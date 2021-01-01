Never gave it a seconds thought but yeah they'll have to change it all won't they



Not necessarily. Before decimalisation it wasn't unusual to have a coin in your pocket with Victoria's head on it. Back in the 80s, I was still coming across two shilling pieces with George VI from 1948 - at least before they resized the 5p and 10p's. Once we even came across a George V shilling from the 1930s.Even the new polymer bank notes won't last as long as any coins, but don't be surprised if Lizzie is still knocking around on coins in the 2060s when Wills is on the throne.I've always had an interest in coins and notes. Got a few AA tenners when they were first released a few years back. I might try to get hold of some of these low-serial number notes from the BoE as they can be quite collectable.