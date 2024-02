The League Cup is generally seen as the 4th priority, and I get why, but today just showed what it can mean.



For Dann, McConnell, Clark to not only play in final but to play a really active roll in winning one against a team worth billions will mean the world to them and will do the world of good for their development.



I say this all the time but at the moment the ref blew the whistle and we’d won it, or the moment Virgil’s header went in the bottom corner, nobody sane was thinking ‘it’d only the league cup’ it was pure unbridled joy. I always say that being a football fan is about moments and we’ve just experienced one of the very best ones.



What a day.