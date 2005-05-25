The fucking stones on this lot.



1-0 down at half time, missing nearly all our key players, nothing on the bench to really come on and change the game, and the scriptwriters sharpening their pens ready to write us off. To then put in that second half performance. It's not just the goals/result, but we played some great football in that second half (and even spells of the first half, albeit with no cutting edge) - we looked hungry and relentless and didn't sit back after the second, just kept pressing and attacking and it ended up comfortable in the end. It's a fucking huge result, but the manner of it is equally as impressive. I truly believe no other team could have done that tonight missing the players we are (and I include past Liverpool/Klopp sides in that).



Luton didn't really help themselves, they play pretty naive/suicidal football, but that had banana skin written all over it and we prevailed despite the fact that half the outfield players to end the game are eligible to play for our U21 side.



Thought everyone stepped up after a few ropey performances in the first half, but special mention to VVD who inspired the comeback, Mac Allister who was probably the best player on the pitch, and Gravenberch who's stepped up significantly in the last 2 games.



Keep going.