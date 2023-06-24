« previous next »
Author Topic: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!  (Read 33230 times)

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,277
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 07:43:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:36:01 pm
I can't believe they're in today I'd have thought they'd get today off even though we play on Wednesday 😳

Seems like it was in the afternoon and I doubt they did any serious work, probably just assessing what state everyone is in and some light training if any. Might have been different for the likes of Mo and Darwin who didn't play.
Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,278
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 07:54:40 pm »
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,546
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 08:04:07 pm »
Liverpool win the League Cup / Blue, billion pound bottle jobs by 442oons.

https://youtu.be/vAUSJgysXVE?si=etfwA3LlQUdyzvUh      ;D
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,845
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 07:43:38 pm
Seems like it was in the afternoon and I doubt they did any serious work, probably just assessing what state everyone is in and some light training if any. Might have been different for the likes of Mo and Darwin who didn't play.

Most likely yeah.
Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 08:11:53 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:25:02 pm
I think we'll have a parade even if this is the only thing we win this season

Plus it'll piss off a lot of people

Whens the Man C verdict due?

We could be celebrating 3 or 4 league title wins.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1365 on: Today at 08:19:15 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 08:11:53 pm
Whens the Man C verdict due?

We could be celebrating 3 or 4 league title wins.

Not anytime soon.
Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1366 on: Today at 08:21:44 pm »
Yesterday's match was the first one in about 3 years that I wasn't able to watch live so I made do with the radio. Not being able to see the action and trying to imagine what was happening wasn't too bad. Thank feck I could listen though. Wow! What a noise everyone in red made. It was fantastic hearing pretty much nonstop Liverpool songs and chants. It really was like Anfield. I heard the Chelsea fans singing twice in the first half with that stupid Gerrard song that they sing and some other shite chant. From then on they were drowned out by Liverpool fans. It really was fantastic! So I tip my hat to every Liverpool fan that was there singing their hearts out. You were amazing!
Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1367 on: Today at 08:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 08:04:07 pm
Liverpool win the League Cup / Blue, billion pound bottle jobs by 442oons.

https://youtu.be/vAUSJgysXVE?si=etfwA3LlQUdyzvUh      ;D
:wellin
Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,277
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1368 on: Today at 08:32:31 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 08:21:44 pm
Yesterday's match was the first one in about 3 years that I wasn't able to watch live so I made do with the radio.

You now know what to do for the rest of this season for the greater Good... The greater Good...

Could be worse though, as I would imagine somewhere in the world there's a red who had the shits yesterday and spent the whole match in the toilet...
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,068
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1369 on: Today at 08:36:05 pm »
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1370 on: Today at 08:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:36:05 pm
at least Mo reappeared from the other realm!

Mo is always goading Robbo.
Online Air Jota

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1371 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1372 on: Today at 08:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 08:44:21 pm
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood

You wont see another goal disallowed for that this season.
Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1373 on: Today at 08:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:11 pm
You wont see another goal disallowed for that this season.

Keith Hackett the former ref thought it was a ridiculous decision saying that Endo was simply "standing his ground ... there was nowhere else to go". Ref talks common sense, now there's a novelty.
Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 08:56:37 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 08:52:30 pm
Keith Hackett the former ref thought it was a ridiculous decision saying that Endo was simply "standing his ground ... there was nowhere else to go". Ref talks common sense, now there's a novelty.

So was it disallowed for the block although he doesnt actually intentionally do that or offside ?
Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 09:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:56:37 pm
So was it disallowed for the block although he doesnt actually intentionally do that or offside ?

It's VAR they make their own rules.
Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,794
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 07:41:15 pm
I thought he didn't at first but if it you slow it down to 0.25 speed it's pretty clear he does ;D

But is it a clear and obvious error? Or do the still images make it look worse than it is?
Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 09:02:41 pm »
God I loved the smell of trophies in the morning.
Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,514
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 09:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 09:02:41 pm
God I loved the smell of trophies in the morning.

They smell like... napalm...

Too much celebratory curry, most probably...
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,001
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:10:41 pm »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 08:44:21 pm
Both Shearer and Lineker,feel the first Virgil goal should have stood

The number of pundits acting like it was a totally normal every day decision was mind-boggling, I don't think I've ever seen a decision like that given before.
