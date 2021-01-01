If you've had a failed or 'no' scan, do you mind putting what iPhone/iOS you're on?or is there some sort of knack to it that's different to the other turnstiles?-------Never had an issue in Kop/Main stand with NFC at allBut me and my group have faced issues with all of these iPhones for the past few matches where we've happened to be sitting in Lower Annie:iPhone 13 Pro Max (twice)iPhone XiPhone 6all of them are being correctly tapped (i believe, we're all pretty good with tech) and apart from the iPhone 6 they're on the latest iOS. I believe(?) iPhone 6 isn't supported, but it's scanned fine for one match but not the next.stewards so far have blamed the iPhones, the iOS versions and even tried to get us to show the QR codes (?) - they seem underprepared and just pointed us as Liaison Officers, who are equally confused and want to get us to print paper tickets.we just end up trying every turnstile until it works. obviously not workable if there's a huge queue.seems others have had similar issues too, but i'm willing to accept the small possibility that we're all somehow scanning wrong until it eventually works...