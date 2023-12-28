« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Down

Author Topic: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!  (Read 26606 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:15:02 am
And the mug on Caicedo at the end! Imagine seeing the celebrations, the thousands of fans, and thinking that you'd turned that down. I hope the money is worth it, because he's just been given a front row seat to something he'll never really know.
When we won the corner that Virgil ultimately scored the winner from our fans were blasting out the decibels.  Caicedo flapped his arms around like he was trying to stir up a similar response from the Chelsea fans.  Nahh, mate, that's not how it works.  Only seven and a half years to go on his contract  :nirnir
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,042
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 10:30:28 am »
Absolutely incredible achievement last night. We had no right to win that cup against those billionaire bluffs
The boys kept fighting the whole way through and that was the difference between the teams.

We have a depleted squad, but to still manage to lift the trophy must be a serious morale boost for everyone. Hopefully by next weekend we can get a few players back, but lord knows what we put out there on wednesday night - hope its the under 16s!

Everyone played their hearts out, kept going and kept working for eachother...Elliott, Kelleher, Endo, Ibou, Bradley, just all of them. Amazing work on the pitch, they didn't let the occasion get to them at all and looked like they really wanted to leave it all out on the pitch and they did that. We couldn't have asked for any more even if we ended up losing to these c*nts

Caicedo tackle - to not even be a foul, yellow, or red is criminal. He slipped AFTER stepping on Grav's ankle, so that is in no way an excuse. Unbelievable how the narrative was attempted to be put there.

VVD's goal in normal time - Absolutely unbelievable how this was not given. Let's all wait and see how many times this will be pulled up for again....zero. yep, absolutely zero. Maybe once MAX in the near future to prove it wasn't a bent as fuck decision but then never again after.
That, VVD's suspension for "dissent", our disallowed goal vs spurs and other joke decisions on tackled that have been let go vs us and they want to call us LiVARpool. pfft

Anyways, luckily it didn't matter

VVD went and did it again - at the perfect time and we deservedly won the cup. The smallest of cups but showing the biggest of heart which is why it will go down for me anyway, as one of the best trophies we've won under Jurgen.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 10:34:02 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:33:41 pm
Spare a thought. That Sterling offside call was also a load of old bollocks.

He's pretty clearly offside. For some reason they just showed it from a ridiculous camera angle.

https://twitter.com/AI_butNotI/status/1761955177429352521/photo/1

Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline jj2005

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 10:38:21 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:20:49 am
the fact that not a single Chelsea player celebrated - not even Sterling - tells you all you need to know.

Assistant referee's flag went up the second the ball was in the net though, so not going to celebrate in those circumstances.
Logged

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,827
  • Indefatigability
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 10:46:45 am »
Will be interesting how close Salah and Nunez were to starting this one. The next two games will likely answer that.
Logged

Offline swish

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 10:49:44 am »
the way Nunez celebrated when Virgil scored I would say he is match fit, he launched himself over the advertising boarding's  :)
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout. Head of the RAWK Vice Squad.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,339
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
Special, special day. Special, special club. I've said it before, but there were times in supporting Liverpool where I thought we'd never write a new chapter of extended history. But not only has the Klopp era written its own history, it's involved all sorts of trials and tribulations to overcome and win.

That Allez Allez Allez moment was special. The celebration for the disallowed goal was one of my favourites of all time. VVD's winner was met with a sense of disbelief and me hugging about 10 strangers. In those moments time really stands still and you feel as one.

Grateful for a fellow RAWKite helping me out with a ticket.  :D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:11 am by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Ski

  • daddle. Wouldn't recognise an idea, if it rang his doorbell and got invited in for dinner. He will survive.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,729
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:52:04 am »
Thank you to all the lads and LFC for making my 50th birthday yesterday one of the best! Absolutely made up for the boss and everyone. Well done all that travelled as well - made us all proud to be Reds by singing the boys home!
Logged
Has Steven Gerrard scored a goal even more important than the one he got against Olympiakos - Is this the start of something BIG?

Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,457
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:58:33 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:46:45 am
Will be interesting how close Salah and Nunez were to starting this one. The next two games will likely answer that.

Surely you save them both for the weekend now. No point in risking them on Wednesday other than to get a few minutes in their legs. At most, maybe on the bench and given 20 at the end?
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 11:03:32 am »
Quote from: .adam on Today at 10:58:33 am
Surely you save them both for the weekend now. No point in risking them on Wednesday other than to get a few minutes in their legs. At most, maybe on the bench and given 20 at the end?
We might not have enough players left for Wednesday.
The kids have had their chance, we might have to wheel the legends out for Wednesday!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 11:05:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:57:19 am
Sure we made a deal where we said if they let us have Mac for £35m, we'd get Chelsea to pay £115m for Caicedo ;D

Would be great if it were true.

Seemed like the yank decided to go after anybody that we enquired about.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:43 am by WhereAngelsPlay »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,276
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 11:09:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:59:28 am
It looked clearly off in real-time. I have a sixth sense for offsides.

You mean you see dead attacking plays...?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,058
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
Remember Manc Kavanagh in the derby Everton won at Anfield. Biggest dive you'll see and he gave Everton a pen. VAR told him to look at it to overturn it and he barely even looked at it and gave the pen anyway (which is one of the few times that's happened). Of course when he goes to look at the one yesterday he takes his time and then disallows the goal.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,874
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 11:19:30 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 10:46:45 am
Will be interesting how close Salah and Nunez were to starting this one. The next two games will likely answer that.

Looking at how how came down the stairs and over the hoarding they're saving Darwin for the Grand National.
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 11:23:07 am »
Just watched Goldbridges analysis of the game. He is not bad outside of his performance art mode.
Actually calls the game as it was. Brutal on Chelseas tactics and attitude.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 11:25:29 am »
Only just noticed how fuckin mad the Chelsea players go when big Virg scores his header. That Diasisi is going rogue on Mudryk an rolling round all over the floor
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,267
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 11:26:36 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:54:57 am
agreed, but I can see why, having been told it's fine in his ear multiple times, he didn't want the circus of then going to check the screen. Ultimately again with these errors it all comes down to VAR above the ref. They had all the time in the world to spot the mistake whereas Kavanagh had it in a flash.

I see your point there and understand the reasoning behind not wanting to "cause an unnecessary fuss" after he has been told multiple times nothing happened. However, that's also something they need to work on. Refs need to have a strong character and if he has to ask multiple times, whether something sinister happened in that challenge, because he's unsure about the decision, he also needs to be brave enough to say "I get what you're saying, but I want to see it for myself to make sure".
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:16:34 am
Remember Manc Kavanagh in the derby Everton won at Anfield. Biggest dive you'll see and he gave Everton a pen. VAR told him to look at it to overturn it and he barely even looked at it and gave the pen anyway (which is one of the few times that's happened). Of course when he goes to look at the one yesterday he takes his time and then disallows the goal.

That pen was absolutely shite. DCL fell over Trent who was sitting on his arse. Kavanagh dismissed the concerns of VAR like the arrogant prick he was.
Just waiting for the condemnation of Jurgen because he refused to shake hands with him after the game.
The other thing was the fact that Hooper was the VAR. He is crap. Tottenham is all he will be remembered for.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,738
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:23:07 am
Just watched Goldbridges analysis of the game. He is not bad outside of his performance art mode.
Actually calls the game as it was. Brutal on Chelseas tactics and attitude.

