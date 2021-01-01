« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00  (Read 14289 times)

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,315
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #280 on: Today at 10:32:45 am »
As long as Cody is in the line up he's been our main scorer in this competition I remain confident the younger lads will raise themselves I have no doubt.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #281 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:31:50 am
Wonder if a team has ever had their entire attack injured in a game before? We and others have had 3 injuries in a game before but can't remember one area just getting dismantled before, crazy. Hopefully our reserves and kids if we go to extra time can get it done.

Diaz is 1st choice.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,069
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #282 on: Today at 10:38:20 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:30:02 am
Its looking more and more like the 3 injuries are worse than we thought and not truly day to day. None are in full team training. Obviously doesnt make sense for the club to let Chelsea know that but think we all need to be realistic about their availability going forward. I will now be glad to get them back ready to start for City (so on the bench before then).

We have enough today to win though if were not ahead after 90 it will be up to the kids on the bench to do it for us. You wouldnt bet against them.
Just a quick one here, but do we actually know that none of the three are in first team training?

We havent really seen any footage of first team training, or have I missed it?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,909
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #283 on: Today at 10:40:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:00:09 am
I'll be amazed if that isn't the team. I also think Salah, Nunez, and Dom won't even make the bench.

Probably is the team.

And I also think none of those 3 will be in the squad.

Like Klopp says as long as we have 11 we will give it our all. Just have to forget about who isnt there.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Casta

  • way
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 408
  • Kiba, Per Sempre nel mio Cuore...
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #284 on: Today at 10:40:39 am »
Anyone watching Sky Sports this morning would suggest we might as well not turn up today such is the resurgent power of Chelsea and the tactical know how of the savant manager Pochettino, fuckin ridiculous

Cmon Redmen!!!
Logged
Nostalgia isnt what it used to be

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #285 on: Today at 10:41:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:38:20 am
Diaz is 1st choice.

4th best.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,678
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #286 on: Today at 10:43:18 am »
I think the team will step it up again, today, and prove they are good enough to win, again.
Logged

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:45:03 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:38:20 am
Diaz is 1st choice.
No chance ,he does not play if the main 3 are fit who  are 3 of the best attackers in the league.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,464
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:48:39 am »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,315
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:48:41 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:45:03 am
No chance ,he does not play if the main 3 are fit who  are 3 of the best attackers in the league.

Jota will be missing for the next couple of months, so he will be part of the main three.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:51:34 am »
That cup final feeling has taken over me.

 :champ
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:51:35 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:48:41 am
Jota will be missing for the next couple of months, so he will be part of the main three.
No doubt, I'm just saying that we have the best front 3 in the league when fit  ;D Diaz and Gapko are the backup options, but it's pretty decent depth compared to our rivals.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,315
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:52:51 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 10:51:35 am
No doubt, I'm just saying that we have the best front 3 in the league when fit  ;D Diaz and Gapko are the backup options, but it's pretty decent depth compared to our rivals.

It may depend on how quickly Jota finds his form, sometimes it takes time and I can see him and Diaz swopping places like they did earlier on in the season before Jota got his mojo back.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:53:00 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:48:39 am
https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/1761702118388343032?t=UU2izkaj1W3clo1Zgqvd0Q&s=08

Good lad Vinnie, making sure that sky (not Sky unfortunately) comes crashing down around us before we've started 👍
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,069
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #294 on: Today at 10:54:24 am »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,175
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #295 on: Today at 10:54:51 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:10:50 am
Everyone chill about the line up. Whatever we go with should be more than good enough and try and enjoy the day. Back to Anfield South.

It's frustrating we've got so many players out as we're so much better than them. But hey ho, like Klopp says, as long as we have 11 players, we'll go for it.

Just watching the 2022 final again and I forgot they bought Kepa on in the final minute of injury time for the penalty shootout; he didn't save a single of the 11 penalties and missed the decisive one ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #296 on: Today at 10:56:19 am »
Cup final day!! I know you're supposed to enjoy it, but I rarely do till we lift the trophy. I turn into a bedwetter on cup final day  ;D

Just win please lads  :scarf
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,701
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #297 on: Today at 10:56:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:54:24 am
Well that seems fairly terminal to me. 
Jurgen isnt one to play mind games either

Might be have late fitness tests.

Either way, we have a strong team out.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #298 on: Today at 10:57:33 am »
lets twat these twats  :scarf
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,315
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #299 on: Today at 10:59:04 am »
I have only just realised it's a 3pm kick off, what are the odds?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 799
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #300 on: Today at 10:59:05 am »
Fairly sanguine and looking forward to this.

