Confidence and momentum are really important at this point in the season and they are blitzing everyone at present. Our next 3 league games are ridiculously important going into the international break.
4-0 is a dangerous lead for Arsenal against Newcastle remember.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Not sure why anyone is surprised, Newcastle have been pretty dire for ages.
Yes! Get in you goal difference loving dickheads.
69 years by my reckoning
He was utter shite to be fair. I still find it funny how there are people who think he is actually good.
He wasn’t brilliant for us but was better than Mignolet but that game is all people remember now.
I can't believe Karius used to play for us; those were truly dark times.
I remember some other games he was shite in as well to be fair. He was hopeless against Roma in the semi final as well.He has some qualities and maybe there was something people saw in him initially that marked him as having potential. But the fact was when he played for us, for the most part he was really, really bad.
I remember some other games he was shite in as well to be fair. He was hopeless against Roma in the semi final as well.
The Roma keeper was worse
Im not sure how old you are, but we were once managed by an Owl.Those were truly dark times.Ill take appearing in European Cup finals over that any day