Goldbridge is a proper fan, he got a lot of attention because he was one of the first big streamers but he generally calls things straight and isn't a dickhead about it.  Think it helps that he's really established now and doesn't need to do wacky stuff for views.  I keep getting YouTube recommendations for a female Utd fan (can't remember her name) whose videos are always talking about how amazing Liverpool are and how sad she is about it.  That's proper view farming.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,533
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 11:33:24 am »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:26:36 am
I see your point there and understand the reasoning behind not wanting to "cause an unnecessary fuss" after he has been told multiple times nothing happened. However, that's also something they need to work on. Refs need to have a strong character and if he has to ask multiple times, whether something sinister happened in that challenge, because he's unsure about the decision, he also needs to be brave enough to say "I get what you're saying, but I want to see it for myself to make sure".

Lets put the blame where it should be.
Howard Webb came into his role and said he didnt want VAR re refereeing games. As a result we get absolute chaos in games like Spurs because no one knows what the boss wants. Over the past few weeks defenders have been allowed to all in wrestle forwards to the ground, even at throw ins, as though the referees have decided amongst themselves that it is 50/50 so ignore it. Then we have that decision by Hooper and Kavanagh to disallow a goal because Endo stands his ground. Keith Hackett called it out yesterday as nonsense. They are making up stuff to cover their own clueless performances. And Webb is to blame. He wasnt all that as a ref either.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 11:36:33 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:22:09 am
Curtis Jones slipped and VAR called the ref over to look at the monitor. At this point, they are making it up as they go.

And then showed freeze frames of the moments of maximum contact, over and over again in super-slow-mo to make it look as bad as possible. Funnily enough, they didn't bother doing that yesterday.
Logged

Online Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 11:38:42 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:23:07 am
Just watched Goldbridges analysis of the game. He is not bad outside of his performance art mode.
Actually calls the game as it was. Brutal on Chelseas tactics and attitude.

I've a lot of time for him. Most will shut him down point blank because he is a Manc, but he is very complimentary about us. Begrudgingly so, but very complimentary nonetheless.

If United ever become good again he might become insufferable but for now he's very watchable.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,938
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 10:52:04 am
Thank you to all the lads and LFC for making my 50th birthday yesterday one of the best! Absolutely made up for the boss and everyone. Well done all that travelled as well - made us all proud to be Reds by singing the boys home!
Superb mate, what a great day for you!
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,733
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 11:42:30 am »
Quote from: Ski on Today at 10:52:04 am
Thank you to all the lads and LFC for making my 50th birthday yesterday one of the best! Absolutely made up for the boss and everyone. Well done all that travelled as well - made us all proud to be Reds by singing the boys home!

Think it was from 2-3 mins into extra time all you could hear was the Liverpool fans for about 5 minutes.. Seemed to elevate the kids into supermen! Was epic.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,267
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 11:44:08 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:26:59 am
The other thing was the fact that Hooper was the VAR. He is crap. Tottenham is all he will be remembered for.

It wasn't Hooper. At least in the appointment they said John Brooks will be VAR for the final. Not that's he's any better than Hooper.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,994
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 11:49:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:42:30 am
Think it was from 2-3 mins into extra time all you could hear was the Liverpool fans for about 5 minutes.. Seemed to elevate the kids into supermen! Was epic.
At one point Drury for some reason feeling he had to add some balance said and now Chelsea are responding. The camera starts showing their fans.. a few plastic flags waving and nothing, all you could still hear were ours. They had nothing. They were as unable to respond as their team of billion pound bottle jobs were to Klopps Mighty Kids
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,909
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 11:57:49 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:27:15 am
Goldbridge is a proper fan, he got a lot of attention because he was one of the first big streamers but he generally calls things straight and isn't a dickhead about it.  Think it helps that he's really established now and doesn't need to do wacky stuff for views.  I keep getting YouTube recommendations for a female Utd fan (can't remember her name) whose videos are always talking about how amazing Liverpool are and how sad she is about it.  That's proper view farming.
Yeah, Ive started getting her videos pop up as recommendations. Its that dopey Alice one that always appears on Fan Cam compilations saying how she knew everything would happen. Proper condescending praise.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 25 26 27 28 29 [30]   Go Up
« previous next »
 