I think at the start of the season just one would have been the right goal. Quansah's emergence has changed that a little bit though because right now I'd be more surprised if he didn't get 100 appearances. He's good enough to be 4th/5th choice CB already and he's a total baby in CB terms.



Way too early to build up hopes about any of our current crop of academy hopefuls but Quansah does look nailed on for a long career with us.The sudden emergence of Danns reminds me of the way Owen burst onto the scene in 1996. No idea if Danns has the potential to hit Owen levels, and obviously he's a different kind of player, but he's made an incredible start. Even if he is that good, we need to manage his minutes so he doesn't burn out like Owen did. Hopefully he'll turn out to be less of a twat than Owen too. Came across well in his post-match interview last night.