CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1080 on: Today at 03:06:38 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1081 on: Today at 03:11:32 am
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 02:23:51 am
Pretty sure it has been posted on here somewhere already (but I cant find it). Can someone please post how much the Chelsea team from this morning cost as opposed to our squad that twatted them?

A quick wiki search got me this

Konate (£36M), Virgil (£75M), Mac Allister (£35M), Gravenberch (£35M), Gakpo (£45M) & Diaz (£37M) = £263M

Malo Gusto (£26M), Disasi (£38M), Chilwell (£45), Caicedo (£100M), Enzo (£107M), Cole Palmer (£40M), Sterling (£47M), Nicolas Jackson (£32M) = £435M

The bigger money of course is the 8 year deals the Chelsea players are on, Mudryk for example will earn £44M, in salary and Enzo Fernanandez £139M
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1082 on: Today at 03:37:49 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:10:05 pm


Why is Kelleher not in this? He came through the academy as much as Elliot, Doak etc..
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1083 on: Today at 03:37:53 am
The League Cup is generally seen as the 4th priority, and I get why, but today just showed what it can mean.

For Dann, McConnell, Clark to not only play in final but to play a really active roll in winning one against a team worth billions will mean the world to them and will do the world of good for their development.

I say this all the time but at the moment the ref blew the whistle and wed won it, or the moment Virgils header went in the bottom corner, nobody sane was thinking itd only the league cup it was pure unbridled joy. I always say that being a football fan is about moments and weve just experienced one of the very best ones.

What a day.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1084 on: Today at 03:43:16 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:37:49 am
Why is Kelleher not in this? He came through the academy as much as Elliot, Doak etc..

and Jones, he just commented on instagram 

they were too busy celebrating ;D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1085 on: Today at 03:56:31 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:43:16 am
and Jones, he just commented on instagram 

they were too busy celebrating ;D

There's so many of them, it's easy to miss some :D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1086 on: Today at 05:07:15 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pCmSI9cvLVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pCmSI9cvLVw</a>
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:23:32 am
Still buzzin'!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1088 on: Today at 06:19:20 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
just how the fuck that wasnt a red



Didnt even give a foul for it !!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1089 on: Today at 07:01:02 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1090 on: Today at 07:12:33 am
Erm The Liverpool behind the scenes documentary guys just had another good night!!!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1091 on: Today at 07:16:37 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
just how the fuck that wasnt a red


VAR concluded it was an accidental slip.

Caicedo only slips because he stamps on Gravenberchs ankle and ankles dont provide very good traction.  The slip but is only because Gravenberchs ankle gives way
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1092 on: Today at 07:20:49 am
You just know they picked over every inch of the winning goal in the attempt to rule it out.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1093 on: Today at 07:21:37 am
Fucking love this team.

Plus to beat that horrible lot in a final, AGAIN, tops it off. Their fans were so confident of a win yesterday bless them
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1094 on: Today at 07:22:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:37 am
VAR concluded it was an accidental slip.

Caicedo only slips because he stamps on Gravenberchs ankle and ankles dont provide very good traction.  The slip but is only because Gravenberchs ankle gives way

Curtis Jones slipped and VAR called the ref over to look at the monitor. At this point, they are making it up as they go.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1095 on: Today at 07:26:28 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1096 on: Today at 07:29:39 am
Whats crazy about the accidental slip thing is at no point does he slip before his boot makes contact with Gravs ankle. I do think its accidental but its not a slip, its a player failing to take due care and injuring a player as a result. Theyre literally making it up as they go along.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1097 on: Today at 07:31:46 am
These incidents have always been treated as lesser than sliding tackles with studs up for some reason. In this case he puts his studs down on Gravenberch with more force than it would've been if he slid in on his ass, but hey he's standing up so just a clumsy mistake...
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1098 on: Today at 07:33:18 am
https://x.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1761872100095152525?s=46

You can see Caicedo injuring Endo here too, another kick onto the ankle.

Guys a shit player and a dangerous tackler
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1099 on: Today at 07:35:31 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:33:18 am
https://x.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1761872100095152525?s=46

You can see Caicedo injuring Endo here too, another kick onto the ankle.

