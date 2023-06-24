your not wrong
Bradley, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Elliott (kinda), Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns, Nyoni all look like they will make it.
Add Jones and Trent to that
I would say theres very little chance that all of the above make over 25 appearances for Liverpool.
Id be delighted if 4 out of Bradley, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns and Nyoni make 100 appearances for Liverpool. That would be a really successful outcome.
All have the ability to make a living out of football but we are not being realistic if we even think most of these young players will make it at the elite level of Liverpool. Thats a really high hurdle for any young player.