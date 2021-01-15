« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February  (Read 4924 times)

Hes certainly trying to keep KDB fit for our match
Bournemouth will be lucky to get a chance nevermind a goal
Bournemouth playing out from the back 🙄😬
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 06:11:24 pm
Bournemouth will be lucky to get a chance nevermind a goal

They never do anything against these.
This ref adores City
Rodri there. Hahaha !
This ref....
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:06:56 pm
That sea creature up top does absolutely fuck all I've never known anything like it

He's like the lad in the playground used to stand next to keeper with his arm in the air

The dullest 'superstar' the sport has seen. Just a one touch finisher.
For all their possession they have created very little.  Their goal was almost a carbon copy of the Luton goal from the other night. Came out of nothing.
My god Bournemouth are shit here. Got absolutely nothing and gaps everywhere

How is it only 1-0?

Ah yeah no de bruyne
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:15:37 pm
For all their possession they have created very little.  Their goal was almost a carbon copy of the Luton goal from the other night. Came out of nothing.

They don't have to when teams like Bournemouth are so passive against them.
Wouldn't watch them if you paid me
Fuck off ref
Fuck off he's past him

That's a disgrace after he gave the stones foul
This ref is a joke.
No foul for that but the one one Nunes was given? Bent as fuck.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:14:00 pm
The dullest 'superstar' the sport has seen. Just a one touch finisher.

Without doubt
I've left the pub at half time. Got some paint drying at home.
That foul from Ake was a joke

He's pushed him as he's past him, he's even started to run past the ball to get in position and take the yellow card and he's give nothing
Sides need to play for the rebound against City. Enderson spills all the time.
City are so boring once they go a goal up, it looks nigh on impossible to get back in the game as they just play keep ball for the rest of the match.

At least its just 1-0. Hard to see Bournemouth getting anything but if they can manage to score then things make get interesting.
Newcastle forums think Karius is starting later, could be interesting. In to these Loris!!
It would be make for terrible watching and probably a few heart attacks, but denying City their 4th in a row by a single point would be some sweet sweet justice.
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 06:22:43 pm
City are so boring once they go a goal up, it looks nigh on impossible to get back in the game as they just play keep ball for the rest of the match.

They're so effective as they'll always break a team down but can kill a game stone dead as well.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:28:45 pm
Newcastle forums think Karius is starting later, could be interesting. In to these Loris!!
oh bloody hell, hopefully he has a stormer
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:12:18 pm
This ref adores City

He is a Liverpool fan as he isnt allowed to ref us I doubt he loves City.

To prove it these f*ckers need a Tierney special from Jarrod today !
Like it or not, City are great at buying cheap fouls from opposition. It's a tactic available to everyone, and we do it too little.

They are also great at controlling games and dictating the tempo entirely. What teams need to do is set up to create as much chaos as possible; Chelsea did it superbly, the best this season. Once they got the ball they broke quickly and cleverly; holding up the ball, stretching the City back line and creating space for runners, getting as many forward as quickly as possible.

Once teams regain possession against City, there is a brief 5-10 seconds when you can break and cause them serious damage - but teams like Bournemouth are too content to play it safe and keep the ball, fearful of another City attack. Once this period passes, the chance is gone.

Bournemouth are approaching this game like the rest of the teams against City this season - their breaks aren't quick or accurate enough, and they end up surrendering the ball.

The only way they get something here is by a set-piece, an Ederson howler or similar.

Also, for all of City's possession in games, they are actually very bad at making good choices in the final 3rd. For the amount of times they get in the penalty area, if they were more ruthless Bournemouth would be 3 or 4 down here.

Curious to hear anyone else's thoughts on this.
Quote from: Paddock. on Today at 06:35:14 pm
Like it or not, City are great at buying cheap fouls from opposition. It's a tactic available to everyone, and we do it too little.

They are also great at controlling games and dictating the tempo entirely. What teams need to do is set up to create as much chaos as possible; Chelsea did it superbly, the best this season. Once they got the ball they broke quickly and cleverly; holding up the ball, stretching the City back line and creating space for runners, getting as many forward as quickly as possible.

Once teams regain possession against City, there is a brief 5-10 seconds when you can break and cause them serious damage - but teams like Bournemouth are too content to play it safe and keep the ball, fearful of another City attack. Once this period passes, the chance is gone.

Bournemouth are approaching this game like the rest of the teams against City this season - their breaks aren't quick or accurate enough, and they end up surrendering the ball.

The only way they get something here is by a set-piece, an Ederson howler or similar.

Also, for all of City's possession in games, they are actually very bad at making good choices in the final 3rd. For the amount of times they get in the penalty area, if they were more ruthless Bournemouth would be 3 or 4 down here.

Curious to hear anyone else's thoughts on this.
we can't even get awarded actual fouls, let alone buying them. Fuck City and their shitty tactics
First time watching City in ages. Christ theyre boring.

The great United sides of the 90s, Arsenals stylish teams under Wenger and even Chelsea under Mourinho were both dominant and memorable.

City rule the league and get its hard to imagine neutrals will speak about this lot with the same sense of nostalgia in years to come.
Quote from: Legs on Today at 06:34:39 pm
He is a Liverpool fan as he isnt allowed to ref us I doubt he loves City.

To prove it these f*ckers need a Tierney special from Jarrod today !
why didn't he say he's a Southport fan, it works for the Manc refs
We don't even get stonewall fouls mate, never mind buy cheap ones
Bournemouth Should have scored
Jurgen wasn't joking with his de Bruyne comment 

These are a completely different animal with him playing. They'll get another with the blob getting in because Bournemouth are fucking terrible. But their stuff in the last 3rd without him is sub us and arsenal
These have been proper shite, always thought they were a decent footballing side but theyve not even tried
Quote from: S on Today at 06:43:17 pm
First time watching City in ages. Christ theyre boring.

The great United sides of the 90s, Arsenals stylish teams under Wenger and even Chelsea under Mourinho were both dominant and memorable.

City rule the league and get its hard to imagine neutrals will speak about this lot with the same sense of nostalgia in years to come.
they'll be talked about for years to come but not for the way they play but for the way they cheated their way to numerous league titles when they get found guilty of at least some of the 115 charges
Tavernier needs a change of boots
They are so so so boring.

There is just such a toxic vibe watching them.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:48:08 pm
Tavernier needs a change of boots

And feet
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 06:43:46 pm
why didn't he say he's a Southport fan, it works for the Manc refs

Exactly most Aussies I know are big fans of Marine too 🤣🤣
