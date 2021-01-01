Have to say, I really like the plastic banknote I have with the Queen. It's quite a unique item here on mainland Europe I think. Don't have any Euros like that and don't really know of a currency that has those kind of notes, not that I'm really interested in currencies and would know what they're using elsewhere in the world.
Canada uses polymer notes. When I was in the US back in 2016, I crossed the border to check out Niagara Falls, and used the cash machines there.
What happens if he pops his clogs or quits due to bad health? Go through it all again with wills
Coins can be produced years in advance. They're typically introduced gradually in response to natural wastage, except in the case of special edition coins that will get a specific release date.
Since Charlie came on the throne (
) I've only come across one 50p with his head on it, and that was blind luck. They're clearly being snapped up by collectors so aren't making it very far into circulation. But there are likely still millions of Lizzie coins still in storage waiting to be released, and there won't be any wholesale changes when Chuck pops off.