New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?

New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Yesterday at 08:35:19 pm
If you've had a failed or 'no' scan, do you mind putting what iPhone/iOS you're on?

or is there some sort of knack to it that's different to the other turnstiles?

-------

Never had an issue in Kop/Main stand with NFC at all

But me and my group have faced issues with all of these iPhones for the past few matches where we've happened to be sitting in Lower Annie:

iPhone 13 Pro Max (twice)
iPhone X
iPhone 6

all of them are being correctly tapped (i believe, we're all pretty good with tech) and apart from the iPhone 6 they're on the latest iOS. I believe(?) iPhone 6 isn't supported, but it's scanned fine for one match but not the next.

stewards so far have blamed the iPhones, the iOS versions and even tried to get us to show the QR codes (?) - they seem underprepared and just pointed us as Liaison Officers, who are equally confused and want to get us to print paper tickets.

we just end up trying every turnstile until it works. obviously not workable if there's a huge queue.

seems others have had similar issues too, but i'm willing to accept the small possibility that we're all somehow scanning wrong until it eventually works...  :butt
YNWA.

Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Yesterday at 09:28:43 pm
I posted a few days ago about random problems at Kop B turnstiles with iPhone 7 and iPhone SE (2022). Same thing, wont read so try different turnstiles until one of them will read it, but no-one else reported similar problems. However it sounds like youre having the same issues as us in a different stand. We cant work out anything were doing wrong either. If anyone has any idea why it sometime happens then it would be useful to know the workaround.

What I do know is that loads of people with Android get the same problem so were not alone, but with Android they simply scan the code instead which is not an option for iPhone of course.
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 08:50:53 am
I have an andriod, i always just use NFC for everywhere else in the ground, but i've never been able to activate the NFC for the anny road, i've always reverted to the code.  you feel pressured to get through as quickly as possible
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 08:58:41 am

Usually able to get in anywhere but the Anny Road screens often take a while to register the phone. Dont know why they did away the normal scanners.
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 09:13:44 am
Not had a single issue with Android NFC at any turnstile since the system has been introduced.
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 09:15:09 am
Sat in the new stand twice and up to now had no issues scanning in (Android)
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 10:25:20 am
I've only found out recently there's two way for Android

one way is were you have to open you ticket to see the QR code on the next page.

the other much easier when you turn off NFC, then the QR code shows up automatically
which makes it a straight scan in then via the QR code rather than faffing round.
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 10:26:34 am
Genuine question here, have you reported this to LFC in writing.

I know you will probably get the usual useless answer.

but at least you can raise this up later if things get worse.
Re: New Annie Road NFC readers - unreliable or user error?
Today at 10:49:13 am
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 10:26:34 am
Genuine question here, have you reported this to LFC in writing.

I know you will probably get the usual useless answer.

but at least you can raise this up later if things get worse.

i will do, thanks mate - going to just ask my group their exact iOS versions etc so we can try as be helpful as possible. i'm pretty confident it's not an *us* problem, but we have no more annie road fixtures this season and we don't have the issue elsewhere at all. but seems there's a fair few with similar.

and just to add - this is different to a ticket scanning red because it's been blocked etc. it literally just doesn't acknowledge the NFC.

this tech needs to be reliable - people are paying £50+travel+food+whatever and possibly could end up missing kick offs through no fault of their own. i get the reason to remove QR codes, but it's easy enough for a tout to buy a cheap android burner and send screenshots. so whilst that's still an option for android users, why not just revert to QRs being available as a fail-safe?
