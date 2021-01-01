I was raving about his movement before the first goal. That's more important than the goals. Although they were both great finishes. He's gonna score a lot of goals



Exactly. Id never seen him play before but when he came on against Chelsea and had a right foot shot and a header on target within minutes you start to pay attention.As soon as he came on tonight we suddenly had an orthodox #9 running the channels and looking to get in behind or looking for space in the box. Hes another Nunez type player whos always involved in things at the difficult end of the pitch.