Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00  (Read 16370 times)

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #360 on: Today at 12:27:33 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:19:58 pm
It happens at alot of clubs?

Didn't Lingaard leak stuff at united?

Ferguson leaked stuff on the motorway...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
I agree with what Sturridge said right at the end  ;D

https://twitter.com/DanielSturridge/status/1761727838481220025
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:28:08 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:19:58 pm
It happens at alot of clubs?

Didn't Lingaard leak stuff at united?

He's so young though,he didn't know any better.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:29:54 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 12:23:12 pm
Chelsea are pretty terrible but they've got a result in them on their day so I don't think this will be as straightforward as many think
Tight game but I think we will win 1-0
They are mediocre and have been rooted to 10th for a reason.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #364 on: Today at 12:30:57 pm »
The leaking is pretty much a moot point right now anyway. The team picks itself, apart from Gomez/Robertson.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 12:19:14 pm
I dont think Poch is looking at twitter team leaks to plan his game plan around   ;D . All means very little in the end. The leaks can sometimes be wrong and anyway we have a had a great season so its all pointless.
It's easier to plan when you know that some key players are doubts. Better to keep them guessing but some need Twitter likes I guess.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #366 on: Today at 12:35:50 pm »
First goal is key, Chelsea have lost 10 of 15 in the league when they go behind first.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #367 on: Today at 12:37:45 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:35:50 pm
First goal is key, Chelsea have lost 10 of 15 in the league when they go behind first.

Great point, which is why getting the first goal could be all important put them under pressure from the start.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #368 on: Today at 12:38:03 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 12:23:12 pm
Chelsea are pretty terrible but they've got a result in them on their day so I don't think this will be as straightforward as many think
Tight game but I think we will win 1-0

With all our injuries is there anyone saying thisll be straight forward??
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #369 on: Today at 12:39:23 pm »
Just a reminder that we beat Barcelona, without Salah and Firmino, 4-0.

This is 10th placed Chelsea.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #370 on: Today at 12:42:24 pm »
Sorry for being behind here, has the team been leaked?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #371 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:37:17 am
Our back 6 is solid and that gives me a glimmer of hope. We really need to take advantage of our set pieces.

I remember Pochettino alluding to Chelsea being poor at defending them.

That's why I think we will win. Yes, I know goals win games but if you have a leaky defence, you end up like Kevin Keegan's Newcastle team no matter how good your forward line is. We've got a very solid base. We just need our forwards to step up and a big performance from players like Gravenberch, Elliott and Gakpo. If this happens I think we will be victorious.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #372 on: Today at 12:51:10 pm »
Same team as last game, or at least very similar. That is a big plus IMO, that we get some continuity.

The Endo Mac Grav midfield looked a bit lost at first, understandably, but eventually looked strong
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #373 on: Today at 12:51:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:37:45 pm
Great point, which is why getting the first goal could be all important put them under pressure from the start.
Mac Allister on corners, Van Dijk header please!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #374 on: Today at 12:52:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:35:50 pm
First goal is key, Chelsea have lost 10 of 15 in the league when they go behind first.

And we have won more games from a losing position than anyone else. So even if Chelsea score first it's not done.

I hope they rock up over confident because we're missing so many players,  but I reckon they'll still be scared witless.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #375 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:51:16 pm
Mac Allister on corners, Van Dijk header please!

Just threw a tenner on Van Dijk to score with a header.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #376 on: Today at 12:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:52:16 pm
And we have won more games from a losing position than anyone else. So even if Chelsea score first it's not done.

I hope they rock up over confident because we're missing so many players,  but I reckon they'll still be scared witless.

Of course, but ya know settle my nerves us scoring early ;)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #377 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on Today at 12:23:12 pm
Chelsea are pretty terrible but they've got a result in them on their day so I don't think this will be as straightforward as many think

Straightforward?...there's probably no more than a few dozen worldwide who genuinely think that...it was a tough game even before the day of the long knives at Brentford.....It's doubly/triply so now....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #378 on: Today at 01:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 01:04:48 pm
Straightforward?...there's probably no more than a few dozen worldwide who genuinely think that...it was a tough game even before the day of the long knives at Brentford.....It's doubly/triply so now....

Apart from the Spurs ECL final I struggle to remember any that have been straight forward in the last 30 years, even with a full squad.

3-1 Redmen !
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #379 on: Today at 01:10:48 pm »
Mo Darwin Sbozo Trent Jota and Ali are 6 of our 7 best players (Virgil). Ali Mo and Trent are best in the world.

No problem.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #380 on: Today at 01:11:28 pm »
An irishman, a Northern Irishman and a Scot starting for Liverpool in a Wembley final. There's just something very likeable about that.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #381 on: Today at 01:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:10:48 pm
Mo Darwin Sbozo Trent Jota and Ali are 6 of our 7 best players (Virgil). Ali Mo and Trent are best in the world.

No problem.

Darwin is the goat mate ?

Any team would miss the greatest of all time
