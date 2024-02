Neville having to explain his ‘billion pound job, comment. No explanation needed.



https://youtu.be/jvbeN5A10Ow?feature=shared



Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood



Don't know how he has to explain, it's probably one of the best things his said.It literally happens every week no one thinks its right decision unless you are a Chelsea fan.