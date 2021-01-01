That was a brilliant performance from all concerned yesterday. The travelling Kop were immense, especially in extra time. That was mt first trip to Wembley in over a decade and it was brilliant, officials aside.



After the game we went back to my mates and watched the game again, how Endo's goal was disallowed still boogles my mind. We said at the time, watch them spend as long as it takes to disallow the goal. I went to my first game as an 18 month old baby and I'm 62 now, I've never seen a goal chalked off for that offence, and I doubt I'll see it again.



Anyway, up the piss boiling Reds. The future is bright, bright Red.