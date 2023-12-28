Absolutely incredible achievement last night. We had no right to win that cup against those billionaire bluffs

The boys kept fighting the whole way through and that was the difference between the teams.



We have a depleted squad, but to still manage to lift the trophy must be a serious morale boost for everyone. Hopefully by next weekend we can get a few players back, but lord knows what we put out there on wednesday night - hope its the under 16s!



Everyone played their hearts out, kept going and kept working for eachother...Elliott, Kelleher, Endo, Ibou, Bradley, just all of them. Amazing work on the pitch, they didn't let the occasion get to them at all and looked like they really wanted to leave it all out on the pitch and they did that. We couldn't have asked for any more even if we ended up losing to these c*nts



Caicedo tackle - to not even be a foul, yellow, or red is criminal. He slipped AFTER stepping on Grav's ankle, so that is in no way an excuse. Unbelievable how the narrative was attempted to be put there.



VVD's goal in normal time - Absolutely unbelievable how this was not given. Let's all wait and see how many times this will be pulled up for again....zero. yep, absolutely zero. Maybe once MAX in the near future to prove it wasn't a bent as fuck decision but then never again after.

That, VVD's suspension for "dissent", our disallowed goal vs spurs and other joke decisions on tackled that have been let go vs us and they want to call us LiVARpool. pfft



Anyways, luckily it didn't matter



VVD went and did it again - at the perfect time and we deservedly won the cup. The smallest of cups but showing the biggest of heart which is why it will go down for me anyway, as one of the best trophies we've won under Jurgen.