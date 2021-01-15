« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February  (Read 12482 times)

Offline GBF

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,032
  • The only religion with a God that you can touch!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 am »
Newcastle put Loris in goal, what they were hoping for? No goalie would have been better 😂

Logged
01111001 01101111 01110101 00100111 01101100 01101100 00100000 01101110 01100101 01110110 01100101 01110010 00100000 01110111 01100001 01101100 01101011 00100000 01100001 01101100 01101111 01101110 01100101

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 01:00:38 pm »

The 1.30pm kick off...

Wolves XI: Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Semedo, Lemina, Joao Gomes, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Neto; Hwang.
Sheff Utd XI: Grbic; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Hamer, Vinicius Souza, Norwood, Larouci; McAtee; Brewster.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/wolverhampton-wanderers-vs-sheffield-united-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/31 & https://s2watch.link/32
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%BElv%D0%B5rh%D0%B0m%D1%80t%D0%BEn_sh%D0%B5ff%D1%96%D0%B5ld_utd_194583297
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 01:45:46 pm »
Neto is a top player, i hope he doesnt end up at city. Id almost want us to sign him just to stop them getting him.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,200
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 01:51:19 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:45:46 pm
Neto is a top player, i hope he doesnt end up at city. Id almost want us to sign him just to stop them getting him.

Chelsea behaviour.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 02:13:43 pm »

Wolves [1] - 0 Sheffield Utd; Pablo Sarabia on 30' - https://dubz.link/v/zvafy7 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1761753434334642580
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 01:51:19 pm
Chelsea behaviour.

Well, Saka needs help too hes missed 1 game in the last 105
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,923
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 02:25:08 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm
Well, Saka needs help too hes missed 1 game in the last 105
*Burnout Alert*
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 02:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:25:08 pm
*Burnout Alert*

With the euros coming up as well its a real worry.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 pm »

ITV1 have a 55 minute highlights program for the League Cup Final tonight - from 10.50pm to 11.45pm. It should also be available on the ITVX. ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,961
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 02:30:07 pm
With the euros coming up as well its a real worry.
He's been superb lately though.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #770 on: Today at 07:35:28 pm »

8pm kick off...

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Álvarez, Souček; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Bowen. 
Brentford XI: Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Mee; Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Reguilón; Maupay, Toney.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/west-ham-united-vs-brentford-streaming-link-1 & https://dlhd.sx/stream/stream-1.php & https://s2watch.link/4
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/w%D0%B5st_h%D0%B0m_un%D1%96t%D0%B5d_br%D0%B5ntf%D0%BErd_194929125 (multiple links & languages)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #771 on: Today at 07:43:50 pm »
Some nice reverse ferreting from Gary.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #772 on: Today at 07:59:06 pm »
Can't See A FA Cup Thread

Coventry take lead against Maidstone
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:00:55 pm »
2-0 Now
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:06:06 pm »
Bowen scores for West Ham. Had been coming from the start.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:08:08 pm »
2-0 Bowen again. Not sure Brentford have completed a pass yet!
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #776 on: Today at 08:09:46 pm »
Hes one of the best players in the League.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,266
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #777 on: Today at 08:10:48 pm »
I've nothing against David Moyes so I hope West Ham win tonight. If they do they go up to 8th so why is he under so much pressure of being sacked?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #778 on: Today at 08:13:45 pm »
2-1, Maupay gets one back. Unexpectedly lively start.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:14:25 pm »
Could be a mad game
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,730
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:48 pm
I've nothing against David Moyes so I hope West Ham win tonight. If they do they go up to 8th so why is he under so much pressure of being sacked?

They haven't won in 2024 and have played awful football
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,529
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #781 on: Today at 08:15:55 pm »
Bit of a shove from Kudus. One of those that would have been a free kick anywhere else on the pitch.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #782 on: Today at 08:16:40 pm »
Hows that not a penalty?

Hopper is ref.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:44 pm by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,851
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:21:20 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:16:40 pm
Hows that not a penalty?
Simon Hooper, a bald East Anglian c*nt
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Boston Bosox

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #784 on: Today at 08:22:20 pm »
3-0 Coventry
Simms Hat Trick
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,544
  • Red since '64
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #785 on: Today at 08:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:21:20 pm
Simon Hooper, a bald East Anglian c*nt

Not his only big mistake - and weve been going 20 minutes. The standard is appalling.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,787
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #786 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 08:23:18 pm
Not his only big mistake - and weve been going 20 minutes. The standard is appalling.

But how are VAR not telling him to go to the screen?

Good process boys.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,059
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:02:36 pm »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,193
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #788 on: Today at 09:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 07:59:06 pm
Can't See A FA Cup Thread

Coventry take lead against Maidstone

Didn't realise there was a game tonight, I was very hungover this morning, and it's my daughter's 7th birthday today.
Normal service will be resumed and I'll post a thread in the morning  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 616
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #789 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:10:48 pm
I've nothing against David Moyes so I hope West Ham win tonight. If they do they go up to 8th so why is he under so much pressure of being sacked?

Was asking myself the same the other week when I saw West Ham fans whinging about him needing to be sacked. Far too much noise these days on social media for this sort of thing from braindead fans that the clubs end up listening to.
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #790 on: Today at 09:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:05:02 pm
Didn't realise there was a game tonight, I was very hungover this morning, and it's my daughter's 7th birthday today.
Normal service will be resumed and I'll post a thread in the morning  :D


Happy Birthday To Your Daughter


No Worries
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 