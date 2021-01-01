Genuinly bizarre and equally pathetic how average age of team has become a thing with this game, so much so some journo asked Kloppo today about it in the PC !
So disingenuous and so churlish that theyve decided to take focus AWAY from the players who deserve it, to make up some sob-story about poor old Chelsea getting called out for being beaten by kids cos their team wAs YOuGer.
The only focus should be how Liverpool, unlike Chelsea, where ravaged by injuries, where without at least 6 players who would normally be in the first 11, and others who would be on the bench. And that Liverpools manager had the courage and confidence to use young players with little exprience in a CUP FINAL, rather than flog his exprienced players into the ground for 120 mins. And not for 30 seconds at the end, but for significant minutes. Something I can guarantee NO other high profile coach would have done.
Sections of the English media is so sodding pathetic. They rather go to bat for a scumbag club like Chelsea, than run with a genuine feel-good story in a league that is quickly running out of them.