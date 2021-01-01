Genuinly bizarre and equally pathetic how average age of team has become a thing with this game, so much so some journo asked Kloppo today about it in the PC !



So disingenuous and so churlish that theyve decided to take focus AWAY from the players who deserve it, to make up some sob-story about poor old Chelsea getting called out for being beaten by kids cos their team wAs YOuGer.



The only focus should be how Liverpool, unlike Chelsea, where ravaged by injuries, where without at least 6 players who would normally be in the first 11, and others who would be on the bench. And that Liverpools manager had the courage and confidence to use young players with little exprience in a CUP FINAL, rather than flog his exprienced players into the ground for 120 mins. And not for 30 seconds at the end, but for significant minutes. Something I can guarantee NO other high profile coach would have done.



Sections of the English media is so sodding pathetic. They rather go to bat for a scumbag club like Chelsea, than run with a genuine feel-good story in a league that is quickly running out of them.