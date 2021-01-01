« previous next »
Jayden Danns

William Regal

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:23:49 pm
Really like the way this lad takes the ball on the half turn and then lays it off to a charge on the wings, saw it a couple of times today, it's a lovely link to a charging winger / fullback
kj999

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:46:52 pm
He's definitely in the mix now. Mo, Darwin, Jota, Diaz, Danns, Cody...don't ever remember us having this kind of attacking depth. Ridiculous.

Don't forget Doak too
Nick110581

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
He looks a decent size for his age already.
Hazell

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:50:36 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 06:23:49 pm
Really like the way this lad takes the ball on the half turn and then lays it off to a charge on the wings, saw it a couple of times today, it's a lovely link to a charging winger / fullback

Yeah, he seems really composed* for an 18 year old just coming into the side and being brought on when we're looking for a goal.

*charging the opposition keeper aside.
duvva 💅

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:50:36 pm
Yeah, he seems really composed* for an 18 year old just coming into the side and being brought on when we're looking for a goal.

*charging the opposition keeper aside.
That was my favourite bit
Knight

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 06:54:13 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:49:55 pm
Tall, lanky kid as well. Should fill out nicely over time.

For sure. Gonna be an absolute unit.
AmanShah21

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 07:50:43 pm
I think he will continue with the first team. Jurgen bringing him on at 0-0 shows that he sees the kid as someone who can make things happen at this level. He may not start, but he'll consistently get minutes off the bench because he is an absolute handful like Darwin and his size will attract defenders despite them knowing he is inexperienced and open space, especially in situations like today.
I think he should have 12 appearances at the very least by the end of the season if he keeps fit and continues to impress.
Coolie High

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 08:03:19 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
He looks a decent size for his age already.

He's a decent size for any age.
Garlicbread

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
You can argue him crashing into their goalie won us the game.  :o
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 08:17:04 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
You can argue him crashing into their goalie won us the game.  :o

Then gets pushed, gets his head together and goes back to make sure the keeper is ok, but not before telling the lad who pushed him "Fuck off lad" at least that's how I saw it and I don't need to know the truth.
TepidT2O

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 08:18:13 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm
That was my favourite bit
Haha mine too
Hazell

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 09:07:33 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 06:53:29 pm
That was my favourite bit

It was quite funny;D
6BigCups

Re: Jayden Danns
Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
He seemed more of a threat than Gakpo in a fraction of the time.
Henry Chinaski

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 09:57:56 am
Want him to start versus Sparta.
SMASHerano

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 10:32:55 am
Sometimes you watch a youth player play his first game (when he came on against Luton) and you instantly get the feeling that he's got a special talent. Danns definitely radiates that feeling.
Fromola

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 10:37:39 am
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 09:29:22 pm
He seemed more of a threat than Gakpo in a fraction of the time.

Yeah, wanted that sub earlier because was confident he'd impact the game. He came on in the cup final and impacted the game and got on the end of things and his confidence was buzzing midweek. Gakpo short of confidence and probably knackered due to not having Nunez/Jota/Mo in recent weeks for rotation.

Hoping we get that Macheda type impact for the rest of the season as well, but beyond that he's got huge potential. Good thing is it's another good option with games coming thick and fast.
mullyred94

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 12:13:00 pm
Can he play in the Europa League?
Chris~

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 12:23:31 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:13:00 pm
Can he play in the Europa League?
Yeah just needs to be added to the B list if he's not already on it
rob1966

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 12:34:48 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 05:16:55 pm
Class again and we should have had a pen. Blatantly hauled to the ground by Danilo

Not once, on every dead ball situation, did Danilo do anything but grab hold of Danns, never looked at the ball once. Jayden was bouncing about like a toddler making it hard for him to get after the first incident where he was tackled to the ground.
Redley

Re: Jayden Danns
Today at 12:40:12 pm
Got some snide this kid, I like it. Putting himself about at 18 barging into much older, bigger opponents is a great sign
