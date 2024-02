I fucking love Harvey Elliot - can imagine the kids who played today looking up to him as the example of what you can become here and him relishing every moment and helping transition them to the first team



Every one of those beautiful red men today showed what has made us so special the last 9 years - never gonna stop is right!!



I do feel proper sorry for the lad in the row in front of me though who had too many bevs (and the rest) and was decked out from 70 mins and whose next memory will be waking up back in Liverpool