Guys a shit player and a dangerous tackler
Feel like De Zerbi turning Lee Cattermole in to a £100m footballer should get him back in to the next manager chat
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1100 on: Today at 07:54:04 am
Well what a day and night that was ;D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1101 on: Today at 07:58:40 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:06:43 pm
🤣 About right. Hes a bad man

I was shocked by the way he not only forgot about looking after their mascot at our place the other week, but also the fact he did nothing to make it right afterwards. The clip of our skipper running towards the centre circle with 4 mascots in tow, each of them on cloud nine, was a joy to watch in comparison.
Deffo a wrong un. Up his own backside.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1102 on: Today at 08:17:05 am
One of our greatest ever Final wins.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1103 on: Today at 08:20:39 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:33:18 am
https://x.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1761872100095152525?s=46

You can see Caicedo injuring Endo here too, another kick onto the ankle.

Guys a shit player and a dangerous tackler


100 million pound Bullett dodged.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1104 on: Today at 08:37:20 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1105 on: Today at 08:37:24 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:50:30 am


My new wallpaper.

Head is banging, good job I have the week off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1106 on: Today at 08:42:40 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:06:30 am
1 down 3 to go ;D

absolutely batshit that we could win that with kids. the c*nts in black were trying their darnest to not let us win.

there was a period extra time when almost every one of our challenges was a yellow while the c*nts in blue got away with everything. Pretty sure that one of ours is going to get a red at some point just for extra drama.

glad that it didn't got to the pens. endo, diaz and elliot ran themselves ragged. The team deserve a day off training today.

fucking onwards!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

They only got 2 yellows and we got 5.

Fallacy
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1107 on: Today at 08:44:18 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:33:12 am
Tried to deflect blame for that onto us too. Twat

What did the little pussy say ?
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1108 on: Today at 08:44:51 am
Everything about that exemplified and epitomised Klopp. The man has won it every way you can possibly win now. I'm not so sure any other manager could do it really
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1109 on: Today at 08:47:50 am
Thank Christ I'm working from home today..........

Never been as proud of that team as I am now. To fight for so long against 12 men shows incredible belief and togetherness.

The shock at those around me that Kavanagh repeatedly fooked us over as massive. Even this morning, I can't get my head around he didn't even blow for a foul when Grav got his ankle snapped. An apparent cursory check on VAR and on we go, outrageous! Chris Kavanagh - a native of Ashton, Manchester - gave one of the most one-sided performances I've ever seen from a referee.

Bet they were gutted when Virg scored the winner, probably looking for every possible reason to rule it out.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1110 on: Today at 08:52:18 am
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:46:18 pm
Yeah, they showed another angle later on and it was obvious to the point you wonder why they needed lines. I think they generate drama by only showing misleading angles at the time.

I've seen that one, right behind the lineo and it was as clear as day that he was off, 10 sec decision at most

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1111 on: Today at 08:54:02 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1112 on: Today at 08:55:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:29:39 am
Whats crazy about the accidental slip thing is at no point does he slip before his boot makes contact with Gravs ankle. I do think its accidental but its not a slip, its a player failing to take due care and injuring a player as a result. Theyre literally making it up as they go along.

Jones slipped but everyone told us that was a red card and it never got rescinded.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1113 on: Today at 08:56:29 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:22:09 am
Curtis Jones slipped and VAR called the ref over to look at the monitor. At this point, they are making it up as they go.

Drury kept saying they could hear Kavanagh asking what had happened. Amazing that Brooks managed to not hear/do anything about it....
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1114 on: Today at 08:56:36 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:55:05 am
Jones slipped but everyone told us that was a red card and it never got rescinded.

Exactly.

Jota was also sent off in the game.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1115 on: Today at 08:57:08 am
That little prick Caicedo was the one who injured Endo. As well as Gravenberch. The two we got instead of him. Bit of a coinicdence.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1116 on: Today at 08:57:56 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:33:18 am
https://x.com/theanfieldtalk/status/1761872100095152525?s=46

You can see Caicedo injuring Endo here too, another kick onto the ankle.

Guys a shit player and a dangerous tackler

Said it a few times this season he wouldn't get away with anything at Liverpool. He'd have about 5 red cards and 15 yellows this season.
