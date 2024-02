While City and Arsenal will likely win, they are not easy games. If we imagine we were playing either game we’d have some trepidation albeit confident we’ll win in the end. Both Bournemouth and Saudi are capable of hitting on the break with pace and skill which is the Achilles heel for both clubs.



I don’t buy into Arsenal’s chances of winning the league and the loss of Porto showed to me they don’t have the squad for the grind of playing twice a week. They fell apart when they lost Saliba last year, imagine how they’d cope with even half our injuries.



City remain the threat and if they could slip up either today or against the Mancs before we play them, there is a chance to push them out of contention. They are more vulnerable this time and would not survive an injury to Rodri or KDB.