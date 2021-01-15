« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea  (Read 1609 times)

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,817
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #80 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 03:41:55 pm
Our right hand side is out of sync after the injury - need to sort that at half time.
yes both appear to be inverting at the same time
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #81 on: Today at 03:45:39 pm »
44 So close again, first Diaz, then Gakpo and finally Bradley's shot is just about cleared away.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #82 on: Today at 03:46:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:45:07 pm
Sweet Jesus
even he would struggle against 11 men plus the officials
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #83 on: Today at 03:46:23 pm »
45+6 Into added on time and we are getting more of the ball now and moving it around better.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #84 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Finishing the half strongly now, seem to have sorted things out and got our rhythm back after the injury
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,113
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm »
Bradley has been booked for doing literally nothing there. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,817
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:48:55 pm »
Chilwelll what a prick
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #87 on: Today at 03:49:09 pm »
47 Now its kicking off after a tussle between Bradley and Chilwell. Chilwell pushed the youngster and Bradders stood up for himself. I have to say this is the fault of the referee for not booking people earlier on. He's now made more problems for himself.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #88 on: Today at 03:49:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:48:24 pm
Bradley has been booked for doing literally nothing there. 
CHilwell - what a c*nt, picking on the kid

Gomez closed it down like the big man he is
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,817
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #89 on: Today at 03:49:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:48:24 pm
Bradley has been booked for doing literally nothing there. 
yep, didn't raise his hands or push him at all, complete joke
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,113
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #90 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm »
Average age of outfield  players left on the bench 18.7
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #91 on: Today at 03:50:46 pm »
49 We are just keeping hold of the ball at the moment just before half time.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,113
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #92 on: Today at 03:51:40 pm »
Caicedo is literally being given the freedom to do what he wants
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #93 on: Today at 03:52:13 pm »
Decent half reds
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #94 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
51 A free kick for a foul on Macca on half way line. The ball is moved forward and it ends up being crossed in and Bradley does a brilliant take on bringing the ball down. But its defended and the half time arrives.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,376
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #95 on: Today at 03:53:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:51:40 pm
Caicedo is literally being given the freedom to do what he wants

The referee is a coward. Anything that happens is down to him and his reluctance to book players.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,817
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #96 on: Today at 03:53:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:50:44 pm
Average age of outfield  players left on the bench 18.7
Kostas must be a major part of it being that old!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,113
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #97 on: Today at 04:09:05 pm »
45 back under way.. Diaz wins an early corner, coukd have been an og that


Endo shoots well wide form it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,113
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #98 on: Today at 04:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 03:50:39 pm
Fuck this fucking fuckings fuckety fuckings ref!!!

Been upset with the refs most of the season, but fuck me.

This is infuriating!!  :no
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,875
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #99 on: Today at 04:10:38 pm »
good start to the half - keep it up reds
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,113
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: CCF: Liverpool 0 Vs 0Chelsea
« Reply #100 on: Today at 04:12:20 pm »
Red



Not red

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 