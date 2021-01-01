Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Jayden Danns
Author
Topic: Jayden Danns
William Regal
Kopite
Posts: 692
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 06:23:49 pm
Really like the way this lad takes the ball on the half turn and then lays it off to a charge on the wings, saw it a couple of times today, it's a lovely link to a charging winger / fullback
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Jayden Danns
