Author Topic: Jayden Danns  (Read 5332 times)

Online StL-Dono

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:10:47 pm »
Will we see Danns, TAA, and Curtis in a starting XI before the season is out?   How great would that be??
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Looks to have all the tools in his locker.
Offline whtwht

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:11:53 pm »
Well done Jayden!! Jheeeeeez this ain't normal to have such quality coming through in manuy positions all at the same time.
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Red-Dread

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 09:57:00 pm
Cos we're Dannsing in the moonlight,
He's got yer keeper in his spotlight,
Yeah we're Dannsing in the moonlight,
Our number 76 is alright...
=====================================================
yeah Thin Lizzy very appropriate here :)

Danns is back in town, (Danns is back in town)
Jayden Danns is back in towwwwn
Spread the word around
first ever avatar..... ben(d)oak

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • Follow the gourd
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:12:35 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:07:51 pm
I was raving about his movement before the first goal. That's more important than the goals. Although they were both great finishes. He's gonna score a lot of goals
Exactly. Id never seen him play before but when he came on against Chelsea and had a right foot shot and a header on target within minutes you start to pay attention.

As soon as he came on tonight we suddenly had an orthodox #9 running the channels and looking to get in behind or looking for space in the box. Hes another Nunez type player whos always involved in things at the difficult end of the pitch.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Buster Gonad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:12:35 pm
Exactly. Id never seen him play before but when he came on against Chelsea and had a right foot shot and a header on target within minutes you start to pay attention.

As soon as he came on tonight we suddenly had an orthodox #9 running the channels and looking to get in behind or looking for space in the box. Hes another Nunez type player whos always involved in things at the difficult end of the pitch.

Actually text my mate to say he makes runs like Nunez
Online Lubeh

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:15:22 pm »
any1 have the interview my stream went down  :( 

awesome win from the kids, shame the Forest game did not go into extra time  :P
Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:15:51 pm »
His movement is so good for a player of that age.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Garlic Red

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:16:47 pm »
Offline kop306

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:19:39 pm »
Danns is the real deal

been really impressed every time i have seen him play

great option for us on the bench
Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #90 on: Today at 10:20:18 pm »
That first goal finish was sublime.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline an fear dearg

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #91 on: Today at 10:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:14:59 pm
Actually text my mate to say he makes runs like Nunez

Nunez with finishing.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #92 on: Today at 10:23:24 pm »
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline RedG13

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:24:03 pm »
What a cameo. Super impressive. Great goals.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:24:03 pm »
Scary potential if he keeps this up. Link up, strength and finishing.
Offline Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:24:30 pm »
Didn't Danns have a growth spurt recently as well? Helps him be physically ready for the Premier League. Sometimes young Academy forwards just haven't got the physique.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:25:45 pm »
He was really good today, it's great he has come on physically the chance has come at exactly the right time for him but you still have to take your chance and he certainly has.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online elbow

  • grease
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:25:52 pm »
That first finish was a bit like Gakpo's against Utd last season.
We are Liverpool!

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:27:10 pm »
Never mind the obvious ability, he came across as a great lad in the post match interview.
Offline kop306

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:28:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:20:18 pm
That first goal finish was sublime.

fowler and owen levels of finish
Offline kop306

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #100 on: Today at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:24:30 pm
Didn't Danns have a growth spurt recently as well? Helps him be physically ready for the Premier League. Sometimes young Academy forwards just haven't got the physique.

he is going to be a great bench option for us with so many games on the horizon

i can see him replacing darwin in the last 10 mins of a match
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:34:48 pm »
Can't coach that predatory instinct and fearlessness.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:35:39 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:27:10 pm
Never mind the obvious ability, he came across as a great lad in the post match interview.

The pure joy on his face was fantastic to see. That's what it's all about. A young lad living his dream.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:36:52 pm »
Q: What's the longest song in football?

A: 'The Scouser in our Team'.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online slaphead

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:39:49 pm »
It's early but he looks so so talented. Just sort of glides about the gaff. That first finish was beautiful. He was having the time of his life tonight, excellent
Offline thejbs

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm »
Song should be easy

Lets Danns (put on a red shirt and trash the blues)
I wanna Danns with somebody!
Dannsing in the moonlight
Just Danns
Dannsing in the Dark
Murder on the Dannsfloor
Offline Red Ol

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:52:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:47:16 pm
Song should be easy

Lets Danns (put on a red shirt and trash the blues)
I wanna Danns with somebody!
Dannsing in the moonlight
Just Danns
Dannsing in the Dark
Murder on the Dannsfloor

Endless possibilities. Maybe a bit Joy Divisions Transmission?
Danns, Danns, Danns, Danns, Danns, hes a red you know
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline MNAA

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:53:06 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:47:16 pm
Song should be easy

Lets Danns (put on a red shirt and trash the blues)
I wanna Danns with somebody!
Dannsing in the moonlight
Just Danns
Dannsing in the Dark
Murder on the Dannsfloor
Danns little Jayden Danns  You know you only got one chance. Come on Danns 
Neither party wishes to be bent over backwards but...
coitus will occur
coitus will occur

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:54:31 pm »
Wonder if poor Tony Bellew will chance congratulating him.
Online Lubeh

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:54:33 pm »
Brilliant interview thankyou for posting, thought he was unlucky not to score the other day but made up for it tonight with two, very competent on the mic too.  United had the clasdof '92 do we have the class of '24 ?
Online markedasred

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:54:37 pm »
He was that star to night, and will be many more games I suspect. What is really blowing my mind though, is the thought that we could have a decade of a backbone of the team having come through the academy, and winning all sorts.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:56:43 pm
His first goal was sublime.
He had a little look up just before he turned and then just did it on autopilot .. cracking finish
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Lubeh

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #112 on: Today at 11:00:30 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 10:54:37 pm
He was that star to night, and will be many more games I suspect. What is really blowing my mind though, is the thought that we could have a decade of a backbone of the team having come through the academy, and winning all sorts.

your not wrong

Bradley, Quansah, Clark,  McConnell, Elliott (kinda), Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns, Nyoni all look like they will make it.

Add Jones and Trent to that
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #113 on: Today at 11:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 11:00:30 pm
your not wrong

Bradley, Quansah, Clark,  McConnell, Elliott, Koumas, Scanlon, Gordon, Danns, Nyoni all look like they will make it.
Elliot isn't in that group and didn't come through the academy.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Sinyoro

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #114 on: Today at 11:07:30 pm »
Infectious appetite for the game and the skills to match.

My word- what will he be like when he gets more experienced and streetwise?

Special talent.....Cody may need to watch his back
Offline thejbs

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #115 on: Today at 11:11:03 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:04:10 pm
Elliot isn't in that group and didn't come through the academy.

Not much different to Bradley. Harvey joined just after turning 16. Bradley just before his 16th birthday.
Online redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #116 on: Today at 11:14:58 pm »
He's got that finisher's instinct. Great goals!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Eeyore

  "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #117 on: Today at 11:17:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:04:10 pm
Elliot isn't in that group and didn't come through the academy.

He is he was signed by the academy and played for the academy.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online terry_macss_perm

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #118 on: Today at 11:20:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:11:03 pm
Not much different to Bradley. Harvey joined just after turning 16. Bradley just before his 16th birthday.

I thought Bradley signed when he was about 9 and played some football for our age group teams but was mostly based at our NI-based development centre.
Online Cracking Left Foot

Re: Jayden Danns
« Reply #119 on: Today at 11:21:28 pm »
Two great goals and a fantastic interview afterwards. The joy was just radiating from him. So good to see some young Scousers coming through.

This lad is going to be a huge star.
