CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!

koptommy93

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1320 on: Today at 05:44:02 pm
Our end was amazing yesterday
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

lindylou100

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1321 on: Today at 05:45:34 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:26:59 am
That pen was absolutely shite. DCL fell over Trent who was sitting on his arse. Kavanagh dismissed the concerns of VAR like the arrogant prick he was.
Just waiting for the condemnation of Jurgen because he refused to shake hands with him after the game.
The other thing was the fact that Hooper was the VAR. He is crap. Tottenham is all he will be remembered for.

He didn't shake his hand? excellent.

His refereeing was shambolic at best and I'm glad Klopp didn't play along with his BS.
Byrnee

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1322 on: Today at 05:46:22 pm
Christ the apologists are already out, even the Guardian podcast was referencing the Chelsea players age as being younger than Liverpool's in the final, spectacularly missing the point that when we refer to kids in a football team we clearly mean 'young and inexperienced' not just young. No-one was talking about Owen or Rooney as part of the 'kids' after a season or two. I'd love to see a breakdown of the players apps. Even a younger relatively inexperienced player like Caicedo would probably have more top flight games than Clark, Danns, McConnell and Bradley put together.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1323 on: Today at 05:47:29 pm
Quote from: beardsley4ever on Today at 05:35:25 pm

It'll be a parade for Klopp and everything he's achieved here over 9 years.  What we win this year is just icing on a once-in-a-generation cake.
A parade for Klopp is a fantastic idea in itself. Having a minimum of one trophy on the bus too is a bonus. Personally, I think they should also parade with a replica of every trophy Klopp has won here with us. He's been that special for us. We'll never see anything like him again. He's one of a kind.
MonsLibpool

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1324 on: Today at 05:48:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:47:29 pm
A parade for Klopp is a fantastic idea in itself. Having a minimum of one trophy on the bus too is a bonus. Personally, I think they should also parade with a replica of every trophy Klopp has won here with us. He's been that special for us. We'll never see anything like him again. He's one of a kind.
That's a great idea.  His ex players could join too.
Son of Spion

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1325 on: Today at 05:52:00 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:48:45 pm
That's a great idea.  His ex players could join too.
Let's Party. 🥳 :champ :hally :scarf :scarf :scarf
Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1326 on: Today at 05:53:31 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:19:30 pm
Parading a league cup is a bit tinpot for a club like Liverpool.

We're still in 3 competitions so there's still time to add to it.

It's not about the League Cup. It's about Jurgen Klopp - arguably our greatest trophy in a generation.
wemmick

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1327 on: Today at 05:54:07 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:46:22 pm
Christ the apologists are already out, even the Guardian podcast was referencing the Chelsea players age as being younger than Liverpool's in the final, spectacularly missing the point that when we refer to kids in a football team we clearly mean 'young and inexperienced' not just young. No-one was talking about Owen or Rooney as part of the 'kids' after a season or two. I'd love to see a breakdown of the players apps. Even a younger relatively inexperienced player like Caicedo would probably have more top flight games than Clark, Danns, McConnell and Bradley put together.
Agreed. Everyone was impressed because our newly promoted academy players wrestled the win from good young players with high transfer fees on crazy wages. It's not a hard distinction, but the national media does seem to have a hard time figuring it out. They are going round in circles.   
rob1966

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1328 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:46:22 pm
Christ the apologists are already out, even the Guardian podcast was referencing the Chelsea players age as being younger than Liverpool's in the final, spectacularly missing the point that when we refer to kids in a football team we clearly mean 'young and inexperienced' not just young. No-one was talking about Owen or Rooney as part of the 'kids' after a season or two. I'd love to see a breakdown of the players apps. Even a younger relatively inexperienced player like Caicedo would probably have more top flight games than Clark, Danns, McConnell and Bradley put together.

