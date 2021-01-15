Feel people are being unfair on the HT thread - loads of people agreed we defended & pressed well, but our attacking play was toothless. Don't think that's harsh at all - the crowd got edgy and the players did too, we snatched at a lot of shots and Luton defended really well for the most parts. There's obviously a lot of fan frustration with us missing our best player and Nunez.



Thought in the second half we just grew in to the game. That Virgil goal was massive and it boosted the entire team. Save aside for a 5 minute spell, Luton offered nothing in the second half. Up the Reds, cup final to look forward to and fingers crossed we've Szbo, Salah and Nunez back for Forest.