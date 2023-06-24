Yesterday's match was the first one in about 3 years that I wasn't able to watch live so I made do with the radio. Not being able to see the action and trying to imagine what was happening wasn't too bad. Thank feck I could listen though. Wow! What a noise everyone in red made. It was fantastic hearing pretty much nonstop Liverpool songs and chants. It really was like Anfield. I heard the Chelsea fans singing twice in the first half with that stupid Gerrard song that they sing and some other shite chant. From then on they were drowned out by Liverpool fans. It really was fantastic! So I tip my hat to every Liverpool fan that was there singing their hearts out. You were amazing!