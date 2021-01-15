Neto is a top player, i hope he doesnt end up at city. Id almost want us to sign him just to stop them getting him.
Chelsea behaviour.
Well, Saka needs help too hes missed 1 game in the last 105
*Burnout Alert*
With the euros coming up as well its a real worry.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I've nothing against David Moyes so I hope West Ham win tonight. If they do they go up to 8th so why is he under so much pressure of being sacked?
Hows that not a penalty?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Simon Hooper, a bald East Anglian c*nt
Not his only big mistake - and weve been going 20 minutes. The standard is appalling.
Can't See A FA Cup Thread Coventry take lead against Maidstone
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Didn't realise there was a game tonight, I was very hungover this morning, and it's my daughter's 7th birthday today. Normal service will be resumed and I'll post a thread in the morning
