« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February  (Read 1920 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,998
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #80 on: Today at 10:08:46 pm »
Arsenal best get through there. We need their extra games, plus they're about the only team that could hope to stop City winning it again (Real as well and that's only in a one off final).

That potential quarter final line up looks like pure dross.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #81 on: Today at 10:09:09 pm »
Just saw the Arsenal result. That is pretty funny. They'll be thinking about that this weekend when Newcastle is running at them.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,107
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #82 on: Today at 10:09:38 pm »
Beauty from Porto

Think keepers too far off his line mind
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #83 on: Today at 10:09:55 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:05:23 pm
The ideal is for them and the cheats to get tough quarter-final draws that push them to extra time, face each other in the semis (which goes to penalties), and then, for fun, they can try beating Real Madrid in the final. Although I'd rather that shower of twats didn't win it either.
The final doesn't matter because it's after the league campaign.  The tougher the games both have before then, the better
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,107
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #84 on: Today at 10:10:29 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 10:09:09 pm
Just saw the Arsenal result. That is pretty funny. They'll be thinking about that this weekend when Newcastle is running at them.

Newcastle are Newcastle again

That's nothing but 3pts Arsenal
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,980
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #85 on: Today at 10:10:52 pm »
Lovely - Arsenal needed a kick in the 'nads
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,950
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #86 on: Today at 10:13:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:09:55 pm
The final doesn't matter because it's after the league campaign.  The tougher the games both have before then, the better
True. I'd just rather that the cheats don't win it again. Arsenal, I normally wouldn't mind, but I detest Poundland Pep and don't want him to be a CL-winning manager either.
Logged

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #87 on: Today at 10:16:06 pm »
Lol. What a lovely evening
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,032
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #88 on: Today at 10:17:09 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 10:05:23 pm
The ideal is for them and the cheats to get tough quarter-final draws that push them to extra time, face each other in the semis (which goes to penalties), and then, for fun, they can try beating Real Madrid in the final. Although I'd rather that shower of twats didn't win it either.
Yep that's how I'd like for it to play out, basically for both of them to go as deep into the tournament without lifting the trophy...   Of course I know we have the FA/Europa League, but with due respect I think the intensity of those might not be as much until maybe the final itself.

The way our lads are all responding throughout the squad it looks like we can rest a player or three and still come away with a result.
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,999
  • RedOrDead
Re: Champions League / Europa League / Conference League 20th - 22nd February
« Reply #89 on: Today at 10:20:17 pm »
The quality in this season CL is so poor. Would have 100% been one of the favourites if we were in there this year.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 