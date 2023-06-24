« previous next »
Author Topic: Jayden Danns  (Read 7954 times)

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
Noticed on social media a lot of people born in the mid-90's feeling old seeing the son of a footballer they grew up with getting on the scoresheet. Reminds me of the shock of seeing Tom Ince represent us back in 10-11 ago. Danns looks much more likely to make a career here though, great stuff.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:23:00 am »
Danns Danns Revolution
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:41:43 am »
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:44:08 am »
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #124 on: Today at 02:00:42 am »
Kid scores 2 and he's only got 1 back page  :wanker :wanker
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #125 on: Today at 02:34:31 am »
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #126 on: Today at 02:55:06 am »
When he came on I texted the old man and said this is a boy to watch, 15 mins later I got a response F**king Phil Lynotts a player alright  ;D
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #127 on: Today at 03:15:15 am »
I hope we see more of him even as Mo and Darwin return to fitness. We need someone to replace some of Jota's goals.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #128 on: Today at 04:22:19 am »
Is he a mid or a forward?
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #129 on: Today at 05:41:19 am »
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 04:22:19 am
Is he a mid or a forward?

His a number 9.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:12:25 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 02:55:06 am
When he came on I texted the old man and said this is a boy to watch, 15 mins later I got a response F**king Phil Lynotts a player alright  ;D
thats exactly what i thought.. makes "the boys are {back} intown" appropriate given the last few weeks
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:13:30 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
your not wrong

Bradley, Quansah, Clark,  McConnell, Elliott (kinda), Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns, Nyoni all look like they will make it.

Add Jones and Trent to that

You missed out Bajcetic and Doak who Klopp made a point of mentioning. Obviously its a little different these days because in the case of Bacjetic, Doak, Elliot weve imported them relatively late so much of their academy years have been spent elsewhere. That said, itd be very cool but unprecedented for that many to make it with us. Most of them look like theyll have very decent careers. Two or three already look like theyll have those careers for us. But its very, very hard to make it into the first team squad here for the long term.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:24:44 am »
I heard this on my way to work this morning, but it really was "Murder on the Dann's floor". Shout out to the obviously Red DJ.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #133 on: Today at 07:06:40 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:13:30 am
You missed out Bajcetic and Doak who Klopp made a point of mentioning. Obviously its a little different these days because in the case of Bacjetic, Doak, Elliot weve imported them relatively late so much of their academy years have been spent elsewhere. That said, itd be very cool but unprecedented for that many to make it with us. Most of them look like theyll have very decent careers. Two or three already look like theyll have those careers for us. But its very, very hard to make it into the first team squad here for the long term.
McConnell, Scanlon, Gordon, NYoni, Clark and Bradley from that list where also brought at like age 15 or 16. Like they all still considered academy coming at age. The recruitment and development been really good too
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #134 on: Today at 07:13:27 am »
This dude already has more trophy than Kane now. lol
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #135 on: Today at 07:17:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:06:40 am
McConnell, Scanlon, Gordon, NYoni, Clark and Bradley from that list where also brought at like age 15 or 16. Like they all still considered academy coming at age. The recruitment and development been really good too

Ah interesting, seems like we've begun to do an absolutely brilliant job of both spotting and wooing teenagers who look like they've got the tools to make it at the top level.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #136 on: Today at 07:56:55 am »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Today at 02:55:06 am
When he came on I texted the old man and said this is a boy to watch, 15 mins later I got a response F**king Phil Lynotts a player alright  ;D

We need "Danns-ing in the Moonlight" to be his song
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #137 on: Today at 08:14:17 am »
Well done lad. Boss performance.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #138 on: Today at 08:26:52 am »
Don't know if anyone watched his interview on the pitch after the final whistle last night, but he was so wholesome and just absolutely buzzing. Came across as a cracking kid, said his dad was crying when made his debut.  ;D
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #139 on: Today at 08:48:00 am »
A bit of Chic on the Kop is long overdue

Hes Jayden Danns
Do do do do
Jayden Danns
Jayden Danns
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:10:03 am »
2 goals at Kop end. 2! Greedy sod. :D I watched his interview too, nearly had me bibbin...His family will be bouncin for ever.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:23:59 am »
Well i would like it noted i called for a hat trick BEFORE the game.  ;D  Kids let me down damn it.