What an opportunity for all the young lads, eh? We have nothing to fear here, and I'm sure Jurgen will be drilling that into the lads - its the 1 billion pound squad in blue have a lot more to prove than us.  Caoimhin, Conor, Harvey, Jarrell, Ryan, Bobby Clarke, Jack O'Connell, Danns - this is their moment, hoping nothing but the best for them and a really special day. Delighted for the academy too - all in all regardless of the result - this should be a huge day of celebration for long term planning and development within the club. That injuries have brought us here is besides the point, watching these kids emerge and play a part in the last 2 months has been a treat. Have no doubt the club and the city will be done proud.

This is a huge chance for a cup, they don't come around every season - go for it Reds.  Best of luck and safe travels to everyone lucky enough to be going - we'll need your vocal cords today.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:02:01 am by Jean Girard »
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,464
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #301 on: Today at 10:59:52 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:59:04 am
I have only just realised it's a 3pm kick off, what are the odds?

Liverpool 5/4,Chelsea 2/1. (90 mins)
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,855
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #302 on: Today at 11:00:46 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 10:40:09 am
And I also think none of those 3 will be in the squad.
Thats been confirmed.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,315
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #303 on: Today at 11:02:43 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:59:52 am
Liverpool 5/4,Chelsea 2/1. (90 mins)

I meant the choice of kick off time! But thanks anyway.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,490
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #304 on: Today at 11:06:59 am »
God knows what side we put out midweek if we play close to the Luton line up again here, and probably need them against Forest too.

One game at a time. Feels big today, lose today, a very weak side midweek and it can all start to unravel with these bastard injuries.

Win today and whoever plays midweek will be absolutely bouncing.
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,913
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #305 on: Today at 11:07:29 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:00:46 am
Thats been confirmed.

No it hasn't.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #306 on: Today at 11:08:42 am »

Chelsea fans still think it's mind games and the injured players will start   :lmao
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,036
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #307 on: Today at 11:08:56 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:59:04 am
I have only just realised it's a 3pm kick off, what are the odds?

The last 10 years it's been 16:30.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,822
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #308 on: Today at 11:10:58 am »
Bet the likes of McConnell, Clark etc never imagined theyd be on the bench at Wembley this season. Must be absolutely buzzing. And Bradley about to start his first Cup Final.

These young lads wont let us down. And with a strong experienced back line along side Bradley hes got no worries. Virgil will lead us to glory and I reckon he might bag the winner too
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #309 on: Today at 11:12:56 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:02:43 am
I meant the choice of kick off time! But thanks anyway.  ;D
;D
Logged

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,855
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #310 on: Today at 11:15:30 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:07:29 am
No it hasn't.
Well okay, technically it hasnt been posted by the club in their lineup yet, but the source itself is incredibly accurate for our squad news.
Logged

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #311 on: Today at 11:18:26 am »
It is what it is. I'm excited to see what the next generation will do in a cup final. Great opportunity to really make a name for themselves! 2-0, Diaz and Connor 🤞🏆
Logged

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,889
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #312 on: Today at 11:20:03 am »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 11:18:26 am
It is what it is. I'm excited to see what the next generation will do in a cup final. Great opportunity to really make a name for themselves! 2-0, Diaz and Connor 🤞🏆

Conor
Logged
mines a pint

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,175
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #313 on: Today at 11:20:40 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:10:58 am
Bet the likes of McConnell, Clark etc never imagined theyd be on the bench at Wembley this season. Must be absolutely buzzing. And Bradley about to start his first Cup Final.

These young lads wont let us down. And with a strong experienced back line along side Bradley hes got no worries. Virgil will lead us to glory and I reckon he might bag the winner too

Quansah too. And Elliott and Gomez l, while technically not Academy players, we bought them when they were very young and they've developed massively whilst they've been here. Massive credit to our coaches. Can add Kelleher as well.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,175
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #314 on: Today at 11:21:45 am »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 11:18:26 am
It is what it is. I'm excited to see what the next generation will do in a cup final. Great opportunity to really make a name for themselves! 2-0, Diaz and Connor 🤞🏆


Got a feeling Endo will blast one in from the edge of the area today. So 3-0 :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,701
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #315 on: Today at 11:26:26 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:00:46 am
Thats been confirmed.

It hasnt.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #316 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
dom, mo , and darwin

let them rest for a week before the forest game
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #317 on: Today at 11:31:35 am »
These injuries are really getting concerning. Dom, Mo, Darwin , Trent and Jota. Fuckinghell. Will be a tough game this, hopefully the kids will see us through.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,642
  • Follow the gourd
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #318 on: Today at 11:33:22 am »
You feel Nunez would have been a handful on that big Wembley pitch, such a shame.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Cesar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #319 on: Today at 11:34:29 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:21:45 am
Got a feeling Endo will blast one in from the edge of the area today. So 3-0 :P

Ooh yes.. Endo deffo has a goal in him!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8] 9   Go Up
« previous next »
 