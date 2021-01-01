« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00  (Read 7810 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,635
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:45:17 am »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 11:44:09 am
The Team we put out last Wednesday can beat Chelsea,
however would it be nice to have Nunez or Salah taking a seat on the bench even if not fit to actually be used?
I guess it would affect how Poch approaches the initial 90 minutes? (assuming he will face one of Salah or Nunez the  in extra time]
It depends if that's the approach Klopp wants to face (I assume it would be a more attack minded Chelsea team if our bench looks strong).


If they aren't fit then zero point being on bench.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,261
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm »
Even if Salah and Nunez don't make it we should still be favourites to win IMO, not that the term particularly means much, but it would be very disappointing to lose to this Chelsea side, their weakest since probably the mid 90s. You only have to look at some of the teams who have beaten them in the league this season and remember they haven't beaten anyone of note to get to the final. I was actually surprised how bad they were at Anfield and we were missing players that night.

I'm pretty confident the same team as Wednesday can beat them with Konate and possibly Robertson coming in. If Endo/Mac are on it the rest I think will take care of itself but we'll need a strong performance from Kelleher and hope Diaz isn't as wasteful as he was at times before scoring on Wednesday. The big pitch at Wembley has suited him before though. First goal is big but even if we concede it chances are we come back. Hope Nunez/Salah can make the bench.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #162 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
I know that this thread is about the final, but if anybody is interested, currently streaming on youtube: Road To The League Cup Final: EVERY Match in Full | Liverpool FC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgKmhOSiSm8
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #163 on: Today at 12:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:45:17 am
If they aren't fit then zero point being on bench.

I've certainly seen it done though, where a teams just returned from injury best player has sat on the bench watching his team lose
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,635
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - SPYIN' KOP - EFL Cup Final, Chelsea v Liverpool, 25th Feb, 15:00
« Reply #164 on: Today at 12:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 12:25:43 pm
I've certainly seen it done though, where a teams just returned from injury best player has sat on the bench watching his team lose

Klopp wont do that.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 