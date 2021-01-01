« previous next »
CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1080 on: Today at 03:06:38 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1081 on: Today at 03:11:32 am
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 02:23:51 am
Pretty sure it has been posted on here somewhere already (but I cant find it). Can someone please post how much the Chelsea team from this morning cost as opposed to our squad that twatted them?

A quick wiki search got me this

Konate (£36M), Virgil (£75M), Mac Allister (£35M), Gravenberch (£35M), Gakpo (£45M) & Diaz (£37M) = £263M

Malo Gusto (£26M), Disasi (£38M), Chilwell (£45), Caicedo (£100M), Enzo (£107M), Cole Palmer (£40M), Sterling (£47M), Nicolas Jackson (£32M) = £435M

The bigger money of course is the 8 year deals the Chelsea players are on, Mudryk for example will earn £44M, in salary and Enzo Fernanandez £139M
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1082 on: Today at 03:37:49 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:10:05 pm


Why is Kelleher not in this? He came through the academy as much as Elliot, Doak etc..
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1083 on: Today at 03:37:53 am
The League Cup is generally seen as the 4th priority, and I get why, but today just showed what it can mean.

For Dann, McConnell, Clark to not only play in final but to play a really active roll in winning one against a team worth billions will mean the world to them and will do the world of good for their development.

I say this all the time but at the moment the ref blew the whistle and wed won it, or the moment Virgils header went in the bottom corner, nobody sane was thinking itd only the league cup it was pure unbridled joy. I always say that being a football fan is about moments and weve just experienced one of the very best ones.

What a day.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1084 on: Today at 03:43:16 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 03:37:49 am
Why is Kelleher not in this? He came through the academy as much as Elliot, Doak etc..

and Jones, he just commented on instagram 

they were too busy celebrating ;D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1085 on: Today at 03:56:31 am
Quote from: kavah on Today at 03:43:16 am
and Jones, he just commented on instagram 

they were too busy celebrating ;D

There's so many of them, it's easy to miss some :D
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1086 on: Today at 05:07:15 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pCmSI9cvLVw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pCmSI9cvLVw</a>
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1087 on: Today at 05:23:32 am
Still buzzin'!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1088 on: Today at 06:19:20 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
just how the fuck that wasnt a red



Didnt even give a foul for it !!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1089 on: Today at 07:01:02 am
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1090 on: Today at 07:12:33 am
Erm The Liverpool behind the scenes documentary guys just had another good night!!!
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1091 on: Today at 07:16:37 am
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:47:04 pm
just how the fuck that wasnt a red


VAR concluded it was an accidental slip.

Caicedo only slips because he stamps on Gravenberchs ankle and ankles dont provide very good traction.  The slip but is only because Gravenberchs ankle gives way
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1092 on: Today at 07:20:49 am
You just know they picked over every inch of the winning goal in the attempt to rule it out.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1093 on: Today at 07:21:37 am
Fucking love this team.

Plus to beat that horrible lot in a final, AGAIN, tops it off. Their fans were so confident of a win yesterday bless them
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1094 on: Today at 07:22:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:16:37 am
VAR concluded it was an accidental slip.

Caicedo only slips because he stamps on Gravenberchs ankle and ankles dont provide very good traction.  The slip but is only because Gravenberchs ankle gives way

Curtis Jones slipped and VAR called the ref over to look at the monitor. At this point, they are making it up as they go.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
Reply #1095 on: Today at 07:26:28 am
