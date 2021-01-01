Our back 6 is solid and that gives me a glimmer of hope. We really need to take advantage of our set pieces.



I remember Pochettino alluding to Chelsea being poor at defending them.



That's why I think we will win. Yes, I know goals win games but if you have a leaky defence, you end up like Kevin Keegan's Newcastle team no matter how good your forward line is. We've got a very solid base. We just need our forwards to step up and a big performance from players like Gravenberch, Elliott and Gakpo. If this happens I think we will be victorious.