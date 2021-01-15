However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez
Speechless. Thats up there with any of our recent trophy wins. Fucking amazing.
Kelleher was amazing this entire match through. Simply a top performance.And Virgil is absolutely unstoppable!Love for Klopp.YNWA
Page created in 0.023 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]