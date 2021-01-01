It happens at alot of clubs?Didn't Lingaard leak stuff at united?
Chelsea are pretty terrible but they've got a result in them on their day so I don't think this will be as straightforward as many thinkTight game but I think we will win 1-0
I dont think Poch is looking at twitter team leaks to plan his game plan around . All means very little in the end. The leaks can sometimes be wrong and anyway we have a had a great season so its all pointless.
First goal is key, Chelsea have lost 10 of 15 in the league when they go behind first.
Our back 6 is solid and that gives me a glimmer of hope. We really need to take advantage of our set pieces.I remember Pochettino alluding to Chelsea being poor at defending them.
Great point, which is why getting the first goal could be all important put them under pressure from the start.
Mac Allister on corners, Van Dijk header please!
And we have won more games from a losing position than anyone else. So even if Chelsea score first it's not done.I hope they rock up over confident because we're missing so many players, but I reckon they'll still be scared witless.
Straightforward?...there's probably no more than a few dozen worldwide who genuinely think that...it was a tough game even before the day of the long knives at Brentford.....It's doubly/triply so now....
Mo Darwin Sbozo Trent Jota and Ali are 6 of our 7 best players (Virgil). Ali Mo and Trent are best in the world. No problem.
