earlier because was confident he'd impact the game. He came on in the cup final and impacted the game and got on the end of things and his confidence was buzzing midweek. Gakpo short of confidence and probably knackered due to not having Nunez/Jota/Mo in recent weeks for rotation.

Hoping we get that Macheda type impact for the rest of the season as well, but beyond that he's got huge potential. Good thing is it's another good option with games coming thick and fast.
Can he play in the Europa League?
Quote from: mullyred94 on March  3, 2024, 12:13:00 pm
Can he play in the Europa League?
Yeah just needs to be added to the B list if he's not already on it
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on March  2, 2024, 05:16:55 pm
Class again and we should have had a pen. Blatantly hauled to the ground by Danilo

Not once, on every dead ball situation, did Danilo do anything but grab hold of Danns, never looked at the ball once. Jayden was bouncing about like a toddler making it hard for him to get after the first incident where he was tackled to the ground.
Got some snide this kid, I like it. Putting himself about at 18 barging into much older, bigger opponents is a great sign
I reckon he can start in Prague, no problem.
Offers a presense and can put himself about. Got a bit of quality, and plenty of confidence to boot, as has been evident.
Use him.

(and give Salah a chance to get fitter, maybe even keep Diaz wrapped up in cotton wool for City)
Quote from: mullyred94 on March  3, 2024, 12:13:00 pm
Can he play in the Europa League?
Any player with at least 2 years at Liverpool can be added the B list if they can under 21, 24 hours before kickoff
Quote from: Chris~ on March  3, 2024, 12:23:31 pm
Yeah just needs to be added to the B list if he's not already on it

Quote from: RedG13 on March  5, 2024, 05:53:16 am
Any player with at least 2 years at Liverpool can be added the B list if they can under 21, 24 hours before kickoff

Cheers lads
Not in training it seems

I know the orthodox view would be that I shouldnt feel crestfallen and devastated
being saved for city  ;)
high hopes for this kid
Quote
Jayden Danns is suffering from concussion after a heavy collision with the Nottingham Forest keeper on Saturday.

[@IanDoyleSport]
That will rule him out of the City game most likely as well.
I think it's no play for 7 days isn't it?

Which in theory makes him eligible for City, but whether he plays having not trained all week is another matter
FFS were gonna have to throw that Mo Salah in against City arent we
Missing him is a blow.  We really needed to start Danns against Sparta.  We should be resting Salah, Diaz and Nunez for Sunday, and only giving them managed minutes. 
Real shame he's not available tomorrow, especially given it's self inflicted after trying to hurt an opponent. Guess it's good to learn a lesson like this in your first handful of games, but still frustrating given the promising form and the timing of other injuries/fatigue.

Be great if he can be ready for the bench against City!
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:15:32 am
especially given it's self inflicted after trying to hurt an opponent.

 :o

Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 05:25:43 am
:o

You'd think Carra would be proud eh
Trying to hurt an opponent! Ha ha, ok then.
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 06:41:25 am
You'd think Carra would be proud eh
what? very! (of the football)

but i always thought it was grim seeing the likes of stoke and burnley fans celebrating when their players caused any harm (minor or major)/ injury. most liverpool supporters i know take pride in our supporters not being like that (not all, as we've seen on this page)

so instead of copying them, when our player deliberately leaves one on a random keeper (with no previous), i have a consistent view of celebrating the football but not celebrating hurting (accidentally or otherwise) a random player for nothing.

will say on this one, that i never thought he set out with malicious intent (as seen with seeking him out to apologise for the hit - he handled everything after it perfectly by the way). nor that he's 'that type of player'. just that when he saw he wasn't gonna get there he didn't take evasive action (protecting both people), only looked to protect himself (jumping up, meaning less control). another example of this happening was Robertson into Neco Williams.

neither were on the extreme side. think for example of a nigel de jong (who was an absolute shithouse) special, such as kung fu kicking alonso and breaking ben arfas bone cos of his own cowardice/being scared of contact from the opponent.

as i said, a learning experience - this time unfortunately at his own expense - to avoid 20/80 (maybe even lower odds) challenges like that in future
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:53:18 pm
what? very! (of the football)

but i always thought it was grim seeing the likes of stoke and burnley fans celebrating when their players caused any harm (minor or major)/ injury. most liverpool supporters i know take pride in our supporters not being like that (not all, as we've seen on this page)

so instead of copying them, when our player deliberately leaves one on a random keeper (with no previous), i have a consistent view of celebrating the football but not celebrating hurting (accidentally or otherwise) a random player for nothing.

will say on this one, that i never thought he set out with malicious intent (as seen with seeking him out to apologise for the hit - he handled everything after it perfectly by the way). nor that he's 'that type of player'. just that when he saw he wasn't gonna get there he didn't take evasive action (protecting both people), only looked to protect himself (jumping up, meaning less control). another example of this happening was Robertson into Neco Williams.

neither were on the extreme side. think for example of a nigel de jong (who was an absolute shithouse) special, such as kung fu kicking alonso and breaking ben arfas bone cos of his own cowardice/being scared of contact from the opponent.

as i said, a learning experience - this time unfortunately at his own expense - to avoid 20/80 (maybe even lower odds) challenges like that in future

I meant Jaime mate
 
Haha, just think the lad was keen to impress.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:15:32 am
Real shame he's not available tomorrow, especially given it's self inflicted after trying to hurt an opponent. Guess it's good to learn a lesson like this in your first handful of games, but still frustrating given the promising form and the timing of other injuries/fatigue.

Be great if he can be ready for the bench against City!

Come on. Do you really think he was "trying" to hurt an opponent.

More likely he was trying to be a hero and cause a problem - but do you think he's a bad type to do that? Hard to believe.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 03:29:22 pm
FFS were gonna have to throw that Mo Salah in against City arent we

Or as Robertson probably calls him, the shorter Danns.
