The thing with Chelsea is that they're the proverbial Forrest Gump box of chocolates: you never know what you're gonna get. At times this season they've been bloody awful, but at others such as the recent City game they've looked really dangerous and really should have won that. Conversely, there have been a few big occasions (admittedly very few) where we've been off it, notably the Arsenal game. If we're at - or close to - our best then we beat them regardless of which Chelsea turns up in my opinion, regardless of our starting eleven (within reason), but it's a cup final and nobody should be 'counting chickens'.