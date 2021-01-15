« previous next »
Author Topic: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!  (Read 3983 times)

Online TepidT2O

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #240 on: Today at 05:40:32 pm »
Where did +3 come form?
Online jillcwhomever

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #241 on: Today at 05:41:40 pm »
131 We clear away and Elliot does well to pass the ball to McConnell who then is held back. We get a free kick. And a Chelsea booking!
Online duvva 💅

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #242 on: Today at 05:41:57 pm »
One last cuntish act from Kavanagh booking Gomez
Online jillcwhomever

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #243 on: Today at 05:42:35 pm »
132 Then he has to book Gomez to even it up.  ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #244 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm »
THESE KIDS ARE ALL FUCKIN RIGHT
Online Wabaloolah

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #245 on: Today at 05:42:38 pm »
Finally another yellow for Chelsea
Online jillcwhomever

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:43:14 pm »
133 The ref whistles it straight away full time and the young Reds have done it!!!
Online Peabee

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:43:22 pm »
Poetic that it was VVD.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #248 on: Today at 05:43:38 pm »
Perhaps the greatest achievement of them all !!!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #249 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
Boom boom boom
Online Hazell

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #250 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm »
Well done, they're 13.
Online RedSamba

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #251 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm »
ONE KISS IS ALL IT TAKES
Online Phineus

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #252 on: Today at 05:44:22 pm »
So proud. Immense.
Online duvva 💅

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #253 on: Today at 05:44:27 pm »
You don't win anything with kids
Online mullyred94

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #254 on: Today at 05:44:28 pm »
I told you the kids were better than chelsea shit  :wave :wave :wave
Online MonsLibpool

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #255 on: Today at 05:44:31 pm »
Best final of my life!
Online Father Ted

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #256 on: Today at 05:44:32 pm »
Yeeessssssssssssssss!!!!
Online Draex

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #257 on: Today at 05:44:32 pm »
1 down

Fuck you PMGOL.
Fuck you plastic clubs..

What a win.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:44:35 pm »
Speechless, what a fucking victory, unbelievable.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #259 on: Today at 05:44:40 pm »
Get in Reds, never doubt these boys people they are incredible.  :scarf
Online DelTrotter

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #260 on: Today at 05:44:41 pm »
GETTTTTTT THE FUCK IN!!!!!!!!!!!

One of the great wins in our history given the disgusting circumstances of the game and all the injuries on top
Online Hestoic

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:44:45 pm »
Get the fuck in! Karma is a bitch, VAR  :wanker
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:44:48 pm »
They've made me cry.

What a club.
Online JRed

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #263 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
Speechless. Thats up there with any of our recent trophy wins. Fucking amazing.
Online fiveways

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #264 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
fuck me
Offline Samie

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #265 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
GET THE FUCK IN!

I DOUBTED THE KIDS. FUCK OFF YOU C*NT SAMIE!
Online ShrewKop

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #266 on: Today at 05:44:52 pm »
So proud of this team. Wow.
Online skipper757

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:44:54 pm »
YES!!!!!
Online Mini Soda Scousephile

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:44:59 pm »
Kelleher was amazing this entire match through. Simply a top performance.

And Virgil is absolutely unstoppable!

Love for Klopp.

YNWA

 :scarf
Online MJD-L4

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Won that in spite of the officials today. Tried everything they could in order to fuck us.

Love these boys so much! :scarf
Online darragh85

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:45:02 pm »
Devastation evident in the voices of the commentators.
Online Gnurglan

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:45:11 pm »
YEEEEEESSSS!
A brilliant performance! Lots of squad players needed to step up and everyone did. Absolutely fantastic!
Online Ycuzz

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
AHAHAHHHAHAAAHAHAHHAAAAAAHAAA!!
Online jillcwhomever

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #273 on: Today at 05:45:23 pm »
Chelsea were gutless in extra time. They held all the advantages and were just too scared.
Online has gone odd

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #274 on: Today at 05:45:24 pm »
WOW, just wow! what a performance. to a man, legend.

fuck off you billion pound, tory plastic shite, you met ole red today.

Online bird_lfc

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #275 on: Today at 05:45:28 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:44:52 pm
Speechless. Thats up there with any of our recent trophy wins. Fucking amazing.

Agreed. Should be celebrated like a champions league

An amazing team. An amazing manager.
Online Zee_26

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #276 on: Today at 05:45:32 pm »
YESSSS!!!! Get in lads. One of the best cup wins in memory given the circumstances.
Online TepidT2O

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #277 on: Today at 05:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Mini Soda Scousephile on Today at 05:44:59 pm
Kelleher was amazing this entire match through. Simply a top performance.

And Virgil is absolutely unstoppable!

Love for Klopp.

YNWA

 :scarf
True that.

Man of the match with big Virg
Online Felch Aid

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #278 on: Today at 05:45:35 pm »
Magnificent.
Online stockdam

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!
« Reply #279 on: Today at 05:45:39 pm »
Yes, yes, yes.

VVD MOTM. Kelleher was excellent too.
