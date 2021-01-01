« previous next »
Great read, thank you for that Zlen.

Never like playing these. Playing them in a final especially so and the last two from a few years back were painful and could have gone either way.

Our injuries really worry me but I am hoping we have enough up front to cause them a threat on most of our attacks. We have to take our chances and I pray we do this in the first half as I don't think my health can keep take going behind 1-0 in games, let alone a final.

Agreed but feel they are a good bit worse now than they were 2 seasons ago.
Agreed but feel they are a good bit worse now than they were 2 seasons ago.

That's true - hopefully, their relatively young and inexperienced first team will struggle on the bigger stage. They've lost some key players over the last few years.

In comparison, we'll have players like Kelleher who should come into it full of confidence, VVD, Robbo, a World Cup winner and others who have all played in big games.
Hey Zlen, cool OP. Lovely last paragraph too. Excellent read. I'll come back to the match later. Cheers fella.
Really interesting OP. Wonderful to see Spyin Kop back.

I'm a little worried for this one with all our injuries. I know Chelsea have their problems, but they're still Chelsea and I think they can get it up for a big match. I think we'll put in a shift, just hope we can avoid handing out any silly early goals.
Bring it on! Good luck to the lads! we can do this.
The thing with Chelsea is that they're the proverbial Forrest Gump box of chocolates: you never know what you're gonna get. At times this season they've been bloody awful, but at others such as the recent City game they've looked really dangerous and really should have won that.  Conversely, there have been a few big occasions (admittedly very few) where we've been off it, notably the Arsenal game. If we're at - or close to - our best then we beat them regardless of which Chelsea turns up in my opinion, regardless of our starting eleven (within reason), but it's a cup final and nobody should be 'counting chickens'.
Ill be honest - Im dreading Sunday. Its all set up for them to exact their revenge on two years ago - a more settled team with something to prove and a full weeks rest. Chance for them to all kick start their Chelsea careers etc.

If we had close to our full strength team, then I wouldnt be worried.

Therefore, I think we need to be radical and close down their left flank by playing Joe at right back and playing Bradley in front of him wreaking havoc - our goals could come from him taking on Chilwell and cutting back to Cody or Lucho or one of the number 8s in the penalty area. 
Ill be honest - Im dreading Sunday. Its all set up for them to exact their revenge on two years ago

Who's exacting revenge? Chalobah?
I reckon Salah and Nunez both start on Sunday. Bradley and Robbo full backs. Endo, MacAllister and Gravenberch.
Just need to play our best and that should be good enough.
We need Jurgens mentality monsters
Press conference with Pep is at 10am.
Press conference with Pep is at 10am.

Ta.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cmEK1tiGKVs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cmEK1tiGKVs</a>
Chelsea have quality to hurt Liverpool
Liverpool produced a terrific second-half performance to turn a one-goal deficit into a 4-1 win over intensified sense of mission. But at Wembley they cannot generate the atmosphere that at Anfield covers a multitude of flaws, and Chelsea, themselves settling into something approaching a rhythm, have very clear routes to victory. In midfield  and if they stay close together  Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández and Conor Gallagher have the legs and intelligence to dominate the ball, especially with Cole Palmer wandering in off the right. And down the left, Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling will be ganging up on Conor Bradley ­ the 20-year-old right-back may be in for a taxing afternoon  while Nicolas Jackson, though an unreliable finisher, has the movement to take defenders away, thereby creating space for more composed teammates. Of course the likeliest outcome remains a Liverpool win on penalties because that is generally how these things end, but Chelsea are a live dog. DH

State of this from the Guardian :lmao
