Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June

Samie

Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Yesterday at 01:30:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-68358277

New banknotes featuring the image of King Charles will enter circulation on 5 June, the Bank of England has announced.

The King's portrait will be the only change to existing designs of £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes, and new notes will replace damaged or worn older ones.

Coins featuring the King are already found in people's change but banknotes required lots of preparation.

Shoppers can and will still be able to use Queen Elizabeth II banknotes.

The reverse side of current polymer Bank of England banknotes, which in ascending order feature Sir Winston Churchill, Jane Austen, JMW Turner and Alan Turing, will be unchanged.

Low-serial numbered notes on new issues are of huge interest to collectors. They will be sold during the summer at auctioneers Spink & Son.

In addition to the auctions, members of the public will be able to enter a ballot to purchase a set of notes. The money raised will be donated to charity.

They will also be able to exchange a limited value of current or old series notes for new King Charles notes, through the Bank of England, for a short time from 5 June.

In April last year, the BBC was given exclusive access to the highly-secure site where notes are being produced for the Bank of England.

However, machines such as self-service tills needed time to recognise the new image which is why it has taken so long for them to enter circulation.

The Queen Elizabeth notes that are already in circulation - some 4.7 billion of them, worth £82bn - can still be used in the shops, even after the new notes enter circulation. The King Charles notes will only replace them when they are no longer fit for use, or when there is any increased demand.

The first Bank of England note to feature Queen Elizabeth II's portrait was a £1 note issued in 1960.

The Royal household has given guidance encouraging such a move, rather than a wholesale switch, in order to minimise the environmental and financial impact of the change.

This month, King Charles's preferred crown is replacing Queen Elizabeth II's favoured symbol on the government's website, marking his role of the head of state.


Riquende

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Yesterday at 02:09:25 pm
Chuck Bucks.
[new username under construction]

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Yesterday at 04:11:45 pm
Never gave it a seconds thought but yeah they'll have to change it all won't they
Samie

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Yesterday at 04:13:50 pm
Long term it will but  that's more than a few years away.
Red Beret

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Yesterday at 06:28:28 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:11:45 pm
Never gave it a seconds thought but yeah they'll have to change it all won't they

Not necessarily. Before decimalisation it wasn't unusual to have a coin in your pocket with Victoria's head on it. Back in the 80s, I was still coming across two shilling pieces with George VI from 1948 - at least before they resized the 5p and 10p's. Once we even came across a George V shilling from the 1930s.

Even the new polymer bank notes won't last as long as any coins, but don't be surprised if Lizzie is still knocking around on coins in the 2060s when Wills is on the throne.

I've always had an interest in coins and notes. Got a few AA tenners when they were first released a few years back. I might try to get hold of some of these low-serial number notes from the BoE as they can be quite collectable.
Crosby Nick

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Yesterday at 06:29:20 pm
I thought Charlie had been on banknotes for years?

Waheeeeey!
spen71

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:51:17 am
What happens if he pops his clogs or quits due to bad health?    Go through it all again with wills
stoa

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 01:03:56 am
Have to say, I really like the plastic banknote I have with the Queen. It's quite a unique item here on mainland Europe I think. Don't have any Euros like that and don't really know of a currency that has those kind of notes, not that I'm really interested in currencies and would know what they're using elsewhere in the world.
TSC

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 07:42:55 am
Cash is all a bit redundant nowadays anyway, generally speaking of course.  Get with the digital age.
Red Beret

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 11:44:22 am
Quote from: stoa on Today at 01:03:56 am
Have to say, I really like the plastic banknote I have with the Queen. It's quite a unique item here on mainland Europe I think. Don't have any Euros like that and don't really know of a currency that has those kind of notes, not that I'm really interested in currencies and would know what they're using elsewhere in the world.

Canada uses polymer notes. When I was in the US back in 2016, I crossed the border to check out Niagara Falls, and used the cash machines there.

Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:51:17 am
What happens if he pops his clogs or quits due to bad health?    Go through it all again with wills

Coins can be produced years in advance. They're typically introduced gradually in response to natural wastage, except in the case of special edition coins that will get a specific release date.

Since Charlie came on the throne (  :o ) I've only come across one 50p with his head on it, and that was blind luck. They're clearly being snapped up by collectors so aren't making it very far into circulation. But there are likely still millions of Lizzie coins still in storage waiting to be released, and there won't be any wholesale changes when Chuck pops off.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:01:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:29:20 pm
I thought Charlie had been on banknotes for years?

Waheeeeey!


 ;D
Elzar

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:03:40 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:42:55 am
Cash is all a bit redundant nowadays anyway, generally speaking of course.  Get with the digital age.

Agreed. Every time you pay with your phone a big portrait of Charles should pop up on the screen.
RedDeadRejection

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:05:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:29:20 pm
I thought Charlie had been on banknotes for years?

Waheeeeey!

Sniff
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:34:08 pm
What's the rush? Postbox across from my house still has VR on it, and that's not Virtual Reality, by the way.
west_london_red

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:52:38 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:03:40 pm
Agreed. Every time you pay with your phone a big portrait of Charles should pop up on the screen.

My brother the Apple fan boy went to India with no cash and no plastic thinking his Apple Pay will obviously be accepted everywhere, because its Apple innit didnt work out that and he spent the whole time sponging off me because I took cash and plastic.
west_london_red

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:53:45 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:42:55 am
Cash is all a bit redundant nowadays anyway, generally speaking of course.  Get with the digital age.

Forget that, dont need banks, the Mrs and HMRC knowing where Im spending my hard earned money.
Red Beret

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 12:54:41 pm
I paid for almost everything by card in the Isle of Man. You can use mainland currency there, but you can't use Manx money in the UK, and I couldn't be arsed at the prospect of having to change it at a bank. Bit like Scottish notes.
wampa1

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 01:25:04 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:51:17 am
What happens if he pops his clogs or quits due to bad health?
Couple of days off work, hopefully.
Libertine

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 01:28:00 pm
Can't remember the last time I used a banknote.

The thought of going to ATMs and using cash and having pocketfuls of change just seems weird now.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Charles Banknotes To Enter Circulation In June
Today at 01:33:06 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:28:00 pm
Can't remember the last time I used a banknote.

The thought of going to ATMs and using cash and having pocketfuls of change just seems weird now.

I had the need to go to Kwik Fit the other week as I had a puncture. They didn't take any money from me, and I went to my wallet give the lad a tenner tip. I had no cash, felt like shit about it. I have made sure I've had cash in my pocket since.
