Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'  (Read 6140 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #440 on: Today at 10:07:22 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 10:03:42 pm
Its not upsetting so much it just surprises me (and yes winds me up) how little faith some supporters have and how they lose heart so quickly. How is it so difficult to believe in this team rather than become a doubter after an iffy 45 mins.

And to qualify I dont have an issue with genuine criticism at half time or full time. I also get the need to let off steam at times.
But too often the criticism isnt balanced in any way, doesnt take into account the circumstances of the game or the fact theres still time to turn things around.

The same supporters then celebrate away like they have been slagging off their team or some of their players - doesnt seem right to me.

As I keep repeating not sure some deserve this team. They deserve the Roy years. Theyd have been happy as pigs in shit back then, plenty to justifiably complain about then
Yeah I get that, but in life there are all kinds of people. Sometimes you just have to ignore them.
Anyway, I think thats enough about that.

I think that second half performance will give us such a boost for Sunday and the rest of the season. Absolutely vital win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #441 on: Today at 10:07:22 pm »
Viggo Mortensen Crimson Tide fist pump.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #442 on: Today at 10:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 09:39:17 pm
Im paraphrasing, but Im sure I read one that said we wouldnt score if we played all night. Whoever it was must have been supporting us for all of two weeks
he actually said we couldn't score if we played for 6 hours, hopefully he's not in the mix to be our next manager!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #443 on: Today at 10:09:06 pm »
What a confidence boost this should be as well, to ride this wave ahead of Sunday, we field a depleted team and still put in a shift like this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #444 on: Today at 10:10:33 pm »
Feel people are being unfair on the HT thread - loads of people agreed we defended & pressed well, but our attacking play was toothless. Don't think that's harsh at all - the crowd got edgy and the players did too, we snatched at a lot of shots and Luton defended really well for the most parts. There's obviously a lot of fan frustration with us missing our best player and Nunez.

Thought in the second half we just grew in to the game. That Virgil goal was massive and it boosted the entire team. Save aside for a 5 minute spell, Luton offered nothing in the second half. Up the Reds, cup final to look forward to and fingers crossed we've Szbo, Salah and Nunez back for Forest.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #445 on: Today at 10:10:48 pm »
Great result. We have got some great players. Tough game made to look easy in the end. They were knackered they worked so hard. +  3 points and goals !
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #446 on: Today at 10:10:50 pm »
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #447 on: Today at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:59:47 pm
He looks like a guy who would wear a Sandbanks jacket and turns out thats exactly what he wore.

I dont even know what that is but Im guessing coming from you, its not a compliment? :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:12:49 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 09:52:02 pm
People are passionate and want to win this last hurrah with Klopp. I do not think you can take anything anyone says in a fit of passion at face value. I would think most of those in here know that. The fact that some have "faith" does not mean they are "better" or some how more of a "moral" supporter. It is nonsense.

I my mind it sort of feels like someone telling someone who is really struggling with their mental  health that it can't be that bad and they should calm down.

The fact that so many get so upset proves they care. Isn't that what this is all about?
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:13:07 pm »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:07:12 pm
It's also our manager's opinion.

But you do you and continue to be a pussy.

Name calling now? What a classy guy. Grow up a bit.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:13:08 pm »
I had to Google what a Sandbanks jacket was... it's one of them jackets Liam wears I think ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #451 on: Today at 10:14:42 pm »
That second half was cathartic as fuck.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #452 on: Today at 10:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:11:06 pm
I dont even know what that is but Im guessing coming from you, its not a compliment? :D

It's what you wear as you pass through bifold glass doors, but only if you are a glass doors-half-open person.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #453 on: Today at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.

