Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February  (Read 9112 times)

Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:43:53 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 09:43:08 pm
Confidence and momentum are really important at this point in the season and they are blitzing everyone at present. Our next 3 league games are ridiculously important going into the international break. 



We might only have two.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #721 on: Today at 09:43:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:30:08 pm
4-0 is a dangerous lead for Arsenal against Newcastle remember.

Told you.
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #722 on: Today at 09:43:58 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:41:23 pm
Not sure why anyone is surprised, Newcastle have been pretty dire for ages.

69 years by my reckoning
Online FiSh77

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #723 on: Today at 09:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:43:02 pm
Yes! Get in you goal difference loving dickheads.

Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #724 on: Today at 09:44:55 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:43:58 pm
69 years by my reckoning

It could well be that long!  :D
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:45:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:41:40 pm
He was utter shite to be fair. I still find it funny how there are people who think he is actually good.
He wasnt brilliant for us but was better than Mignolet but that game is all people remember now.
Online Vegeta

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:47:40 pm »
I can't believe Karius used to play for us; those were truly dark times.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:48:18 pm »
Quote from: duvva  on Today at 09:45:04 pm
He wasn’t brilliant for us but was better than Mignolet but that game is all people remember now.

I remember some other games he was shite in as well to be fair. He was hopeless against Roma in the semi final as well.

He has some qualities and maybe there was something people saw in him initially that marked him as having potential. But the fact was when he played for us, for the most part he was really, really bad.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #728 on: Today at 09:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:47:40 pm
I can't believe Karius used to play for us; those were truly dark times.
Im not sure how old you are, but we were once managed by an Owl.

Those were truly dark times.

Ill take appearing in European Cup finals over that any day
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #729 on: Today at 09:49:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:18 pm
I remember some other games he was shite in as well to be fair. He was hopeless against Roma in the semi final as well.

He has some qualities and maybe there was something people saw in him initially that marked him as having potential. But the fact was when he played for us, for the most part he was really, really bad.

I seem to recall in that game, Ali also let in a few goals.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #730 on: Today at 09:50:16 pm »
At least Newcastle fans have got a nice quick trip back Saturday night, no trains
Online King_doggerel

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #731 on: Today at 09:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:47:40 pm
I can't believe Karius used to play for us; those were truly dark times.

Dark times under Klopp? stop it. He wasn't the best and he quickly upgraded him superbly after Kiev.
Online Vegeta

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #732 on: Today at 09:52:56 pm »
I mean in a sense that a world-class manager had to play such a mediocre keeper because of budget constraints, which he entirely fixed on his own by turning Coutinho into a £150 million player.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #733 on: Today at 09:53:54 pm »
It's All Over
Online zero zero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #734 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:47:40 pm
I can't believe Karius used to play for us; those were truly dark times.
No they fucking weren't. He got us to a Champions League Final knocking out Man City and playing glorious football on the way.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #735 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:18 pm
I remember some other games he was shite in as well to be fair. He was hopeless against Roma in the semi final as well.

He has some qualities and maybe there was something people saw in him initially that marked him as having potential. But the fact was when he played for us, for the most part he was really, really bad.
I dont think he was that bad for us. But he wasnt a good GK compared to what weve had over the years. However I do think he was the best we had at the time.

Anyway not sure I imagined Id be spending an evening in 2024 defending him :) people are free to remember him how they wish
Online zero zero

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:48:18 pm
I remember some other games he was shite in as well to be fair. He was hopeless against Roma in the semi final as well.
The Roma keeper was worse
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:56:27 pm »
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:56:31 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:49:26 pm
Im not sure how old you are, but we were once managed by an Owl.

Those were truly dark times.

Ill take appearing in European Cup finals over that any day

Yeah, very odd comment.