Obviously that was wildly speculative but the half hour against Chelsea he just appeared to be a natural finisher. That first goal really bore that out. Frankly, i expected row z or well wide and i couldn't believe my eyes when the net bulged, i couldn't quite work out the maths at first blush. Then the replay and he's just nonchalantly lifted it over him, winning the game in the process. Brilliant. Michael Owen vibes, finishing wise.

no pressure kid, no pressure  ;D
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:31:57 am »
His link up play is pretty good too. Check some of his highlights from the youth team games, he constantly brings others into the game. Drags defenders all over the pitch
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:36:00 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:00:30 pm
your not wrong

Bradley, Quansah, Clark,  McConnell, Elliott (kinda), Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns, Nyoni all look like they will make it.

Add Jones and Trent to that

I would say theres very little chance that all of the above make over 25 appearances for Liverpool.

Id be delighted if 4 out of Bradley, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns and Nyoni make 100 appearances for Liverpool. That would be a really successful outcome.

All have the ability to make a living out of football but we are not being realistic if we even think most of these young players will make it at the elite level of Liverpool. Thats a really high hurdle for any young player.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:52:24 am »
That first goal was a lovely finish.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #145 on: Today at 10:01:29 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:36:00 am
I would say theres very little chance that all of the above make over 25 appearances for Liverpool.

Id be delighted if 4 out of Bradley, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns and Nyoni make 100 appearances for Liverpool. That would be a really successful outcome.

All have the ability to make a living out of football but we are not being realistic if we even think most of these young players will make it at the elite level of Liverpool. Thats a really high hurdle for any young player.
Who are the last 4 academy players to make 100+ appearances, Jones Trent, Sterling, Kelly? Getting 4 from that group +Doak and Bajcetic to 100+ appearances would be an incredible achievement I'd argue just one getting to that figure would be really successful to be honest
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #146 on: Today at 10:04:35 am »
what very impressice with danns is the chances he has got on the end of & hit the target in his small amunt of mins
in regards to McConnell & Clark i dont see them as exceptional. Bajcetic looks a level above
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
We win a cup final with the kids, Koumas scores on his home debut, Danns scores two into the Kop...and the thread turns into bedroom talent scouts raining on the Academy parade before they've even had their kits washed....... ;D
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:15:44 am »
Has Bellew been getting more pelters from bitters for wanting the son of his best mate to do well?

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:21:30 am »
His goals, and what it could mean for his future, are probably even better than us winning that game. One round progress in the cup, and basically a new striker in the team ;D
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
Murder on the Danns floor.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:01:29 am
Who are the last 4 academy players to make 100+ appearances, Jones Trent, Sterling, Kelly? Getting 4 from that group +Doak and Bajcetic to 100+ appearances would be an incredible achievement I'd argue just one getting to that figure would be really successful to be honest

I think at the start of the season just one would have been the right goal. Quansah's emergence has changed that a little bit though because right now I'd be more surprised if he didn't get 100 appearances. He's good enough to be 4th/5th choice CB already and he's a total baby in CB terms.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #152 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:56:56 am
I think at the start of the season just one would have been the right goal. Quansah's emergence has changed that a little bit though because right now I'd be more surprised if he didn't get 100 appearances. He's good enough to be 4th/5th choice CB already and he's a total baby in CB terms.

Quansah is probably third choice at CB right now. Even though I don't think we really think like that, we just pick whoever is fit of our CBs, trying to manage minutes.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #153 on: Today at 11:24:04 am »
Turns out his grandad is a former European skate boarding champ and his sister turned out for the uk at jr Eurovision Song Contest. That an his dads been mentioned as a ex footy player and music producer
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #154 on: Today at 11:32:09 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:56:56 am
I think at the start of the season just one would have been the right goal. Quansah's emergence has changed that a little bit though because right now I'd be more surprised if he didn't get 100 appearances. He's good enough to be 4th/5th choice CB already and he's a total baby in CB terms.

Way too early to build up hopes about any of our current crop of academy hopefuls but Quansah does look nailed on for a long career with us.

The sudden emergence of Danns reminds me of the way Owen burst onto the scene in 1996. No idea if Danns has the potential to hit Owen levels, and obviously he's a different kind of player, but he's made an incredible start. Even if he is that good, we need to manage his minutes so he doesn't burn out like Owen did. Hopefully he'll turn out to be less of a twat than Owen too. Came across well in his post-match interview last night.
