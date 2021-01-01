Even if Salah and Nunez don't make it we should still be favourites to win IMO, not that the term particularly means much, but it would be very disappointing to lose to this Chelsea side, their weakest since probably the mid 90s. You only have to look at some of the teams who have beaten them in the league this season and remember they haven't beaten anyone of note to get to the final. I was actually surprised how bad they were at Anfield and we were missing players that night.



I'm pretty confident the same team as Wednesday can beat them with Konate and possibly Robertson coming in. If Endo/Mac are on it the rest I think will take care of itself but we'll need a strong performance from Kelleher and hope Diaz isn't as wasteful as he was at times before scoring on Wednesday. The big pitch at Wembley has suited him before though. First goal is big but even if we concede it chances are we come back. Hope Nunez/Salah can make the bench.