We need a favour from these useless pricks next week
As shite as he is, you need an Alisson to even attempt to save that
Fucking hell, just saw they lost at home to Fulham If they had a tiny hope to make Top 4, I think it's all gone now.
Tax Dodgers 1 - [2] Fulham; Alex Iwobi 90+7' - https://dubz.link/v/ndn648 & https://dubz.live/c/30dfac & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1761434883975737442
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
That City team looks shit, hopefully Bournemouth can get out of the habit of barely even bothering v them.
How likely is it that 5th will be good enough for Champions League next season or is it far too early to tell?
I dont think KDB can be fully fit
