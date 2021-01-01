Fairly sanguine and looking forward to this.



What an opportunity for all the young lads, eh? We have nothing to fear here, and I'm sure Jurgen will be drilling that into the lads - its the 1 billion pound squad in blue have a lot more to prove than us. Caoimhin, Conor, Harvey, Jarrell, Ryan, Bobby Clarke, Jack O'Connell, Danns - this is their moment, hoping nothing but the best for them and a really special day. Delighted for the academy too - all in all regardless of the result - this should be a huge day of celebration for long term planning and development within the club. That injuries have brought us here is besides the point, watching these kids emerge and play a part in the last 2 months has been a treat. Have no doubt the club and the city will be done proud.



This is a huge chance for a cup, they don't come around every season - go for it Reds. Best of luck and safe travels to everyone lucky enough to be going - we'll need your vocal cords today.

