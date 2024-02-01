« previous next »
kennedy81

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #240 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm
United goal difference back to zero. They'll be singing songs about the glory days when it was +1.
WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #241 on: Today at 05:03:16 pm
Onana doing his best statue impression again. :lmao
gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #242 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm
Brave jumper from Brave Scott.


rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #243 on: Today at 05:03:35 pm
United had absolutely no right to be drawing that

Justice prevailed




koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #244 on: Today at 05:03:51 pm
United really are fucking crap, a timely reminder for their fans


Mister Flip Flop

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #245 on: Today at 05:04:02 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:02:46 pm
We need a favour from these useless pricks next week

Never happening buddy. They'll gladly lose that game.


elsewhere

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #246 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm
Fucking hell, just saw they lost at home to Fulham ;D If they had a tiny hope to make Top 4, I think it's all gone now.
Magz50

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #247 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:02:30 pm
As shite as he is, you need an Alisson to even attempt to save that

Attempting to save the ball is the bare minimum I would want to see from my keeper. lol He didn't even move.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #248 on: Today at 05:04:44 pm
That's 10 games they've lost in the league already.


FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #249 on: Today at 05:05:11 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Fucking hell, just saw they lost at home to Fulham ;D If they had a tiny hope to make Top 4, I think it's all gone now.

It's alright, the tax dodging c*nt hates Europe
Agent99

  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #250 on: Today at 05:05:23 pm
They really missed Antony today.
Gili Gulu

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #251 on: Today at 05:05:37 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:57:29 pm
Tax Dodgers 1 - [2] Fulham; Alex Iwobi 90‎+‎7‎'‎ - https://dubz.link/v/ndn648 & https://dubz.live/c/30dfac & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1761434883975737442

"Stolen it".

Feckin clown :lmao

They absolutely battered them


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #252 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm
Didn't watch it but :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao 
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

oojason

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #253 on: Today at 05:06:07 pm
.
The 5.30pm kick off...

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.
115+ Cheats XI: Ederson; Stones, Dias, Akanji, Aké; Rodri, Nunes. Kovacic; Foden, Bernardo; Haaland.

^ https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php & https://vipleague.im/football/afc-bournemouth-vs-manchester-city-streaming-link-1 & https://s2watch.link/7 & https://dlhd.sx
& https://reddit3.sportshub.stream/event/b%D0%BEurn%D0%B5m%D0%BEuth_m%D0%B0n%D1%81h%D0%B5st%D0%B5r_%D1%81%D1%96ty_194254288 (multiple)

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/match/4668088/afc-bournemouth-vs-manchester-city
Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #254 on: Today at 05:06:52 pm
Lost 8 times at home.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #255 on: Today at 05:07:09 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Fucking hell, just saw they lost at home to Fulham ;D If they had a tiny hope to make Top 4, I think it's all gone now.
4th, they'll be 6th at best
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #256 on: Today at 05:07:15 pm
"There 9 mins of extra, surely United couldn't, could they?"

YES THEY CAN!
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #257 on: Today at 05:07:26 pm
That City team looks shit, hopefully Bournemouth can get out of the habit of barely even bothering v them.
damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #258 on: Today at 05:08:50 pm
How likely is it that 5th will be good enough for Champions League next season or is it far too early to tell?


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #259 on: Today at 05:09:15 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:07:26 pm
That City team looks shit, hopefully Bournemouth can get out of the habit of barely even bothering v them.
be better at least trying than just shutting up shot and hoping to keep them out for 90 minutes. City can't handle it when teams have a go against them
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Nick110581

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #260 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:07:26 pm
That City team looks shit, hopefully Bournemouth can get out of the habit of barely even bothering v them.

I dont think KDB can be fully fit


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #261 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:08:50 pm
How likely is it that 5th will be good enough for Champions League next season or is it far too early to tell?
depends on what happens in Europe, think England are currently in third place on coefficient behind Spain and Germany


Edit seems like England are top currently so looks likely barring a major fuck up


https://theanalyst.com/eu/2024/02/what-are-uefa-coefficients/
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Hymer Red

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #262 on: Today at 05:10:45 pm
On BBC Manc "Manchester United's perfect February of four wins from four comes to an end.

After a week of PR and talking of taking clubs off their perches this is very humbling."


NarutoReds

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #263 on: Today at 05:11:37 pm
Just saw the result!!! Hahahahahhah!!! Hahhahahhaa!!!!  ;D  ;D

Get the sperms in!!!


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #264 on: Today at 05:12:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:09:57 pm
I dont think KDB can be fully fit
he definitely struggles to play 90 minutes these days, probably best to give him a 20 minute cameo just as Bournemouth and our fans are getting up hope
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #265 on: Today at 05:12:11 pm
Two late goals made them results today much better  :)

Come on Bournemouth!
Vote For Pedro

  
  
  
  
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
Reply #266 on: Today at 05:12:25 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 05:08:50 pm
How likely is it that 5th will be good enough for Champions League next season or is it far too early to tell?
So many permutations, it's too tight to call till much later in the season. We could be doing them a favour when we win the UEFA Cup though...


  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #267 on: Today at 05:15:11 pm »
Do us a favour Solanke.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #268 on: Today at 05:15:22 pm »
Scott Parker loves the Jehovah's Witness look
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,259
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #269 on: Today at 05:16:22 pm »
Gotta love Fergie time 😂😂😂
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,114
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #270 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
De Bruyne overdone it with the haribos then
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #271 on: Today at 05:19:37 pm »
Rio Ferdinand: "Give it to Giggsy for the rest of the season."
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,063
Re: Premier League Fixtures 24th - 26th February
« Reply #272 on: Today at 05:20:14 pm »
T-picks!! The equalizer just evades him.

:lmao
