The ideal is for them and the cheats to get tough quarter-final draws that push them to extra time, face each other in the semis (which goes to penalties), and then, for fun, they can try beating Real Madrid in the final. Although I'd rather that shower of twats didn't win it either.
Just saw the Arsenal result. That is pretty funny. They'll be thinking about that this weekend when Newcastle is running at them.
The final doesn't matter because it's after the league campaign. The tougher the games both have before then, the better
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]