The League Cup is generally seen as the 4th priority, and I get why, but today just showed what it can mean.



For Dann, McConnell, Clark to not only play in final but to play a really active roll in winning one against a team worth billions will mean the world to them and will do the world of good for their development.



I say this all the time but at the moment the ref blew the whistle and wed won it, or the moment Virgils header went in the bottom corner, nobody sane was thinking itd only the league cup it was pure unbridled joy. I always say that being a football fan is about moments and weve just experienced one of the very best ones.



What a day.

