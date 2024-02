It came down to a game of two managers for me. Klopp has everything, full of energy and warmth and confidence and he clearly has this aura that affects everyone in his orbit including the fans.



Pochettino had none of the above. He looked like he was walking into an office on a Monday morning at the begining of the game and seemed to lack any happiness or enthusiasm.



His high money players couldn't become that greater sum of their parts.



Klops kids were the opposite and became much greater than their individual parts. Pochettino's best days are very much behind him and he should take a year off along with klopp and get a love of life back again.



So happy for the team, the manager and especially seeing a really young player like Harvey Elliott play like someone 7 years older than him was just immense.



Van Dijk was just immense. It seemed weird at first to not see Henderson walking out at front in a final but Verg did everything and more to cement himself finally as a rock solid Liverpool captain.