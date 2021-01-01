« previous next »
CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!

John C

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1440 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 12:55:15 pm »
Lets take the pundits opinion stuff to the thread in general sport please.
Ta folks.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1441 on: Today at 01:13:57 pm
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 01:13:57 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:33:19 pm
Didn't we speak about that a few years ago ? We did. You said when he was a player he could actually do something about it but now he can't.
Yep, I think we did.

He managed to claw some power back as a player in Ferguson's side because they hit their hot streak as we declined. Now, he's back to being that traumatised fan, looking for snookers from other teams like Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Arsenal because he and his old club can't scupper us anymore. He must feel really frustrated and helpless sat up there in the stands looking on as we lift trophies.


Edit: Written as you posted, John. Hopefully allowed as a stoppage time attempt.  ;D
kesey

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1442 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 01:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:13:57 pm
Yep, I think we did.

He managed to claw some power back as a player in Ferguson's side because they hit their hot streak as we declined. Now, he's back to being that traumatised fan, looking for snookers from other teams like Abu Dhabi, Chelsea and Arsenal because he and his old club can't scupper us anymore. He must feel really frustrated and helpless sat up there in the stands looking on as we lift trophies.


Edit: Written as you posted, John. Hopefully allowed as a stoppage time attempt.  ;D

Claw back some power . I love it.

Who the fucks John though ? 

 ;D

Edit  I get it . Thought you were calling me John then.

Er... soz   John  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 01:56:03 pm by kesey »
Son of Spion

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1443 on: Today at 01:55:20 pm
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 01:55:20 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 01:53:21 pm
Claw back some power . I love it.

Who the fucks John though ? 

 ;D
😃 John C. Post above mine, asking us to keep pundit talk in the pundit thread.
kesey

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1444 on: Today at 01:56:53 pm
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 01:56:53 pm »
You beat me to my edit.  John is going to get a cob on .  ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1445 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 02:12:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:55:20 pm
😃 John C. Post above mine, asking us to keep pundit talk in the pundit thread.

Oh, is he still around? I think quite a few of us have him on Ignore these days.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1446 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
Saw a stat on Twitter from one of the Arsenal pods today.

Chilwell had more fights with the youngsters than completed crosses during the game.

Respect.
Dim Glas

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1447 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 02:27:30 pm »
Genuinly bizarre and equally pathetic how average age of team has become a thing with this game, so much so some journo asked Kloppo today about it in the PC !

So disingenuous and so churlish that theyve decided to take focus AWAY from the players who deserve it, to make up some sob-story about poor old Chelsea getting called out for being beaten by kids cos their team wAs YOuGer.

The only focus should be how Liverpool, unlike Chelsea, where ravaged by injuries, where without at least 6 players who would normally be in the first 11, and others who would be on the bench.  And that Liverpools manager had the courage and confidence to use young players with little exprience in a CUP FINAL, rather than flog his exprienced players into the ground for 120 mins. And not for 30 seconds at the end, but for significant minutes. Something I can guarantee NO other high profile coach would have done. 

Sections of the English media is so sodding pathetic. They rather go to bat for a scumbag club like Chelsea, than run with a genuine feel-good story in a league that is quickly running out of them.
Crosby Nick

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1448 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 03:00:39 pm »
Well said DG. And preaching to the converted but its about experience isnt it. Chelsea pay a lot of money for (mainly) talented young players who have already established themselves at the top level.

We finished the game with a striker with 2 minutes senior professional experience. And two midfielders with a handful of appearances between them. And a CB in his breakthrough season who was playing at Bristol Rovwrs this time last year. If people are choosing to ignore that because we had 3/4 players over 27 on the pitch as well then theyre being wilfully ignorant.
Koplass

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1449 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Well said DG. And preaching to the converted but its about experience isnt it. Chelsea pay a lot of money for (mainly) talented young players who have already established themselves at the top level.

We finished the game with a striker with 2 minutes senior professional experience. And two midfielders with a handful of appearances between them. And a CB in his breakthrough season who was playing at Bristol Rovwrs this time last year. If people are choosing to ignore that because we had 3/4 players over 27 on the pitch as well then theyre being wilfully ignorant.

Quite! I'd never heard of Jayden Danns 2 weeks ago, it's not quite the same as playing Cole Palmer, is it?
jj2005

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1450 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 03:23:11 pm »
Chelsea's average age stat is being used to counter Liverpool fans saying "We won it with kids" which is a dumb and incorrect counter argument.
Liverpool fans aren't claiming that Liverpool's team was all kids or trying to pass off Van Dijk or Endo as kids.
The 4 youngest participants were with Liverpool.
The 3 youngest who played all of extratime and thus 'won it' had 8 combined league appearances.
Chelsea's 3 youngest players had almost 200 league appearances and all 3 had been capped at senior international level.
Average age has nothing to do with it.
Anyway they mixed up 'average' with 'mean'.
Average can be mean, mode or median, and usually when there's some outliers in the data, like Endo and Van Dijk, median is a more useful method of calculating the average 🤓
Draex

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1451 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:00:39 pm
Well said DG. And preaching to the converted but its about experience isnt it. Chelsea pay a lot of money for (mainly) talented young players who have already established themselves at the top level.

We finished the game with a striker with 2 minutes senior professional experience. And two midfielders with a handful of appearances between them. And a CB in his breakthrough season who was playing at Bristol Rovwrs this time last year. If people are choosing to ignore that because we had 3/4 players over 27 on the pitch as well then theyre being wilfully ignorant.

and they had 3 extra days rest..

and we won.

Tra la la la :D
Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1452 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 03:26:25 pm »
