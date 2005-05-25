« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm
That might be the best atmosphere theres been in the ground all season, including the Derby. First half was flat but second half it felt like we all collectively decided to get behind the team rather than criticise, and fed them energy that lead to the dominant spell. Great stuff. I sit in amongst the quiet/moaning arse brigade and there was some people on their feet and singing who Id assumed were mute or only capable of unbridled fury as an emotion.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 11:20:57 pm
Just finished watching the match. Nervy, but job done...and I think, no injuries.

It's so easy to get excited about young players, but I really like the tenacity of Bobby Clark and Danns looks very interesting. Lovely on the ball, obviously a little lightweight at this level, but a lot to admire.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 11:21:12 pm
The fucking stones on this lot.

1-0 down at half time, missing nearly all our key players, nothing on the bench to really come on and change the game, and the scriptwriters sharpening their pens ready to write us off. To then put in that second half performance. It's not just the goals/result, but we played some great football in that second half (and even spells of the first half, albeit with no cutting edge) - we looked hungry and relentless and didn't sit back after the second, just kept pressing and attacking and it ended up comfortable in the end. It's a fucking huge result, but the manner of it is equally as impressive. I truly believe no other team could have done that tonight missing the players we are (and I include past Liverpool/Klopp sides in that).

Luton didn't really help themselves, they play pretty naive/suicidal football, but that had banana skin written all over it and we prevailed despite the fact that half the outfield players to end the game are eligible to play for our U21 side.

Thought everyone stepped up after a few ropey performances in the first half, but special mention to VVD who inspired the comeback, Mac Allister who was probably the best player on the pitch, and Gravenberch who's stepped up significantly in the last 2 games.

Keep going.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 11:50:02 pm
Well my voice is suffering already and that was only the first of three games in a week.

Onwards to Wembley with our magnificent team of fighters.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
Just back from the match.

That cheating fucking inbred piece of fucking shite that 'reffed' the game won it for us.

He was so absolutely fucking corrupt that the entire fucking ground was fucking raging. Raised the ground. Raised the Team. Raised Liverpool.

Fuck you - you inbred fucking shithouse. You were the most gutted piece of shite out there when we scored the third. Thought you were going to cry you fucking cheating fucking c*nt.

LFC 4 - Referee 1


FUCK. YOU. c*nt.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
I had to Google what a Sandbanks jacket was... it's one of them jackets Liam wears I think ;D
I did the same after reading Killer's post.  :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:57:35 pm
Andy!!!! Leave it Andy!!!!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:58:02 pm
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 10:19:50 pm
'It was overall a good performance but in the second half we just saw Anfield.

'We saw Liverpool. Full-throttle football, atmosphere was amazing.

'It was a good experience for us to see what the best looks like.

'They were amazing.'- Rob Edwards
I reckon he's a Liverpool fan.

Classy guy.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 11:00:26 pm
Makes sense. You'd think they'd return the tickets!!

IIRC correctly I don't think these tickets can be returned because you would have to refund the whole package.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #529 on: Today at 12:02:41 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
Just back from the match.

That cheating fucking inbred piece of fucking shite that 'reffed' the game won it for us.

He was so absolutely fucking corrupt that the entire fucking ground was fucking raging. Raised the ground. Raised the Team. Raised Liverpool.

Fuck you - you inbred fucking shithouse. You were the most gutted piece of shite out there when we scored the third. Thought you were going to cry you fucking cheating fucking c*nt.

LFC 4 - Referee 1


FUCK. YOU. c*nt.

Shut up  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #530 on: Today at 12:14:36 am
Just back myself.
Bangin 2nd half, crowd did their bit tis true.

That ref is the shite teacher who was tall and good at dinner queue duty we all had once and saw 20 years later in Asda hanging near the lingerie section.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #531 on: Today at 12:22:26 am
So proud of the lads today, something special is happening this season
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #532 on: Today at 12:30:16 am
We could easily have been 2-3 up but then they scored, and I started to fear the worst. Half time, regroup, and four goals in a very nice second half. Well done the fans too. The passion and noise came through loud and clear, half way around the world watching on screen.

Today was about getting the three points to keep our noses in front. The mentality is spot on. So proud to be a red.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55' Gakpo 59', Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #533 on: Today at 01:10:40 am
Nightmare journey to the game. Got caught behind an accident, then in slow-moving traffic the rest of the way. Should have been 2h 30m - took 3h 45m.

Then I had to leg it from where I park my car, despite  still recovering from flu.

Got to the ground, found me seat, dripping with sweat, 3 minutes after kickoff. 5 minutes later, those buggers score.

Day is not going well.

We huffed and puffed in the first half, but not enough movement, not enough pace, and it was crying out for one of the missing forwards.

Second half was excellent though. What a performance, and it was great to be on the Kop and part of the atmosphere. From being anxious, to belief, to joy and pride.

Loved Klopp's celebratory punches to all four sides. He liked the second half too!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #534 on: Today at 01:11:33 am
Mad how quickly things can turn around. Shows the value of set pieces, we were still trying to find the right ball but we switched on after that and were more like ourselves.

Great to see contributions from the subs, even when it felt like we were short in numbers.

Mow get some rest for Sunday!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #535 on: Today at 04:13:51 am
If we go all the way in the cups, that'll be Klopp's 11th last game at Anfield  :'(
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #536 on: Today at 04:30:03 am
Beautiful 3 points.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #537 on: Today at 04:33:15 am
Still buzzing off that performance. I reckon when we look back, this one and Saudi away will be seen as pivotal.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #538 on: Today at 05:23:12 am
Ref must be good. 0 complaints.  LOL
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
Reply #539 on: Today at 05:51:33 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 05:23:12 am
Ref must be good. 0 complaints.  LOL

You sure?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:54:08 pm
Just back from the match.

That cheating fucking inbred piece of fucking shite that 'reffed' the game won it for us.

He was so absolutely fucking corrupt that the entire fucking ground was fucking raging. Raised the ground. Raised the Team. Raised Liverpool.

Fuck you - you inbred fucking shithouse. You were the most gutted piece of shite out there when we scored the third. Thought you were going to cry you fucking cheating fucking c*nt.

LFC 4 - Referee 1


FUCK. YOU. c*nt.
