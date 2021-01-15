Like it or not, City are great at buying cheap fouls from opposition. It's a tactic available to everyone, and we do it too little.



They are also great at controlling games and dictating the tempo entirely. What teams need to do is set up to create as much chaos as possible; Chelsea did it superbly, the best this season. Once they got the ball they broke quickly and cleverly; holding up the ball, stretching the City back line and creating space for runners, getting as many forward as quickly as possible.



Once teams regain possession against City, there is a brief 5-10 seconds when you can break and cause them serious damage - but teams like Bournemouth are too content to play it safe and keep the ball, fearful of another City attack. Once this period passes, the chance is gone.



Bournemouth are approaching this game like the rest of the teams against City this season - their breaks aren't quick or accurate enough, and they end up surrendering the ball.



The only way they get something here is by a set-piece, an Ederson howler or similar.



Also, for all of City's possession in games, they are actually very bad at making good choices in the final 3rd. For the amount of times they get in the penalty area, if they were more ruthless Bournemouth would be 3 or 4 down here.



Curious to hear anyone else's thoughts on this.