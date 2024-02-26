The full article is all over the place, but some choice excerpts here especially about Bradley...https://www.irishtimes.com/sport/soccer/2024/02/26/ken-early-young-guns-triumph-one-of-liverpools-greatest-days/Ken Early: Klopps dream factory helps Liverpool tap into emotions of the game
Gravenberch had suffered the injury when Moises Caicedos studs connected with the inside of his left ankle as he galloped down the left wing at full speed. Referees decision: play on. VAR decision: an unfortunate slip. Especially unfortunate for Gravenberch.
The VAR team would later disallow a Liverpool goal for a foul even the Chelsea players had not noticed in real time. Wataru Endo was offside and standing in front of Levi Colwill as Andy Robertsons cross floated towards Virgil van Dijk. In theory Endo was preventing Colwill from challenging for the ball though Colwills effort to challenge was also theoretical. The offence was so clear and obvious that the referee, Chris Kavanagh, had to watch about 47 replays at the pitchside monitor before deciding to disallow the goal. Such is the absurd current state of refereeing in the country that hosts footballs NBA. Officials ignore dangerous fouls in the name of let it flow, yet spend several minutes poring over multiple angles looking for reasons to cancel goals nobody saw a problem with.
Thankfully, the match was too good for the referees to ruin. Instead, on 116 minutes, Van Dijk hurled himself at a Kostas Tsimikas corner to head past Đorđe Petrović for the second time. This time, the referees couldnt find a reason to rule it out. Commentating for Sky, Gary Neville called Chelsea the billion-pound bottle jobs. But Chelsea hadnt really bottled it. The truth was, they just werent good enough.
Part of the problem is obviously that these Chelsea players are collectively worth a lot less than a billion pounds. The reckless owners have been fleeced in the market. The squads uneven quality was summed up in a moment in extra-time, when Madueke escaped some exhausted-looking Liverpool challenges, looked up, and booted a hopeless diagonal ball to absolutely nobody.
The bigger and more fundamental problem at Chelsea is that they are not a real team, and Liverpool are.Here is the essential difference between Klopps Liverpool and Boehly and Behdad Eghbalis Chelsea. Imagine Conor Bradley had come through at Chelsea rather than Liverpool. Everyone would know that the private equity genius owners would be congratulating themselves on discovering such a rich seam of potential accounting pure profit an academy gem whose sale could be leveraged into an entire summer of fresh new signings.
At Liverpool hes not a number representing a bet on a hedge funds balance sheet but a real footballer, with a manager who understands what he can do for the team and has surrounded him with everything he needs to show the world the player he can be.
But that is to ignore the universal appeal of the game of football as practised by somebody like Klopp, who understands and connects with the simple emotions at the core of the sport. The man has built a dream factory. Those young faces, that joy can you really blame anybody for wanting to be a part of that?