Caicedo has played 67 PL games, 22 this season for Chelsea, Conor has 4 PL games. Conorhas scored more than Caicedo this season though ;D
meady1981

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1329 on: Today at 05:54:43 pm
I'd watch Klopp parade his tea mug around
dimitri

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1330 on: Today at 05:56:49 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:34:47 pm
There's a legendary post on RAWK about two Chelsea fans discussing how they came up with the 'Chelsea, Chelsea' chant. Can't for the life of me find it though.
I found one of them under a plastic flag
rob1966

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1331 on: Today at 05:57:33 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 05:54:07 pm
Agreed. Everyone was impressed because our newly promoted academy players wrestled the win from good young players with high transfer fees on crazy wages. It's not a hard distinction, but the national media does seem to have a hard time figuring it out. They are going round in circles.   

Endo skewed our average age for the starting 11 as he is 31 and Adrian the bench as he is 37
Red Beret

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1332 on: Today at 05:57:59 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:52:00 pm
Let's Party. 🥳 :champ :hally :scarf :scarf :scarf

For many it might be the last time to see Klopp in person.
Baby Huey

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1333 on: Today at 06:04:39 pm
That was a brilliant performance from all concerned yesterday. The travelling Kop were immense, especially in extra time. That was mt first trip to Wembley in over a decade and it was brilliant, officials aside.

After the game we went back to my mates and watched the game again, how Endo's goal was disallowed still boogles my mind. We said at the time, watch them spend as long as it takes to disallow the goal. I went to my first game as an 18 month old baby and I'm 62 now, I've never seen a goal chalked off for that offence, and I doubt I'll see it again.

Anyway, up the piss boiling Reds. The future is bright, bright Red.
Wilmo

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1334 on: Today at 06:12:53 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:34:47 pm
There's a legendary post on RAWK about two Chelsea fans discussing how they came up with the 'Chelsea, Chelsea' chant. Can't for the life of me find it though.

Please let us know if you find it, sounds hilarious.

I still come back to this gem from time to time:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=284323.msg9639451#msg9639451

Quote
i have a very efective idea can someone pass it to those in the know. ITK!!!

just before kick off when the cameras are on, the team forms a circle chain chanting very loudly, "NEGRITO! NEGRITO! NEGRITO!

Then in the midddle out pops a smiling glen johnson pulling up his jersey to reveal a t-shirt of suarez with a text saying. "OUR SUAREZ IS A FRIEND TO ALL COLOURS!"

this all ends with a loud "we willl never walk alone!" war cry from all the players1

We've come a long, long way, haven't we?
Nick110581

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1335 on: Today at 06:17:32 pm
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 05:45:34 pm
He didn't shake his hand? excellent.

His refereeing was shambolic at best and I'm glad Klopp didn't play along with his BS.

He did shake his hand though. The video shows it yet someone posted it like it was fact.
afc tukrish

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1336 on: Today at 06:19:53 pm
afc tukrish

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1337 on: Today at 06:25:30 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 05:46:22 pm
I'd love to see a breakdown of the players apps.

Chilwell coded a Bully Wanker app...
afc tukrish

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1338 on: Today at 06:26:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:54:26 pm
Caicedo has played 67 PL games, 22 this season for Chelsea, Conor has 4 PL games. Conorhas scored more than Caicedo this season though ;D

From whom did we sign Conorhas?
reddebs

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1339 on: Today at 06:26:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:27:14 pm
We've never done it for a reason. Neither has any traditional big club.

Stop being sensible and instead be a fan that's never been to a parade before (me), has always wanted to, hasn't managed a single game since 2012, doesn't want Jürgen to leave without saying thanks and goodbye then tell them (me) that it shouldn't be done!
MonsLibpool

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1340 on: Today at 06:31:02 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:26:33 pm
Stop being sensible and instead be a fan that's never been to a parade before (me), has always wanted to, hasn't managed a single game since 2012, doesn't want Jürgen to leave without saying thanks and goodbye then tell them (me) that it shouldn't be done!
I understand.  I was desperate for us to win the Carabao even though some were saying it wasn't important.

If it's a parade for Jurgen's, it's different but it it's for this season then ideally you'd want another shiny pot. It's likely that we'll get what we want anyway. I certainly back us to win at least one more.
Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1341 on: Today at 06:31:36 pm
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762175698792321195

Video of the The Champions Wall being updated
reddebs

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1342 on: Today at 06:32:29 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:31:02 pm
I understand.  I was desperate for us to win the Carabao even though some were saying it wasn't important.

