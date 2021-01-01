« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'

vicar

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #560 on: Today at 08:53:23 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:23:12 am
Ref must be good. 0 complaints.  LOL

I thought he was crap. I don't know what he thought a foul was, some pathetic decisions. Wrestling is mainly fine, kicking the ball away, fine, but lad in white shirt falls over, free kick.
With 65% possession we yet again gave away more free kicks evidently?

I still haven't seen the penalty shout back, from where I was it looked like his arm was out and it hit it, but no idea what actually happened, they certainly didn't look at it very long, but it galvanised the players and the crowd.
Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #561 on: Today at 08:55:51 am
Thought the ref was absolutely fine, let our pressing game flow nicely and wasn't intent on being the centerpiece. I'd go as far as to say he's been the best I've seen all season.
