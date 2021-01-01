It's good that you can see him being okay for a split-second in the top left corner when Darwin is already going after our next injured player trying to push Jones down the stairs.
We've spent all season trying to convince everyone that his chaos tag is unfair, then he goes all Hurricane Nunez smashing through all injured players that lay in his path.
...
Poch looks like a broken manA cracked polystyrene manWho just crumbles and burns
What happened to Salah? 🤣https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762115308691890374
No-ones telling me he's not fit for Wednesday after that clip!
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
One moment he was there, the next minute gone....
😂Szobo isnt far behind Darwin either, hes hot on his tracks down the stairs and over the barrier
Much easier when you're slipstreaming
Great to see La Decima going up. Really really want to see 20 now far left, seems fitting to see Jurgen off with.
Great, now Salah has disappeared into another dimension. How long will he be out roughly?
You'd want Nunez in your corner if it got into a scrap. Brilliantly mad.
Same here. Just occasionally a player comes along that instantly bonds with fans and they love him just for the madness. We all love Mo, Virg, Trent et al, but Nunez just has that mental quality that fans adore.
