Offline Avens

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 02:20:22 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 02:15:45 pm
It's good that you can see him being okay for a split-second in the top left corner when Darwin is already going after our next injured player trying to push Jones down the stairs. :D

We've spent all season trying to convince everyone that his chaos tag is unfair, then he goes all Hurricane Nunez smashing through all injured players that lay in his path.
Online markedasred

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 02:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:20:22 pm
We've spent all season trying to convince everyone that his chaos tag is unfair, then he goes all Hurricane Nunez smashing through all injured players that lay in his path.
No-ones telling me he's not fit for Wednesday after that clip!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
Shit, I've just heard that four of our players tested positive for Calpol after the game.  :-\
Offline Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 02:28:17 pm »
Online thaddeus

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm »
Online Draex

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:23:52 pm
Poch looks like a broken man
A cracked polystyrene man
Who just crumbles and burns

:D
Online jillcwhomever

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 02:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:03:22 pm
What happened to Salah? 🤣

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762115308691890374

One moment he was there, the next minute gone....  :o
Online KevLFC

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:23:08 pm
No-ones telling me he's not fit for Wednesday after that clip!

Szoboszlai too going by that speed!
Online Dim Glas

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:03:22 pm
What happened to Salah? 🤣

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762115308691890374

😂

Szobo isnt far behind Darwin either, hes hot on his tracks down the stairs and over the barrier  ;D
Offline rossipersempre

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 02:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:28:17 pm

Great to see La Decima going up. Really really want to see 20 now far left, seems fitting to see Jurgen off with.
Online Red Eyed

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:35:11 pm
One moment he was there, the next minute gone....  :o

Great, now Salah has disappeared into another dimension. How long will he be out roughly?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 02:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:37:17 pm
😂

Szobo isnt far behind Darwin either, hes hot on his tracks down the stairs and over the barrier  ;D
Much easier when you're slipstreaming ;D
Online Draex

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 02:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 02:03:22 pm
What happened to Salah? 🤣

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1762115308691890374

You'd want Nunez in your corner if it got into a scrap. Brilliantly mad.
Online Dim Glas

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 02:40:16 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:39:18 pm
Much easier when you're slipstreaming ;D

true that! Lets Darwin do the hardwork of twatting all the injured players out the way  ;D
Online Draex

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 02:40:29 pm »
Nunez v's Salah and Jones

Online stoa

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 02:41:33 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:37:39 pm
Great to see La Decima going up. Really really want to see 20 now far left, seems fitting to see Jurgen off with.

Wouldn't mind making it a 4 next to the League Cups as well. All even numbers+1 Club World Cup.
Online Kashinoda

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 02:46:36 pm »
Online afc tukrish

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 02:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Eyed on Today at 02:38:27 pm
Great, now Salah has disappeared into another dimension. How long will he be out roughly?

Extradimensional goals don't count...
Offline Qston

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:39:50 pm
You'd want Nunez in your corner if it got into a scrap. Brilliantly mad.

You just know it would end with "too far then Darwin lad, too far"
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 02:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:16:56 pm
Same here. Just occasionally a player comes along that instantly bonds with fans and they love him just for the madness. We all love Mo, Virg, Trent et al, but Nunez just has that mental quality that fans adore.
I think it started with Emlyn Hughes (rugby tackling someone).
Online Vegeta

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 02:50:08 pm »
Fucking helll Jones could have been done for the season if they pushed him off the steps  ;D
Online End Product

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 02:51:35 pm »
The" when I'm liverpool" of this game will be immense.
Online rob1966

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 02:57:10 pm »
Online slaphead

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 02:58:24 pm »
The clip where Pochetinho is over the barrier, head down and his hands in a praying motion then in the background you see Nunez hurdling over a bin bag and a railing is one of the best clips I've ever seen
Offline Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 03:02:04 pm »
Online Slippers

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 03:03:19 pm »
I've just watched the game again,Neville's devastation will never get old.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 03:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:02:04 pm

Seems amiss that his GCSE grades aren't on there.
