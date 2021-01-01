He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Cos we're Dannsing in the moonlight,He's got yer keeper in his spotlight,Yeah we're Dannsing in the moonlight,Our number 76 is alright...
I was raving about his movement before the first goal. That's more important than the goals. Although they were both great finishes. He's gonna score a lot of goals
Exactly. Id never seen him play before but when he came on against Chelsea and had a right foot shot and a header on target within minutes you start to pay attention. As soon as he came on tonight we suddenly had an orthodox #9 running the channels and looking to get in behind or looking for space in the box. Hes another Nunez type player whos always involved in things at the difficult end of the pitch.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Actually text my mate to say he makes runs like Nunez
https://x.com/itvfootball/status/1762960685212824045?s=46&t=0-c-q6ANPH_2yomP8PeB9Q
That first goal finish was sublime.
Didn't Danns have a growth spurt recently as well? Helps him be physically ready for the Premier League. Sometimes young Academy forwards just haven't got the physique.
Never mind the obvious ability, he came across as a great lad in the post match interview.
Song should be easy
Lets Danns (put on a red shirt and trash the blues) I wanna Danns with somebody! Dannsing in the moonlight Just DannsDannsing in the DarkMurder on the Dannsfloor
His first goal was sublime.
He was that star to night, and will be many more games I suspect. What is really blowing my mind though, is the thought that we could have a decade of a backbone of the team having come through the academy, and winning all sorts.
your not wrongBradley, Quansah, Clark, McConnell, Elliott, Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns, Nyoni all look like they will make it.
Elliot isn't in that group and didn't come through the academy.
Not much different to Bradley. Harvey joined just after turning 16. Bradley just before his 16th birthday.