If it's a parade for Jurgen's, it's different but it it's for this season then ideally you'd want another shiny pot. It's likely that we'll get what we want anyway. I certainly back us to win at least one more.

👍
Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1343 on: Today at 06:36:14 pm
Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1344 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm
Draex

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1345 on: Today at 06:40:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:39:05 pm


Bet she's seen in the training videos.
newterp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1346 on: Today at 06:44:37 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:17:32 pm
He did shake his hand though. The video shows it yet someone posted it like it was fact.

yeah - super brief - but he did.

Edit - he has to anyway - strong chance that we get Kavanaugh multiple more times this season.
CS111

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1347 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm
Breaking news! 

We have officially been stripped of the League Cup !
5 members of the team have tested positive for Calpol
Mumm-Ra

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1348 on: Today at 07:16:38 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:51:30 pm
Why is the fella an idiot ?

It was the excited high pitched laughing that pushed him into idiot status for me.

When the match is over and they're trudging up to get their losers medals, it's just low class to take the piss then, and try to get a reaction

If roles were reversed and we'd lost, and that was a Chelsea fan goading one of our players, this wouldn't even be up for debate
Son of Spion

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1349 on: Today at 07:17:57 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on Today at 06:04:39 pm
That was a brilliant performance from all concerned yesterday. The travelling Kop were immense, especially in extra time. That was mt first trip to Wembley in over a decade and it was brilliant, officials aside.

After the game we went back to my mates and watched the game again, how Endo's goal was disallowed still boogles my mind. We said at the time, watch them spend as long as it takes to disallow the goal. I went to my first game as an 18 month old baby and I'm 62 now, I've never seen a goal chalked off for that offence, and I doubt I'll see it again.

Anyway, up the piss boiling Reds. The future is bright, bright Red.

I love it. Opposition fans have been pissing razor blades since full-time yesterday. It's glorious.  ;D
Slippers

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1350 on: Today at 07:23:51 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 06:26:29 pm
From whom did we sign Conorhas?

No idea,but he does sound quite exotic.
meady1981

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1351 on: Today at 07:25:59 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:16:38 pm
It was the excited high pitched laughing that pushed him into idiot status for me.

When the match is over and they're trudging up to get their losers medals, it's just low class to take the piss then, and try to get a reaction

If roles were reversed and we'd lost, and that was a Chelsea fan goading one of our players, this wouldn't even be up for debate

Personally made me cringe a bit
Nick110581

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1352 on: Today at 07:27:05 pm
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1353 on: Today at 07:27:23 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:34:51 pm
The point of a parade is to earn it. If not, it cheapens it.

In 21/22, we won the cup double which is very rare and a unique achievement.  You can't be talking about parade in February after winning a league cup. Come on! Maybe we should have paraded King Kenny's League Cup too.

Let's focus on the other 3 and hopefully win the league and get to another final or two.

The boss has earned it, no ?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1354 on: Today at 07:31:48 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:16:38 pm
It was the excited high pitched laughing that pushed him into idiot status for me.

When the match is over and they're trudging up to get their losers medals, it's just low class to take the piss then, and try to get a reaction

If roles were reversed and we'd lost, and that was a Chelsea fan goading one of our players, this wouldn't even be up for debate

So his Scouse voice is what annoyed you, was funny as fuck because he bit and acted like he wanted a fight. Our lads would've just ignored it.
Mumm-Ra

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1355 on: Today at 07:33:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:31:48 pm
So his Scouse voice is what annoyed you, was funny as fuck because he bit and acted like he wanted a fight. Our lads would've just ignored it.

Why did I reply to you, you toxic little troll

His scouse voice? WTF

See ya
reddebs

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1356 on: Today at 07:36:01 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:27:05 pm
https://x.com/lfc/status/1762196467718947112?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

Great video.

I can't believe they're in today I'd have thought they'd get today off even though we play on Wednesday 😳
Anthony

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1357 on: Today at 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:49:15 pm
for F sake - was that construction guy at Wembley yesterday? too many pints?

The "0" is too low.

How low can you 0...?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1358 on: Today at 07:38:34 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:33:53 pm
Why did I reply to you, you toxic little troll

His scouse voice? WTF

See ya

Bless.
