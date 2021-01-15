« previous next »
Author Topic: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119 Mentality monsters win in extra time!

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #200 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
116 Extra time HT

whatever the result, you could never be more proud of a bunch of player than that


Some of them may nit go on to play league football and they are holding their own.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #201 on: Today at 05:22:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:21:31 pm
Have we got any subs left?
we can make one more
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #202 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:21:57 pm
116 Extra time HT

whatever the result, you could never be more proud of a bunch of player than that


Some of them may nit go on to play league football and they are holding their own.


Here, here.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #203 on: Today at 05:23:06 pm »
Quansah coming on for Konate?

Diaz looks cooked but Konate also been slowing and on a yellow so probably the sensible choice
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #204 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:23:06 pm
Quansah coming on for Konate?

Diaz looks cooked but Konate also been slowing and on a yellow so probably the sensible choice
yep
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #205 on: Today at 05:24:26 pm »
LETS FUCKIN GO RED KIDS
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #206 on: Today at 05:24:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:23:06 pm
Quansah coming on for Konate?

I don't think we have a choice, we can't trust this referee. One more challenge from Konate and he'll be sent off. Not sure he'd have taken a penalty either.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #207 on: Today at 05:24:50 pm »
If we lose this.  And we may.

I feel confident that these magnificent bunch of lads will get to have their moment in front of the crowd. 

Sensational
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #208 on: Today at 05:25:08 pm »
115 The second half of extra time is underway.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #209 on: Today at 05:26:18 pm »
116 He who shall not be booked wins a Chelsea free kick. Now McConnell is booked for a shirt pull.  ::)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #210 on: Today at 05:26:36 pm »
Endo and Diaz have been everywhere, incredible engines on them both
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #211 on: Today at 05:27:58 pm »
118 Chelsea had an attack there were they had a full two man advantage but manage to muck it up.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #212 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:27:58 pm
118 Chelsea had an attack there were they had a full two man advantage but manage to muck it up.
Their corner ended up with their goalie too
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #213 on: Today at 05:28:36 pm »
Chelsea have had one booking, I mean come on ref at least try to not make it obvious
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #214 on: Today at 05:29:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:26:36 pm
Endo and Diaz have been everywhere, incredible engines on them both
Add Harvey to that list
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #215 on: Today at 05:29:55 pm »
120 We are having a really good period of pressure, really good passing by the young Reds, nice to see Harvey in the middle of it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #216 on: Today at 05:30:44 pm »
121 Chelsea have another shot, but Kelleher is easily down for it.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #217 on: Today at 05:31:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:29:19 pm
Add Harvey to that list
yep they must be running on fumes
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #218 on: Today at 05:31:52 pm »
Chelsea wisely taking off their pedo with all the kids on the pitch
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #219 on: Today at 05:31:56 pm »
122 McConnell does a beautiful through ball there that almost gets through. Really lovely play from him.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #220 on: Today at 05:33:22 pm »
123 Gomez takes a long throw in which reaches Tsimikas but its straight at the goalie.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #221 on: Today at 05:33:38 pm »
Thats a tired pass. Then my son informs me hes only just come on for them :lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #222 on: Today at 05:34:07 pm »
Has Diaz just pulled something he looks done
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #223 on: Today at 05:34:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:34:07 pm
Has Diaz just pulled something he looks done
probably but hopefully just cramp
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #224 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm »
125 How did we not score. The ball came high and Elliot tried to poke it in, but the goalie does well actually.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #225 on: Today at 05:35:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:35:16 pm
25 How did we not score. The ball came high and Elliot tried to poke it in, but the goalie does well actually.
Danns so close again.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #226 on: Today at 05:35:40 pm »
Danns off the left now as Diaz can't move
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #227 on: Today at 05:36:45 pm »
27 Bobby Clark does really well to win a corner.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #228 on: Today at 05:36:59 pm »
Tsimikas winding up the crowd :lmao
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #229 on: Today at 05:37:23 pm »
VVD! ,


HIW THE FUXK
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #230 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
Take that sodding goal off us, if you dare!!!!
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #231 on: Today at 05:37:45 pm »
CHALK THAT ONE OFF YOU c*nts
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #232 on: Today at 05:38:05 pm »
128 Sorry guys, a great corner from Tsimikas and the captain gets up and knocks it in.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0 Chelsea
« Reply #233 on: Today at 05:38:08 pm »
RED PYRO AND LIMBS
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #234 on: Today at 05:38:25 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 05:26:27 pm
Completely agree with what you're saying, only I believe they'll all go on to play professional football at some level. Barring serious injury, I don't see any of these dropping out completely

Lets guve them a career to remember

Even if only for tonight!
Happiness can be found
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #235 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Boom big Virg, rule that out you corrupt c*nts
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #236 on: Today at 05:39:07 pm »
129 We deserve that break, we have been so positive in extra time despite all the setbacks.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #237 on: Today at 05:39:30 pm »
Gary Neville - "The Blue Billion Pound bottle jobs"

I'll give him that one - still a c*nt though
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #238 on: Today at 05:39:51 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:39:30 pm
Gary Neville - "The Blue Billion Pound bottle jobs"

I'll give him that one - still a c*nt though
Did chuckle at that ..
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: CCF: Liverpool 1 Vs 0 Chelsea VVD 119
« Reply #239 on: Today at 05:40:09 pm »
130+3 Into extra time. Van Dijk this times defends with a lovely header and Chelsea panic.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