He worked his butt off today and people need to give him a break after the year he's head.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #454 on: Today at 10:15:34 pm »
Jurgen Klopp asked where this game ranks in his tenure: "I will mention this game quite a few times from now on. I told my team a few months ago I would never use the Barcelona game again as an example but I used it today so I broke my promise."
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #455 on: Today at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.
Hey! Youre really late! The half time thread is done.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #456 on: Today at 10:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:53:08 pm
LOL @ the BBC sport headline Liverpool survive Scare to beat Luton

BBC Manc thinking we scraped a 2-1 win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #457 on: Today at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.

Like your avatar says  ;)
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #458 on: Today at 10:16:20 pm »
Van Dijk, Macca and young Bradley took this game by the scruff of the neck for us in the short period after half time. I'm going to miss Klopp so badly. How does he get these kinds of performances with 8-9 starters missing? Genius at work.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #459 on: Today at 10:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Butcher Knife Roberto on Today at 10:06:35 pm
This one had VVD's fingerprints all over it, and possibly his most important game for us given the context. Captain's lead by example, and by god he set the tone early doors in that second half. Even as an armchair fan I could sense that the crowd in the ground were responding to it. Magnificent second half performance, and the lads made sure the shooting practice of the first half paid dividends in the second.

Silly, silly Luton though. When are these teams gonna learn, don't score first against us and try to hold on to it, because you'll just make us angry. It's just what champions do. Now, bring on those hairy palmed motherfuckers...

Poking a lion with a stick is never a good idea.
Ask Albert.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #460 on: Today at 10:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 09:57:26 pm
Amazing win. Buzzing - Redcafe is in tears, which is always a good sign...
 
Can I be slightly negative....is Kellehers distribution always this poor? Lost track of number of lofted passes he did straight to them.

They are always in tears because they are landlocked.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #461 on: Today at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.
He was punching them 1st half so hard, they were softened for the 2nd half.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #462 on: Today at 10:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Barryg21 on Today at 09:57:26 pm
Amazing win. Buzzing - Redcafe is in tears, which is always a good sign...
 
Can I be slightly negative....is Kellehers distribution always this poor? Lost track of number of lofted passes he did straight to them.

What page was the 2nd goal on? Love some Redcafe tears.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #463 on: Today at 10:18:50 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:15:15 pm
He worked his butt off today and people need to give him a break after the year he's head.

He did indeed. Not sure it means more to any other player. He gives fucking everything!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #464 on: Today at 10:18:54 pm »
Rob Edwards seems a decent guy. Good luck to Luton. They can stay up some good players
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #465 on: Today at 10:18:56 pm »
Key thing from that result is we cant now be relegated  ;D
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #466 on: Today at 10:19:50 pm »
'It was overall a good performance but in the second half we just saw Anfield.

'We saw Liverpool. Full-throttle football, atmosphere was amazing.

'It was a good experience for us to see what the best looks like.

'They were amazing.'- Rob Edwards
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #467 on: Today at 10:19:52 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:18:56 pm
Key thing from that result is we cant now be relegated  ;D
and breathe!
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #468 on: Today at 10:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.

Had them on a string all night.  On another day he'd easily be going home with the matchball.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #469 on: Today at 10:20:07 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 09:52:25 pm
I really dont wanna put a dampener on anything but i'm praying it continues when Klopp goes. The level these youngsters have shown is something i've rarely seen

The togetherness and fight in this team is something else. I'm so excited for the kids to break into this side. I'm so glad to have watched Bradley on loan but also a bit gutted as I didn't get the initial excitement of the unknown

I'm being serious but I wouldn't be averse to lads like McConnell starting against Chelsea at the weekend.

The sheer amount of work they put in is incredible to see. These lads cover every blade of grass possible. A lot is said for technique and experience, but hard work, passion and determination often throw the opposition a curveball in todays overly coached game I feel.
Re: PL: Liverpool 4 v Luton 1 Ogbene 12' VVD 55 Gakpo 59, Diaz 69', Elliot 89'
« Reply #470 on: Today at 10:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 10:10:50 pm
Diaz is very frustrating.
I believe an upgrade is needed in the summer.

Yawn
