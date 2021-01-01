Ref must be good. 0 complaints. LOL



I thought he was crap. I don't know what he thought a foul was, some pathetic decisions. Wrestling is mainly fine, kicking the ball away, fine, but lad in white shirt falls over, free kick.With 65% possession we yet again gave away more free kicks evidently?I still haven't seen the penalty shout back, from where I was it looked like his arm was out and it hit it, but no idea what actually happened, they certainly didn't look at it very long, but it galvanised the players and the crowd.